COVID pandemic: India reports 4,184 new cases with 104 fatalities in single day. 

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 44,488 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,459
- India saw a total of 6,554 discharges in last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 4,184 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 104 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (March 10), the country saw a total of 6,554 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.69 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,20,120.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 44,488 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,459. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,60,82,445 samples have been tested up to March 9 for COVID-19. Of these 8,73,974 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 208 new coronavirus cases and one more fatality while the positivity rate marginally declined to 0.46 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,62,255, while the death toll rose to 26,140, the latest health bulletin stated.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 45,038, it said. Delhi on Tuesday recorded 177 Covid cases and two fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.51 per cent. On Monday, the national capital had reported 158 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent.
Delhi had on Sunday recorded 249 cases with a positivity rate of 0.59 per cent, and zero death. The city had recorded no Covid death on March 5 as well.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6
|1
|9890
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|817
|70
|2303001
|139
|14729
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|50
|6
|64129
|10
|296
|4
|Assam
|1394
|19
|716134
|22
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|162
|9
|817894
|30
|12255
|6
|Chandigarh
|66
|90588
|13
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|665
|6
|1136905
|57
|14033
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|1
|11436
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1057
|38
|1834851
|213
|26139
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|117
|4
|241197
|21
|3829
|1
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|716
|97
|1211706
|151
|10938
|1
|1
|12
|Haryana
|1038
|65
|971697
|220
|10577
|2
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|525
|27
|279187
|32
|4124
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|320
|5
|448254
|58
|4749
|15
|Jharkhand
|274
|75
|429080
|15
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|3018
|69
|3899905
|258
|40004
|8
|8
|17
|Kerala***
|13493
|191
|6435236
|1871
|66374
|11
|100
|111
|18
|Ladakh
|98
|19
|27813
|28
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1
|11348
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|928
|109
|1028593
|191
|10733
|21
|Maharashtra
|7212
|263
|7718541
|718
|143745
|5
|5
|22
|Manipur
|112
|7
|134694
|25
|2115
|23
|Meghalaya
|129
|11
|91899
|23
|1586
|1
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|4018
|191
|214473
|673
|665
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|62
|34615
|4
|757
|26
|Odisha
|1036
|105
|1275980
|213
|9101
|27
|Puducherry
|26
|2
|163760
|5
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|345
|11
|740450
|39
|17722
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|1549
|1096
|1270520
|1250
|9545
|30
|Sikkim
|35
|1
|38619
|4
|443
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|2145
|269
|3411158
|418
|38019
|2
|2
|32
|Telangana
|1375
|150
|784465
|241
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|9
|99941
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|775
|9
|428319
|42
|7687
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1840
|230
|2044038
|326
|23485
|9
|9
|36
|West Bengal
|1549
|38
|1993250
|105
|21181
|1
|1
|Total#
|46962
|2986
|42413566
|7416
|515355
|74
|100
|145
|***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 17 of deaths reported on 9th Mar , + 71 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
