COVID pandemic: India reports 4,184 new cases with 104 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 44,488 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2022 9:33 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 44,488 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,459
  • India saw a total of 6,554 discharges in last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 4,184 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 104 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (March 10), the country saw a total of 6,554 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.69 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,20,120.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 44,488 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,459. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,60,82,445 samples have been tested up to March 9 for COVID-19. Of these 8,73,974 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 208 new coronavirus cases and one more fatality while the positivity rate marginally declined to 0.46 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,62,255, while the death toll rose to 26,140, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 45,038, it said. Delhi on Tuesday recorded 177 Covid cases and two fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.

51 per cent. On Monday, the national capital had reported 158 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent.

Delhi had on Sunday recorded 249 cases with a positivity rate of 0.59 per cent, and zero death. The city had recorded no Covid death on March 5 as well.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day
(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 9890   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 817 70  2303001 139  14729      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 50 64129 10  296      
4 Assam 1394 19  716134 22  6639      
5 Bihar 162 817894 30  12255      
6 Chandigarh 66   90588 13  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 665 1136905 57  14033      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11436 4      
9 Delhi 1057 38  1834851 213  26139   2
10 Goa 117 241197 21  3829   1
11 Gujarat 716 97  1211706 151  10938   1
12 Haryana 1038 65  971697 220  10577   2
13 Himachal Pradesh 525 27  279187 32  4124      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 320 448254 58  4749      
15 Jharkhand 274 75  429080 15  5315      
16 Karnataka 3018 69  3899905 258  40004   8
17 Kerala*** 13493 191  6435236 1871  66374 11  100 111
18 Ladakh 98 19  27813 28  228      
19 Lakshadweep 1   11348   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 928 109  1028593 191  10733      
21 Maharashtra 7212 263  7718541 718  143745   5
22 Manipur 112 134694 25  2115      
23 Meghalaya 129 11  91899 23  1586   1
24 Mizoram 4018 191  214473 673  665   1
25 Nagaland 62   34615 757      
26 Odisha 1036 105  1275980 213  9101      
27 Puducherry 26 163760 1962      
28 Punjab 345 11  740450 39  17722   1
29 Rajasthan 1549 1096  1270520 1250  9545      
30 Sikkim 35 38619 443      
31 Tamil Nadu 2145 269  3411158 418  38019   2
32 Telangana 1375 150  784465 241  4111      
33 Tripura 9   99941   919      
34 Uttarakhand 775 428319 42  7687      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1840 230  2044038 326  23485   9
36 West Bengal 1549 38  1993250 105  21181   1
Total# 46962 2986  42413566 7416  515355 74  100 145
***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 17 of deaths reported on 9th Mar , + 71 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)

**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

