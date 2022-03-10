Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID pandemic: India reports 4,184 new cases with 104 fatalities in single day.

Highlights Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 44,488 today

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,459

India saw a total of 6,554 discharges in last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 4,184 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 104 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (March 10), the country saw a total of 6,554 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.69 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,20,120.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 44,488 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,459. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ALSO READ: 'Grave mistake' to think COVID-19 pandemic is over: UN chief Guterres

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,60,82,445 samples have been tested up to March 9 for COVID-19. Of these 8,73,974 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 208 new coronavirus cases and one more fatality while the positivity rate marginally declined to 0.46 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,62,255, while the death toll rose to 26,140, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 45,038, it said. Delhi on Tuesday recorded 177 Covid cases and two fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.

51 per cent. On Monday, the national capital had reported 158 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent.

Delhi had on Sunday recorded 249 cases with a positivity rate of 0.59 per cent, and zero death. The city had recorded no Covid death on March 5 as well.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day

(a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 1 9890 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 817 70 2303001 139 14729 3 Arunachal Pradesh 50 6 64129 10 296 4 Assam 1394 19 716134 22 6639 5 Bihar 162 9 817894 30 12255 6 Chandigarh 66 90588 13 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 665 6 1136905 57 14033 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 1 11436 1 4 9 Delhi 1057 38 1834851 213 26139 2 2 10 Goa 117 4 241197 21 3829 1 1 11 Gujarat 716 97 1211706 151 10938 1 1 12 Haryana 1038 65 971697 220 10577 2 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 525 27 279187 32 4124 14 Jammu and Kashmir 320 5 448254 58 4749 15 Jharkhand 274 75 429080 15 5315 16 Karnataka 3018 69 3899905 258 40004 8 8 17 Kerala*** 13493 191 6435236 1871 66374 11 100 111 18 Ladakh 98 19 27813 28 228 19 Lakshadweep 1 11348 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 928 109 1028593 191 10733 21 Maharashtra 7212 263 7718541 718 143745 5 5 22 Manipur 112 7 134694 25 2115 23 Meghalaya 129 11 91899 23 1586 1 1 24 Mizoram 4018 191 214473 673 665 1 1 25 Nagaland 62 34615 4 757 26 Odisha 1036 105 1275980 213 9101 27 Puducherry 26 2 163760 5 1962 28 Punjab 345 11 740450 39 17722 1 1 29 Rajasthan 1549 1096 1270520 1250 9545 30 Sikkim 35 1 38619 4 443 31 Tamil Nadu 2145 269 3411158 418 38019 2 2 32 Telangana 1375 150 784465 241 4111 33 Tripura 9 99941 919 34 Uttarakhand 775 9 428319 42 7687 35 Uttar Pradesh 1840 230 2044038 326 23485 9 9 36 West Bengal 1549 38 1993250 105 21181 1 1 Total# 46962 2986 42413566 7416 515355 74 100 145 ***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 17 of deaths reported on 9th Mar , + 71 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Covid 19: SII's Covovax gets emergency use authorization by DCGI for adults, children aged above 12

Latest India News