COVID pandemic: India reports 4,575 new cases with 145 fatalities in single day. 

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 4,575 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 145 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (March 9), the country saw a total of 7,416 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.68 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,13,566.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 46,962 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,355. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,52,08,471 samples have been tested up to March 8 for COVID-19. Of these 8,97,904 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 177 fresh COVID-19 cases, and two deaths, according to data released by the health department. In the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded 213 recoveries. The tally of total active cases is now 1,057.

The test positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.51%. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded the positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the past few weeks. The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 2 9890 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 887 176 2302862 237 14729 3 Arunachal Pradesh 56 9 64119 14 296 4 Assam 1413 11 716112 14 6639 5 Bihar 171 18 817864 35 12255 6 Chandigarh 66 5 90575 8 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 671 48 1136848 113 14033 1 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 1 11435 1 4 9 Delhi 1095 166 1834638 321 26137 3 3 10 Goa 121 21 241176 22 3828 1 1 11 Gujarat 813 101 1211555 142 10937 2 2 12 Haryana 1103 115 971477 248 10575 4 4 13 Himachal Pradesh 498 13 279155 96 4124 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 325 32 448196 57 4749 15 Jharkhand 199 34 429065 61 5315 16 Karnataka 3087 199 3899647 349 39996 5 5 17 Kerala*** 13684 1284 6433365 2424 66263 24 59 83 18 Ladakh 117 2 27785 13 228 19 Lakshadweep 1 1 11348 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1037 278 1028402 395 10733 21 Maharashtra 7475 236 7717823 461 143740 22 Manipur 119 129 134669 134 2115 23 Meghalaya 140 3 91876 7 1585 24 Mizoram 4209 315 213800 1153 664 1 1 25 Nagaland 62 4 34611 6 757 26 Odisha 1141 105 1275767 225 9101 27 Puducherry 28 11 163755 11 1962 28 Punjab 356 27 740411 61 17721 1 1 29 Rajasthan 2645 106 1269270 237 9545 2 2 30 Sikkim 34 4 38615 6 443 31 Tamil Nadu 2414 356 3410740 512 38017 2 2 32 Telangana 1525 185 784224 287 4111 33 Tripura 9 1 99941 1 919 34 Uttarakhand 784 53 428277 92 7687 1 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 2070 63 2043712 194 23476 1 1 36 West Bengal 1587 66 1993145 116 21180 Total# 49948 4170 42406150 8055 515210 8 59 108 ***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 11 of deaths reported on 8th Mar , + 100 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD. *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

