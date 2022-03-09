Wednesday, March 09, 2022
     
  4. COVID pandemic: India reports 4,575 new cases with 145 fatalities in single day

COVID pandemic: India reports 4,575 new cases with 145 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 46,962 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: March 09, 2022 9:24 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID pandemic: India reports 4,575 new cases with 145 fatalities in single day. 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 46,962 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,355
  • India saw a total of 7,416 discharges in last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 4,575 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 145 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (March 9), the country saw a total of 7,416 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.68 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,13,566.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 46,962 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,355. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,52,08,471 samples have been tested up to March 8 for COVID-19. Of these 8,97,904 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 177 fresh COVID-19 cases, and two deaths, according to data released by the health department. In the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded 213 recoveries. The tally of total active cases is now 1,057.

The test positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.51%. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded the positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the past few weeks. The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible.

 

 
S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 9890 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 887 176  2302862 237  14729      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 56 64119 14  296      
4 Assam 1413 11  716112 14  6639      
5 Bihar 171 18  817864 35  12255      
6 Chandigarh 66 90575 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 671 48  1136848 113  14033   1
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11435 4      
9 Delhi 1095 166  1834638 321  26137   3
10 Goa 121 21  241176 22  3828   1
11 Gujarat 813 101  1211555 142  10937   2
12 Haryana 1103 115  971477 248  10575   4
13 Himachal Pradesh 498 13  279155 96  4124   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 325 32  448196 57  4749      
15 Jharkhand 199 34  429065 61  5315      
16 Karnataka 3087 199  3899647 349  39996   5
17 Kerala*** 13684 1284  6433365 2424  66263 24  59 83
18 Ladakh 117 27785 13  228      
19 Lakshadweep 1 11348   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 1037 278  1028402 395  10733      
21 Maharashtra 7475 236  7717823 461  143740      
22 Manipur 119 129  134669 134  2115      
23 Meghalaya 140 91876 1585      
24 Mizoram 4209 315  213800 1153  664   1
25 Nagaland 62 34611 757      
26 Odisha 1141 105  1275767 225  9101      
27 Puducherry 28 11  163755 11  1962      
28 Punjab 356 27  740411 61  17721   1
29 Rajasthan 2645 106  1269270 237  9545   2
30 Sikkim 34 38615 443      
31 Tamil Nadu 2414 356  3410740 512  38017   2
32 Telangana 1525 185  784224 287  4111      
33 Tripura 9 99941 919      
34 Uttarakhand 784 53  428277 92  7687   1
35 Uttar Pradesh 2070 63  2043712 194  23476   1
36 West Bengal 1587 66  1993145 116  21180      
Total# 49948 4170  42406150 8055  515210 59 108
***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 11 of deaths reported on 8th Mar , + 100 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD.
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

