COVID pandemic: India reports 4,575 new cases with 145 fatalities in single day. 

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 46,962 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,355
- India saw a total of 7,416 discharges in last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 4,575 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 145 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (March 9), the country saw a total of 7,416 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.68 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,13,566.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 46,962 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,355. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,52,08,471 samples have been tested up to March 8 for COVID-19. Of these 8,97,904 samples were tested on Tuesday.
ALSO READ: Did China's COVID-19 vaccines cause leukaemia? Coutry's health commission document suggests so
Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 177 fresh COVID-19 cases, and two deaths, according to data released by the health department. In the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded 213 recoveries. The tally of total active cases is now 1,057.
The test positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.51%. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded the positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the past few weeks. The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|2
|9890
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|887
|176
|2302862
|237
|14729
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|56
|9
|64119
|14
|296
|4
|Assam
|1413
|11
|716112
|14
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|171
|18
|817864
|35
|12255
|6
|Chandigarh
|66
|5
|90575
|8
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|671
|48
|1136848
|113
|14033
|1
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|1
|11435
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1095
|166
|1834638
|321
|26137
|3
|3
|10
|Goa
|121
|21
|241176
|22
|3828
|1
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|813
|101
|1211555
|142
|10937
|2
|2
|12
|Haryana
|1103
|115
|971477
|248
|10575
|4
|4
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|498
|13
|279155
|96
|4124
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|325
|32
|448196
|57
|4749
|15
|Jharkhand
|199
|34
|429065
|61
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|3087
|199
|3899647
|349
|39996
|5
|5
|17
|Kerala***
|13684
|1284
|6433365
|2424
|66263
|24
|59
|83
|18
|Ladakh
|117
|2
|27785
|13
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1
|1
|11348
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1037
|278
|1028402
|395
|10733
|21
|Maharashtra
|7475
|236
|7717823
|461
|143740
|22
|Manipur
|119
|129
|134669
|134
|2115
|23
|Meghalaya
|140
|3
|91876
|7
|1585
|24
|Mizoram
|4209
|315
|213800
|1153
|664
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|62
|4
|34611
|6
|757
|26
|Odisha
|1141
|105
|1275767
|225
|9101
|27
|Puducherry
|28
|11
|163755
|11
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|356
|27
|740411
|61
|17721
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|2645
|106
|1269270
|237
|9545
|2
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|34
|4
|38615
|6
|443
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|2414
|356
|3410740
|512
|38017
|2
|2
|32
|Telangana
|1525
|185
|784224
|287
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|9
|1
|99941
|1
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|784
|53
|428277
|92
|7687
|1
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2070
|63
|2043712
|194
|23476
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|1587
|66
|1993145
|116
|21180
|Total#
|49948
|4170
|42406150
|8055
|515210
|8
|59
|108
|***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 11 of deaths reported on 8th Mar , + 100 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD.
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: People with heart defects may be at higher risk for severe Covid: Study