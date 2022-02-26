Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 11,499 new cases with positivity rate at 1.01%; 255 deaths.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 11,499 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 255 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (February 26), the country saw a total of 23,598 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.52 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,22,70,482.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,21,881 (0.28%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,13,481. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 1.01per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 76,57,35,314 samples have been tested up to February 25 for COVID-19. Of these 11,36,133 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 460 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday and two deaths, according to data released by the health department. The positivity rate dropped to 0.81 per cent in the national capital. With this, the national capital's infection tally increased to 18,58,614 and the death toll climbed to 26,117, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 56,984, it said. Delhi had on Thursday reported 556 cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent, and six deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 15 3 9872 4 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 4709 218 2298033 496 14722 2 2 3 Arunachal Pradesh 178 43 63928 59 296 4 Assam 1610 56 715840 73 6638 1 1 5 Bihar 349 31 817349 80 12255 6 Chandigarh 167 9 90356 31 1164 7 Chhattisgarh 1961 100 1134554 315 14024 1 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 2 11433 2 4 9 Delhi 2085 191 1830412 649 26117 2 2 10 Goa 347 60 240791 90 3800 2 2 11 Gujarat 2538 404 1208657 644 10924 5 5 12 Haryana 2310 190 967898 585 10551 4 4 13 Himachal Pradesh 1322 149 277637 297 4114 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 995 92 447074 187 4748 15 Jharkhand 520 33 428436 85 5315 16 Karnataka 7556 736 3892459 1349 39900 15 15 17 Kerala*** 38040 4433 6388398 7837 64980 49 128 177 18 Ladakh 230 18 27513 42 228 19 Lakshadweep 14 8 11331 8 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 4809 361 1022161 889 10726 2 2 21 Maharashtra 12682 1560 7707254 2521 143687 12 12 22 Manipur 536 27 134046 60 2108 3 3 23 Meghalaya 211 10 91627 34 1575 2 2 24 Mizoram 8106 303 203456 1207 655 3 3 25 Nagaland 139 13 34502 18 754 26 Odisha 2843 247 1272428 585 9052 7 7 27 Puducherry 202 25 163528 39 1960 28 Punjab 848 51 739310 164 17701 7 7 29 Rajasthan 5739 857 1263081 1510 9535 30 Sikkim 78 3 38540 12 442 31 Tamil Nadu 8150 1290 3401938 1794 38000 3 3 32 Telangana 3810 282 780462 569 4111 33 Tripura 42 3 99898 4 919 34 Uttarakhand 2342 15 425891 106 7679 1 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 4409 357 2038979 823 23447 1 1 36 West Bengal 1988 174 1991410 430 21169 4 4 Total# 121881 12354 42270482 23598 513481 127 128 255 ***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 49 deaths reported on 25th February, +128 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD. *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

