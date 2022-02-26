Saturday, February 26, 2022
     
  4. Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 11,499 new cases with positivity rate at 1.01%; 255 deaths

The total active COVID cases in India have declined to 1,21,881 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: February 26, 2022 9:30 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 1,21,881 today
  • Total death toll in the country is now at 5,13,481
  • Daily positivity rate is at 1.01per cent on Feb 26

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 11,499 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 255 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (February 26), the country saw a total of 23,598 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.52 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,22,70,482.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,21,881 (0.28%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,13,481. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 1.01per cent today. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 76,57,35,314 samples have been tested up to February 25 for COVID-19. Of these 11,36,133 samples were tested on Friday.

ALSO READ: Delhi lifts all Covid restrictions, including night-curfew; no-mask fine reduced to Rs 500

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 460 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday and two deaths, according to data released by the health department. The positivity rate dropped to 0.81 per cent in the national capital. With this, the national capital's infection tally increased to 18,58,614 and the death toll climbed to 26,117, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 56,984, it said. Delhi had on Thursday reported 556 cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent, and six deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 15 9872 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 4709 218  2298033 496  14722   2
3 Arunachal Pradesh 178 43  63928 59  296      
4 Assam 1610 56  715840 73  6638   1
5 Bihar 349 31  817349 80  12255      
6 Chandigarh 167 90356 31  1164      
7 Chhattisgarh 1961 100  1134554 315  14024   1
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11433 4      
9 Delhi 2085 191  1830412 649  26117   2
10 Goa 347 60  240791 90  3800   2
11 Gujarat 2538 404  1208657 644  10924   5
12 Haryana 2310 190  967898 585  10551   4
13 Himachal Pradesh 1322 149  277637 297  4114   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 995 92  447074 187  4748      
15 Jharkhand 520 33  428436 85  5315      
16 Karnataka 7556 736  3892459 1349  39900 15    15
17 Kerala*** 38040 4433  6388398 7837  64980 49  128 177
18 Ladakh 230 18  27513 42  228      
19 Lakshadweep 14 11331 52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 4809 361  1022161 889  10726   2
21 Maharashtra 12682 1560  7707254 2521  143687 12    12
22 Manipur 536 27  134046 60  2108   3
23 Meghalaya 211 10  91627 34  1575   2
24 Mizoram 8106 303  203456 1207  655   3
25 Nagaland 139 13  34502 18  754      
26 Odisha 2843 247  1272428 585  9052   7
27 Puducherry 202 25  163528 39  1960      
28 Punjab 848 51  739310 164  17701   7
29 Rajasthan 5739 857  1263081 1510  9535      
30 Sikkim 78 38540 12  442      
31 Tamil Nadu 8150 1290  3401938 1794  38000   3
32 Telangana 3810 282  780462 569  4111      
33 Tripura 42 99898 919      
34 Uttarakhand 2342 15  425891 106  7679   1
35 Uttar Pradesh 4409 357  2038979 823  23447   1
36 West Bengal 1988 174  1991410 430  21169   4
Total# 121881 12354  42270482 23598  513481 127  128 255
***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 49 deaths reported on 25th February, +128 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD.
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Delhi government spends Rs 293 crore on advertisements during COVID pandemic

 

