Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 25,920 new cases with positivity rate at 2.07%; 492 deaths

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 2,92,092 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,10,905
- The daily positivity rate is at 2.07 per cent on Feb 18
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 25,920 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 492 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (February 18), the country saw a total of 66,254 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.12 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,19,77,238.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 2,92,092 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,10,905. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 2.07 per cent today.
ALSO READ: Has Omicron led to surge in Covid reinfections?
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 75,68,51,787 samples have been tested up to February 17 for COVID-19. Of these 12,54,893 samples were tested on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 739 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Department bulletin, the cumulative COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone up to 18,54,167 of which 18,25,050 people have recovered from the disease.The city has 3,026 active cases. Out of these, 1,945 patients are in home isolation and 319 are in hospitals. The positivity rate stands at 1.48 per cent.
Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 162 are in ICU and 40 on the ventilator. A total of 123 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are on oxygen support (including patients on the ventilator). There are 237 COVID-19 patients from Delhi while 82 are from outside Delhi.
The bulletin said 905 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours and have been discharged from the hospital.It said 44,898 tests have been conducted in 24 hours. The city has 12,324 containment zones. Delhi administered 61,697 doses of COVID vaccines in the last 24 hours out of which 8,524 beneficiaries got their first dose while 50,202 people received their second dose of the vaccine.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|83
|13
|9782
|21
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|9470
|1338
|2290853
|1864
|14707
|2
|2
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|361
|60
|63544
|100
|295
|1
|1
|4
|Assam
|2479
|376
|714759
|419
|6623
|4
|4
|5
|Bihar
|877
|100
|816327
|225
|12253
|6
|Chandigarh
|375
|60
|89956
|93
|1158
|2
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|4056
|747
|1130227
|1166
|14018
|2
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|21
|4
|11410
|4
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3026
|171
|1825050
|905
|26091
|5
|5
|10
|Goa
|1227
|381
|239496
|481
|3785
|3
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|8014
|1364
|1200204
|2221
|10864
|13
|13
|12
|Haryana
|4427
|533
|961697
|1263
|10512
|8
|8
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2246
|327
|275098
|584
|4089
|3
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2978
|705
|444069
|937
|4745
|15
|Jharkhand
|1066
|427301
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|19797
|3523
|3873580
|5079
|39738
|23
|23
|17
|Kerala***
|100211
|14371
|6285477
|22707
|63338
|126
|193
|319
|18
|Ladakh
|416
|51
|27051
|105
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|67
|1
|11239
|11
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|11535
|1458
|1009345
|2780
|10709
|6
|6
|21
|Maharashtra
|27798
|3626
|7681961
|6383
|143532
|40
|40
|22
|Manipur
|2094
|50
|132055
|151
|2090
|2
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|510
|40
|91098
|82
|1565
|24
|Mizoram
|10592
|752
|192093
|1871
|640
|25
|Nagaland
|347
|20
|34228
|42
|753
|26
|Odisha
|7252
|595
|1264571
|1465
|8961
|16
|16
|27
|Puducherry
|691
|45
|162834
|113
|1959
|28
|Punjab
|2279
|427
|736804
|689
|17642
|7
|7
|29
|Rajasthan
|14085
|2011
|1247894
|3510
|9501
|7
|7
|30
|Sikkim
|214
|35
|38344
|46
|440
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|23772
|3522
|3380049
|4768
|37962
|6
|6
|32
|Telangana
|6746
|927
|774742
|1380
|4108
|33
|Tripura
|111
|9
|99797
|19
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|4601
|797
|422347
|1085
|7667
|3
|3
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|9492
|1474
|2029351
|2318
|23419
|5
|5
|36
|West Bengal
|8776
|915
|1982605
|1367
|21094
|15
|15
|Total#
|292092
|40826
|41977238
|66254
|510905
|299
|193
|492
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 126 deaths reported on 17th February, +193 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: Reports claiming Covid mortality higher than official counts are ill informed: Govt