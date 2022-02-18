Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 25,920 new cases with positivity rate at 2.07%; 492 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a child for the Covid-19 test, in Gurugram, Thursday, Feb 17, 2022.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 25,920 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 492 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (February 18), the country saw a total of 66,254 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.12 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,19,77,238.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 2,92,092 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,10,905. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.07 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 75,68,51,787 samples have been tested up to February 17 for COVID-19. Of these 12,54,893 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 739 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Department bulletin, the cumulative COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone up to 18,54,167 of which 18,25,050 people have recovered from the disease.The city has 3,026 active cases. Out of these, 1,945 patients are in home isolation and 319 are in hospitals. The positivity rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 162 are in ICU and 40 on the ventilator. A total of 123 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are on oxygen support (including patients on the ventilator). There are 237 COVID-19 patients from Delhi while 82 are from outside Delhi.

The bulletin said 905 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours and have been discharged from the hospital.It said 44,898 tests have been conducted in 24 hours. The city has 12,324 containment zones. Delhi administered 61,697 doses of COVID vaccines in the last 24 hours out of which 8,524 beneficiaries got their first dose while 50,202 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 83 13 9782 21 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 9470 1338 2290853 1864 14707 2 2 3 Arunachal Pradesh 361 60 63544 100 295 1 1 4 Assam 2479 376 714759 419 6623 4 4 5 Bihar 877 100 816327 225 12253 6 Chandigarh 375 60 89956 93 1158 2 2 7 Chhattisgarh 4056 747 1130227 1166 14018 2 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 21 4 11410 4 4 9 Delhi 3026 171 1825050 905 26091 5 5 10 Goa 1227 381 239496 481 3785 3 3 11 Gujarat 8014 1364 1200204 2221 10864 13 13 12 Haryana 4427 533 961697 1263 10512 8 8 13 Himachal Pradesh 2246 327 275098 584 4089 3 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2978 705 444069 937 4745 15 Jharkhand 1066 427301 5315 16 Karnataka 19797 3523 3873580 5079 39738 23 23 17 Kerala*** 100211 14371 6285477 22707 63338 126 193 319 18 Ladakh 416 51 27051 105 228 19 Lakshadweep 67 1 11239 11 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 11535 1458 1009345 2780 10709 6 6 21 Maharashtra 27798 3626 7681961 6383 143532 40 40 22 Manipur 2094 50 132055 151 2090 2 2 23 Meghalaya 510 40 91098 82 1565 24 Mizoram 10592 752 192093 1871 640 25 Nagaland 347 20 34228 42 753 26 Odisha 7252 595 1264571 1465 8961 16 16 27 Puducherry 691 45 162834 113 1959 28 Punjab 2279 427 736804 689 17642 7 7 29 Rajasthan 14085 2011 1247894 3510 9501 7 7 30 Sikkim 214 35 38344 46 440 31 Tamil Nadu 23772 3522 3380049 4768 37962 6 6 32 Telangana 6746 927 774742 1380 4108 33 Tripura 111 9 99797 19 919 34 Uttarakhand 4601 797 422347 1085 7667 3 3 35 Uttar Pradesh 9492 1474 2029351 2318 23419 5 5 36 West Bengal 8776 915 1982605 1367 21094 15 15 Total# 292092 40826 41977238 66254 510905 299 193 492 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 126 deaths reported on 17th February, +193 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

