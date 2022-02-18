Friday, February 18, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 25,920 new cases with positivity rate at 2.07%; 492 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 2,92,092 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: February 18, 2022 9:22 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a child for the Covid-19 test, in Gurugram, Thursday, Feb 17, 2022. 

 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 2,92,092 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,10,905
  • The daily positivity rate is at 2.07 per cent on Feb 18

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 25,920 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 492 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (February 18), the country saw a total of 66,254 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.12 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,19,77,238.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 2,92,092 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,10,905. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.07 per cent today. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 75,68,51,787 samples have been tested up to February 17 for COVID-19. Of these 12,54,893 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 739 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Department bulletin, the cumulative COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone up to 18,54,167 of which 18,25,050 people have recovered from the disease.The city has 3,026 active cases. Out of these, 1,945 patients are in home isolation and 319 are in hospitals. The positivity rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 162 are in ICU and 40 on the ventilator. A total of 123 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are on oxygen support (including patients on the ventilator). There are 237 COVID-19 patients from Delhi while 82 are from outside Delhi.

The bulletin said 905 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours and have been discharged from the hospital.It said 44,898 tests have been conducted in 24 hours. The city has 12,324 containment zones. Delhi administered 61,697 doses of COVID vaccines in the last 24 hours out of which 8,524 beneficiaries got their first dose while 50,202 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 83 13  9782 21  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 9470 1338  2290853 1864  14707   2
3 Arunachal Pradesh 361 60  63544 100  295   1
4 Assam 2479 376  714759 419  6623   4
5 Bihar 877 100  816327 225  12253      
6 Chandigarh 375 60  89956 93  1158   2
7 Chhattisgarh 4056 747  1130227 1166  14018   2
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 21 11410 4      
9 Delhi 3026 171  1825050 905  26091   5
10 Goa 1227 381  239496 481  3785   3
11 Gujarat 8014 1364  1200204 2221  10864 13    13
12 Haryana 4427 533  961697 1263  10512   8
13 Himachal Pradesh 2246 327  275098 584  4089   3
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2978 705  444069 937  4745      
15 Jharkhand 1066   427301   5315      
16 Karnataka 19797 3523  3873580 5079  39738 23    23
17 Kerala*** 100211 14371  6285477 22707  63338 126  193 319
18 Ladakh 416 51  27051 105  228      
19 Lakshadweep 67 11239 11  52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 11535 1458  1009345 2780  10709   6
21 Maharashtra 27798 3626  7681961 6383  143532 40    40
22 Manipur 2094 50  132055 151  2090   2
23 Meghalaya 510 40  91098 82  1565      
24 Mizoram 10592 752  192093 1871  640      
25 Nagaland 347 20  34228 42  753      
26 Odisha 7252 595  1264571 1465  8961 16    16
27 Puducherry 691 45  162834 113  1959      
28 Punjab 2279 427  736804 689  17642   7
29 Rajasthan 14085 2011  1247894 3510  9501   7
30 Sikkim 214 35  38344 46  440      
31 Tamil Nadu 23772 3522  3380049 4768  37962   6
32 Telangana 6746 927  774742 1380  4108      
33 Tripura 111 99797 19  919      
34 Uttarakhand 4601 797  422347 1085  7667   3
35 Uttar Pradesh 9492 1474  2029351 2318  23419   5
36 West Bengal 8776 915  1982605 1367  21094 15    15
Total# 292092 40826  41977238 66254  510905 299  193 492
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 126 deaths reported on 17th February, +193 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

