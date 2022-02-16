Wednesday, February 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 30,615 new cases with positivity rate at 2.45%; 514 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 30,615 new cases with positivity rate at 2.45%; 514 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 3,70,240 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: February 16, 2022 9:27 IST
coronavirus india live news, Coronavirus News, Covid-19 Latest News, Omicron India News, 16th Februa
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 30,615 new cases with positivity rate at 2.45%; 514 deaths.

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 3,70,240 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,09,872
  • The daily positivity rate is at 2.45 per cent on Feb 16

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 30,615 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 514 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (February 16), the country saw a total of 82,988 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.94 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,18,43,446.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 3,70,240 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,09,872. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.45 per cent today. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 75,42,84,979 samples have been tested up to February 15 for COVID-19. Of these 12,51,677 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 756 fresh Covid-19 cases, and five deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate on Tuesday was recorded at 1.52 per cent, the data added. 

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,52,662 and the death toll climbed to 26,081, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 49,792, it said.

 On Monday, the national capital had recorded 586 fresh cases, and four deaths. On Saturday, it reported 920 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and 13 deaths. It recorded 977 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 12 deaths on Friday.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the latest wave of the pandemic.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 103 14  9753 18  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 12550 2176  2286575 2787  14702   4
3 Arunachal Pradesh 466 73  63350 117  294      
4 Assam 3247 392  713897 453  6615   5
5 Bihar 1117 107  815839 265  12253   1
6 Chandigarh 501 57  89742 84  1154   1
7 Chhattisgarh 5527 867  1127908 1469  14012   1
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 23 11405 4      
9 Delhi 3337 79  1823244 830  26081   5
10 Goa 1754 387  238756 469  3777   3
11 Gujarat 11195 1472  1195295 2454  10838 16    16
12 Haryana 5487 360  959209 1275  10499   7
13 Himachal Pradesh 3035 381  273897 748  4084   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4280 623  442305 937  4745      
15 Jharkhand 1314 164  426921 299  5315      
16 Karnataka 26866 4383  3863085 5762  39691 26    26
17 Kerala*** 124603 20555  6240864 32027  62681 174  130 304
18 Ladakh 523 26844 57  227      
19 Lakshadweep 80 11  11213 25  52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 14696 2233  1003477 3452  10700   3
21 Maharashtra 34523 5899  7669772 8695  143451 35    35
22 Manipur 2178 31  131768 131  2086   2
23 Meghalaya 609 107  90897 160  1565   2
24 Mizoram 11469 409  188528 2024  638   1
25 Nagaland 382 52  34139 90  753   1
26 Odisha 8653 768  1261467 1671  8926 22    22
27 Puducherry 900 129  162504 196  1959   1
28 Punjab 2933 547  735574 806  17623 13    13
29 Rajasthan 17976 1006  1240815 2381  9481 12    12
30 Sikkim 312 37  38225 56  440   1
31 Tamil Nadu 31368 4583  3369907 5894  37946 14    14
32 Telangana 8379 1529  772145 2098  4107      
33 Tripura 147 99747 14  919      
34 Uttarakhand 6553 1031  419840 1309  7660   7
35 Uttar Pradesh 12524 1421  2024661 2605  23404   5
36 West Bengal 10630 996  1979878 1323  21061 21    21
Total# 370240 52887  41843446 82988  509872 384  130 514
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 174 deaths reported on 15th February, +130 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
 

ALSO READ: Bengal's new Covid guidelines: Primary schools to reopen for first time since pandemic | Details

ALSO READ: COVID pandemic: India's vaccination coverage crosses 172.29 crores

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News