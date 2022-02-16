Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 30,615 new cases with positivity rate at 2.45%; 514 deaths.

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 3,70,240 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,09,872
- The daily positivity rate is at 2.45 per cent on Feb 16
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 30,615 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 514 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (February 16), the country saw a total of 82,988 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.94 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,18,43,446.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 3,70,240 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,09,872. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 2.45 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 75,42,84,979 samples have been tested up to February 15 for COVID-19. Of these 12,51,677 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 756 fresh Covid-19 cases, and five deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate on Tuesday was recorded at 1.52 per cent, the data added.
With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,52,662 and the death toll climbed to 26,081, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 49,792, it said.
On Monday, the national capital had recorded 586 fresh cases, and four deaths. On Saturday, it reported 920 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and 13 deaths. It recorded 977 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 12 deaths on Friday.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the latest wave of the pandemic.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|103
|14
|9753
|18
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|12550
|2176
|2286575
|2787
|14702
|4
|4
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|466
|73
|63350
|117
|294
|4
|Assam
|3247
|392
|713897
|453
|6615
|5
|5
|5
|Bihar
|1117
|107
|815839
|265
|12253
|1
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|501
|57
|89742
|84
|1154
|1
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|5527
|867
|1127908
|1469
|14012
|1
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|23
|5
|11405
|7
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3337
|79
|1823244
|830
|26081
|5
|5
|10
|Goa
|1754
|387
|238756
|469
|3777
|3
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|11195
|1472
|1195295
|2454
|10838
|16
|16
|12
|Haryana
|5487
|360
|959209
|1275
|10499
|7
|7
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3035
|381
|273897
|748
|4084
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4280
|623
|442305
|937
|4745
|15
|Jharkhand
|1314
|164
|426921
|299
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|26866
|4383
|3863085
|5762
|39691
|26
|26
|17
|Kerala***
|124603
|20555
|6240864
|32027
|62681
|174
|130
|304
|18
|Ladakh
|523
|1
|26844
|57
|227
|19
|Lakshadweep
|80
|11
|11213
|25
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|14696
|2233
|1003477
|3452
|10700
|3
|3
|21
|Maharashtra
|34523
|5899
|7669772
|8695
|143451
|35
|35
|22
|Manipur
|2178
|31
|131768
|131
|2086
|2
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|609
|107
|90897
|160
|1565
|2
|2
|24
|Mizoram
|11469
|409
|188528
|2024
|638
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|382
|52
|34139
|90
|753
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|8653
|768
|1261467
|1671
|8926
|22
|22
|27
|Puducherry
|900
|129
|162504
|196
|1959
|1
|1
|28
|Punjab
|2933
|547
|735574
|806
|17623
|13
|13
|29
|Rajasthan
|17976
|1006
|1240815
|2381
|9481
|12
|12
|30
|Sikkim
|312
|37
|38225
|56
|440
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|31368
|4583
|3369907
|5894
|37946
|14
|14
|32
|Telangana
|8379
|1529
|772145
|2098
|4107
|33
|Tripura
|147
|4
|99747
|14
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|6553
|1031
|419840
|1309
|7660
|7
|7
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|12524
|1421
|2024661
|2605
|23404
|5
|5
|36
|West Bengal
|10630
|996
|1979878
|1323
|21061
|21
|21
|Total#
|370240
|52887
|41843446
|82988
|509872
|384
|130
|514
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 174 deaths reported on 15th February, +130 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
