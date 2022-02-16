Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 30,615 new cases with positivity rate at 2.45%; 514 deaths.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 30,615 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 514 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (February 16), the country saw a total of 82,988 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.94 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,18,43,446.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 3,70,240 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,09,872. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.45 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 75,42,84,979 samples have been tested up to February 15 for COVID-19. Of these 12,51,677 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 756 fresh Covid-19 cases, and five deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate on Tuesday was recorded at 1.52 per cent, the data added.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,52,662 and the death toll climbed to 26,081, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 49,792, it said.

On Monday, the national capital had recorded 586 fresh cases, and four deaths. On Saturday, it reported 920 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and 13 deaths. It recorded 977 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 12 deaths on Friday.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the latest wave of the pandemic.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 103 14 9753 18 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 12550 2176 2286575 2787 14702 4 4 3 Arunachal Pradesh 466 73 63350 117 294 4 Assam 3247 392 713897 453 6615 5 5 5 Bihar 1117 107 815839 265 12253 1 1 6 Chandigarh 501 57 89742 84 1154 1 1 7 Chhattisgarh 5527 867 1127908 1469 14012 1 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 23 5 11405 7 4 9 Delhi 3337 79 1823244 830 26081 5 5 10 Goa 1754 387 238756 469 3777 3 3 11 Gujarat 11195 1472 1195295 2454 10838 16 16 12 Haryana 5487 360 959209 1275 10499 7 7 13 Himachal Pradesh 3035 381 273897 748 4084 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4280 623 442305 937 4745 15 Jharkhand 1314 164 426921 299 5315 16 Karnataka 26866 4383 3863085 5762 39691 26 26 17 Kerala*** 124603 20555 6240864 32027 62681 174 130 304 18 Ladakh 523 1 26844 57 227 19 Lakshadweep 80 11 11213 25 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 14696 2233 1003477 3452 10700 3 3 21 Maharashtra 34523 5899 7669772 8695 143451 35 35 22 Manipur 2178 31 131768 131 2086 2 2 23 Meghalaya 609 107 90897 160 1565 2 2 24 Mizoram 11469 409 188528 2024 638 1 1 25 Nagaland 382 52 34139 90 753 1 1 26 Odisha 8653 768 1261467 1671 8926 22 22 27 Puducherry 900 129 162504 196 1959 1 1 28 Punjab 2933 547 735574 806 17623 13 13 29 Rajasthan 17976 1006 1240815 2381 9481 12 12 30 Sikkim 312 37 38225 56 440 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 31368 4583 3369907 5894 37946 14 14 32 Telangana 8379 1529 772145 2098 4107 33 Tripura 147 4 99747 14 919 34 Uttarakhand 6553 1031 419840 1309 7660 7 7 35 Uttar Pradesh 12524 1421 2024661 2605 23404 5 5 36 West Bengal 10630 996 1979878 1323 21061 21 21 Total# 370240 52887 41843446 82988 509872 384 130 514 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 174 deaths reported on 15th February, +130 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

