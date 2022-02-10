Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 67,084 new cases with positivity rate at 4.44%; 1,241 deaths. 

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 7,90,789 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,06,520
- The daily positivity rate is at 4.44 per cent on Feb 10
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 67,084 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,241 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (February 10), the country saw a total of 1,67,882 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 96.95 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,11,80,751.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 7,90,789 (1.86 per cent) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,06,520. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 4.44 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 74,61,96,071 samples have been tested up to February 9 for COVID-19. Of these 15,11,321 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday announced that it will discontinue the routine Covid testing conducted prior to inpatient hospitalization and surgeries. Chiefs and heads of all departments in the hospital, have been asked to notify of this development to the faculty and resident doctors.
The development comes in view of a significant reduction in Covid cases in the national capital. Earlier, AIIMS had announced that routine inpatient admissions and elective surgeries will resume with immediate effect at the hospital. The circular had been issued by the Medical Superintendent Dr. D K Sharma, "It has been decided that routine inpatient admissions including elective surgeries in general wards as well as in private wards in AIIMS hospital and all centers to be resumed at the immediate effect on a restricted basis as per availability of staff, inpatients beds, and OT services."
Earlier on January 8, AIIMS has suspended all routine in-patient admissions and non-essential surgeries till further orders. During the surge in COVID-19 cases, the hospital also decided to shut its specialty clinic and demand hospitalization for COVID 19 positive patients.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|168
|10
|9654
|18
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|46119
|7921
|2247824
|9598
|14679
|2
|2
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1131
|123
|62390
|212
|293
|1
|1
|4
|Assam
|6382
|1230
|709716
|1539
|6585
|6
|6
|5
|Bihar
|1816
|208
|814041
|488
|12244
|1
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|1011
|241
|88864
|363
|1144
|1
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|10595
|831
|1118420
|2040
|13971
|10
|10
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|51
|37
|11355
|43
|4
|9
|Delhi
|6304
|604
|1815188
|1908
|26023
|13
|13
|10
|Goa
|3528
|402
|236099
|655
|3760
|6
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|27355
|6276
|1170117
|8812
|10740
|24
|24
|12
|Haryana
|8777
|1445
|949662
|2920
|10447
|14
|14
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4421
|391
|270169
|1043
|4061
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|10230
|2128
|433824
|2805
|4732
|4
|4
|15
|Jharkhand
|2227
|45
|424946
|363
|5314
|16
|Karnataka
|60990
|11458
|3811615
|16749
|39495
|48
|48
|17
|Kerala***
|258954
|25483
|6026884
|47882
|60793
|227
|627
|854
|18
|Ladakh
|696
|77
|26226
|163
|226
|19
|Lakshadweep
|112
|32
|11102
|39
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|33384
|3759
|971950
|6980
|10673
|5
|5
|21
|Maharashtra
|86847
|13172
|7593291
|20222
|143247
|92
|92
|22
|Manipur
|3555
|49
|129729
|235
|2074
|2
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|1098
|110
|89994
|233
|1554
|2
|2
|24
|Mizoram
|13024
|361
|178071
|2167
|631
|5
|5
|25
|Nagaland
|581
|87
|33708
|137
|749
|2
|2
|26
|Odisha
|14574
|1436
|1248152
|3126
|8797
|22
|22
|27
|Puducherry
|3086
|342
|159719
|538
|1955
|2
|3
|28
|Punjab
|6616
|835
|729649
|1471
|17524
|29
|29
|29
|Rajasthan
|33812
|3466
|1211383
|7177
|9424
|17
|17
|30
|Sikkim
|574
|6
|37814
|35
|437
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|77607
|12530
|3309032
|16473
|37837
|28
|28
|32
|Telangana
|19850
|1620
|756883
|2484
|4103
|1
|1
|33
|Tripura
|375
|160
|99445
|184
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|9479
|1447
|414536
|2155
|7633
|5
|5
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|20065
|3115
|2007473
|5155
|23359
|16
|16
|36
|West Bengal
|15395
|614
|1971826
|1470
|20912
|28
|28
|Total#
|790789
|102039
|41180751
|167882
|506520
|614
|627
|1241
|***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin:227 deaths reported on 9th Feb,+627 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
