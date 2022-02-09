Wednesday, February 09, 2022
     
  English News
  India
  Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 71,365 new cases with positivity rate at 4.54%; 1,217 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 71,365 new cases with positivity rate at 4.54%; 1,217 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 8,92,828 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: February 09, 2022 9:35 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID: India logs 71,365 new cases with positivity rate at 4.54%; 1,217 deaths. 

 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 8,92,828 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,05,279
  • The daily positivity rate is at 4.54 per cent on Feb 9

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 71,365 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,217 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (February 9), the country saw a total of 1,72,211 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 96.46 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,10,12,869.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 8,92,828 (2.11 per cent) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,05,279. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 4.54 per cent today. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 74,46,84,750 samples have been tested up to February 8 for COVID-19. Of these 15,71,726 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (February 8) that Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the country presently and the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21,  With the reporting of Omicron, a highly mutated variant of SARSCoV-2 virus and its classification as a Variant of Concern (VoC) by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Union Ministry of Health revised its 'Guidelines for international arrivals', Mandaviya added in a written reply.

"Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the country presently. The current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21, 2022," he told.

Following a risk based approach, provisions for mandatory pre-departure and post arrival RT-PCR testing on day 8th of arrival and a mandatory home quarantine for 7 days have been made in the present guidelines for all international travellers to India. 

The Ministry of Health continues to provide technical guidance for managing various aspects of COVID-19 including containment and surveillance, testing, clinical management protocols, post-COVID sequale, etc., the minister said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 192 9604 17  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 62395 7177  2227985 8766  14672   8
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1443 156  61884 295  292   1
4 Assam 8435 1266  706931 1813  6571 10    10
5 Bihar 2355 96  812953 328  12239   3
6 Chandigarh 1323 248  88347 342  1141   2
7 Chhattisgarh 13706 2902  1112810 4180  13951 14    14
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 95 11303 4      
9 Delhi 7885 984  1811201 2120  25998 15    15
10 Goa 4377 287  234534 500  3748   8
11 Gujarat 38644 5974  1153818 8862  10688 21    21
12 Haryana 11802 2334  943876 3544  10416 21    21
13 Himachal Pradesh 5431 849  267754 1555  4051   8
14 Jammu and Kashmir 14924 2488  427689 3168  4721   6
15 Jharkhand 2421 195  424171 473  5313   2
16 Karnataka 87114 10700  3775799 16802  39396 49    49
17 Kerala*** 302183 27922  5932609 49586  59115 127  733 860
18 Ladakh 882 105  25884 155  226      
19 Lakshadweep 148 11041 29  52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 40591 4187  958443 8130  10664   2
21 Maharashtra 110004 12011  7557034 18423  143098 24    24
22 Manipur 3659 127  129285 272  2066   3
23 Meghalaya 1339 123  89476 183  1548   2
24 Mizoram 13991 15  173495 2239  623      
25 Nagaland 691 33490 75  746   3
26 Odisha 17957 2144  1241597 3621  8754 20    20
27 Puducherry 3689 463  158737 651  1950   2
28 Punjab 8750 1601  726416 2202  17469 33    33
29 Rajasthan 40880 5013  1197209 7299  9391 12    12
30 Sikkim 539 74  37734 106  436   1
31 Tamil Nadu 105892 15936  3272322 21027  37772 13    13
32 Telangana 24000 2498  750809 3877  4101   1
33 Tripura 596 152  99182 185  919   1
34 Uttarakhand 12969 3440  409574 4062  7620   2
35 Uttar Pradesh 26725 1431  1996865 3822  23330 12    12
36 West Bengal 16864 1130  1968797 1742  20852 29    29
Total# 994891 114047  40840658 180456  504062 455  733 1188
***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin 233 deaths were reported on 8th Feb+591 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

