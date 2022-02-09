Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 71,365 new cases with positivity rate at 4.54%; 1,217 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID: India logs 71,365 new cases with positivity rate at 4.54%; 1,217 deaths.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 71,365 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,217 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (February 9), the country saw a total of 1,72,211 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 96.46 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,10,12,869.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 8,92,828 (2.11 per cent) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,05,279. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 4.54 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 74,46,84,750 samples have been tested up to February 8 for COVID-19. Of these 15,71,726 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (February 8) that Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the country presently and the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21, With the reporting of Omicron, a highly mutated variant of SARSCoV-2 virus and its classification as a Variant of Concern (VoC) by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Union Ministry of Health revised its 'Guidelines for international arrivals', Mandaviya added in a written reply.

"Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the country presently. The current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21, 2022," he told.

Following a risk based approach, provisions for mandatory pre-departure and post arrival RT-PCR testing on day 8th of arrival and a mandatory home quarantine for 7 days have been made in the present guidelines for all international travellers to India.

The Ministry of Health continues to provide technical guidance for managing various aspects of COVID-19 including containment and surveillance, testing, clinical management protocols, post-COVID sequale, etc., the minister said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 192 7 9604 17 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 62395 7177 2227985 8766 14672 8 8 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1443 156 61884 295 292 1 1 4 Assam 8435 1266 706931 1813 6571 10 10 5 Bihar 2355 96 812953 328 12239 3 3 6 Chandigarh 1323 248 88347 342 1141 2 2 7 Chhattisgarh 13706 2902 1112810 4180 13951 14 14 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 95 1 11303 5 4 9 Delhi 7885 984 1811201 2120 25998 15 15 10 Goa 4377 287 234534 500 3748 8 8 11 Gujarat 38644 5974 1153818 8862 10688 21 21 12 Haryana 11802 2334 943876 3544 10416 21 21 13 Himachal Pradesh 5431 849 267754 1555 4051 8 8 14 Jammu and Kashmir 14924 2488 427689 3168 4721 6 6 15 Jharkhand 2421 195 424171 473 5313 2 2 16 Karnataka 87114 10700 3775799 16802 39396 49 49 17 Kerala*** 302183 27922 5932609 49586 59115 127 733 860 18 Ladakh 882 105 25884 155 226 19 Lakshadweep 148 4 11041 29 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 40591 4187 958443 8130 10664 2 2 21 Maharashtra 110004 12011 7557034 18423 143098 24 24 22 Manipur 3659 127 129285 272 2066 3 3 23 Meghalaya 1339 123 89476 183 1548 2 2 24 Mizoram 13991 15 173495 2239 623 25 Nagaland 691 7 33490 75 746 3 3 26 Odisha 17957 2144 1241597 3621 8754 20 20 27 Puducherry 3689 463 158737 651 1950 2 2 28 Punjab 8750 1601 726416 2202 17469 33 33 29 Rajasthan 40880 5013 1197209 7299 9391 12 12 30 Sikkim 539 74 37734 106 436 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 105892 15936 3272322 21027 37772 13 13 32 Telangana 24000 2498 750809 3877 4101 1 1 33 Tripura 596 152 99182 185 919 1 1 34 Uttarakhand 12969 3440 409574 4062 7620 2 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 26725 1431 1996865 3822 23330 12 12 36 West Bengal 16864 1130 1968797 1742 20852 29 29 Total# 994891 114047 40840658 180456 504062 455 733 1188 ***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin 233 deaths were reported on 8th Feb+591 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

