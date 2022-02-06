Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 1.07 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 7.42%; 865 deaths

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 12,25,011 today
- Total death toll in the country is now at 5,01,979
- The daily positivity rate is at 7.42 per cent on Feb 6
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,07,474 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 865 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (February 6), the country saw a total of 2,13,246 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 95.64 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,04,61,148.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 12,25,011 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,01,979. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 7.42 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 74,01,87,141 samples have been tested up to February 5 for COVID-19. Of these 14,48,513 samples were tested on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the covid related deaths in Gujarat increase, experts say Omicron can be responsible for the same. Speaking to India TV, an expert said, "Covid 19 cases have definitely started stabilizing in Gujarat but the number of patients dying is increasing continuously. At this time the situation is almost similar to the first wave of Covid when comorbid and high risk patients died in the state."
Initially, common symptoms of corona were seen in all types of people due to vaccination but in the last few days the number of deaths has suddenly increased. Experts believe the new variant of Omicron to be responsible.
The total number of deaths in Gujarat during the last month was approximately 550. As the number of daily deaths in the state has been recorded above 30 in the last 8 days, it has created a worrying situation. Medical experts say that most of these patients are comorbid or are senior citizens, apart from patients suffering from kidney and liver diseases. Experts also say that many of these patients are reporting to the hospital with delayed symptoms.
In Gujarat, 325 to 350 patients including private and government hospitals were on ventilators. In such a situation now medical experts are saying that the virus should not be taken too lightly, especially this variant can be fatal for those who are already suffering from other diseases or are above the age of 60 years.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|211
|37
|9543
|53
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|88364
|5124
|2194359
|9317
|14646
|5
|5
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1985
|211
|61039
|407
|291
|4
|Assam
|13289
|1844
|700856
|2568
|6533
|15
|15
|5
|Bihar
|3238
|153
|811103
|645
|12234
|4
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|2099
|216
|87247
|396
|1135
|3
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|18686
|1395
|1103835
|3489
|13914
|19
|19
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|107
|7
|11281
|21
|4
|9
|Delhi
|11716
|1914
|1803251
|4166
|25952
|20
|20
|10
|Goa
|5968
|737
|231989
|1322
|3727
|10
|10
|11
|Gujarat
|57521
|6043
|1123499
|12105
|10614
|35
|35
|12
|Haryana
|16877
|1741
|934090
|4220
|10372
|19
|19
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|7539
|1663
|263931
|2472
|4026
|7
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|24080
|2631
|415109
|4057
|4702
|3
|3
|15
|Jharkhand
|3055
|201
|422440
|708
|5308
|16
|Karnataka
|123131
|25702
|3713343
|40599
|39250
|53
|53
|17
|Kerala***
|366871
|2948
|5786949
|41037
|57296
|225
|370
|595
|18
|Ladakh
|1079
|68
|25405
|218
|226
|19
|Lakshadweep
|188
|25
|10947
|40
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|51019
|1944
|933382
|8451
|10648
|9
|9
|21
|Maharashtra
|147941
|14132
|7491759
|27891
|142940
|81
|81
|22
|Manipur
|3893
|83
|128494
|357
|2057
|3
|3
|23
|Meghalaya
|1839
|166
|88644
|375
|1538
|2
|2
|24
|Mizoram
|14999
|633
|167853
|2406
|621
|4
|4
|25
|Nagaland
|787
|20
|33235
|98
|737
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|24437
|3435
|1228976
|6109
|8689
|23
|23
|27
|Puducherry
|5458
|1180
|156159
|1608
|1946
|3
|3
|28
|Punjab
|14321
|1749
|718559
|2998
|17392
|32
|32
|29
|Rajasthan
|54869
|4644
|1170849
|10560
|9353
|21
|21
|30
|Sikkim
|655
|37437
|109
|433
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|155329
|11549
|3204213
|21435
|37696
|30
|30
|32
|Telangana
|30931
|2173
|739187
|4559
|4097
|1
|1
|33
|Tripura
|1184
|542
|98537
|594
|916
|1
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|21358
|3018
|399156
|4186
|7596
|15
|15
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|36411
|5060
|1978525
|8817
|23286
|9
|9
|36
|West Bengal
|20213
|933
|1962721
|2421
|20758
|35
|35
|Total#
|1331648
|103921
|40247902
|230814
|501114
|689
|370
|1059
|*** For Kerala as per the State media bulletin: 247 deaths reported on 5th February+197 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
