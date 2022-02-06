Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 1.07 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 7.42%; 865 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for Covid test, in Jammu.

Highlights Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 12,25,011 today

Total death toll in the country is now at 5,01,979

The daily positivity rate is at 7.42 per cent on Feb 6

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,07,474 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 865 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (February 6), the country saw a total of 2,13,246 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 95.64 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,04,61,148.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 12,25,011 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,01,979. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 7.42 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 74,01,87,141 samples have been tested up to February 5 for COVID-19. Of these 14,48,513 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the covid related deaths in Gujarat increase, experts say Omicron can be responsible for the same. Speaking to India TV, an expert said, "Covid 19 cases have definitely started stabilizing in Gujarat but the number of patients dying is increasing continuously. At this time the situation is almost similar to the first wave of Covid when comorbid and high risk patients died in the state."

Initially, common symptoms of corona were seen in all types of people due to vaccination but in the last few days the number of deaths has suddenly increased. Experts believe the new variant of Omicron to be responsible.

The total number of deaths in Gujarat during the last month was approximately 550. As the number of daily deaths in the state has been recorded above 30 in the last 8 days, it has created a worrying situation. Medical experts say that most of these patients are comorbid or are senior citizens, apart from patients suffering from kidney and liver diseases. Experts also say that many of these patients are reporting to the hospital with delayed symptoms.

In Gujarat, 325 to 350 patients including private and government hospitals were on ventilators. In such a situation now medical experts are saying that the virus should not be taken too lightly, especially this variant can be fatal for those who are already suffering from other diseases or are above the age of 60 years.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 211 37 9543 53 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 88364 5124 2194359 9317 14646 5 5 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1985 211 61039 407 291 4 Assam 13289 1844 700856 2568 6533 15 15 5 Bihar 3238 153 811103 645 12234 4 4 6 Chandigarh 2099 216 87247 396 1135 3 3 7 Chhattisgarh 18686 1395 1103835 3489 13914 19 19 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 107 7 11281 21 4 9 Delhi 11716 1914 1803251 4166 25952 20 20 10 Goa 5968 737 231989 1322 3727 10 10 11 Gujarat 57521 6043 1123499 12105 10614 35 35 12 Haryana 16877 1741 934090 4220 10372 19 19 13 Himachal Pradesh 7539 1663 263931 2472 4026 7 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 24080 2631 415109 4057 4702 3 3 15 Jharkhand 3055 201 422440 708 5308 16 Karnataka 123131 25702 3713343 40599 39250 53 53 17 Kerala*** 366871 2948 5786949 41037 57296 225 370 595 18 Ladakh 1079 68 25405 218 226 19 Lakshadweep 188 25 10947 40 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 51019 1944 933382 8451 10648 9 9 21 Maharashtra 147941 14132 7491759 27891 142940 81 81 22 Manipur 3893 83 128494 357 2057 3 3 23 Meghalaya 1839 166 88644 375 1538 2 2 24 Mizoram 14999 633 167853 2406 621 4 4 25 Nagaland 787 20 33235 98 737 1 1 26 Odisha 24437 3435 1228976 6109 8689 23 23 27 Puducherry 5458 1180 156159 1608 1946 3 3 28 Punjab 14321 1749 718559 2998 17392 32 32 29 Rajasthan 54869 4644 1170849 10560 9353 21 21 30 Sikkim 655 37437 109 433 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 155329 11549 3204213 21435 37696 30 30 32 Telangana 30931 2173 739187 4559 4097 1 1 33 Tripura 1184 542 98537 594 916 1 1 34 Uttarakhand 21358 3018 399156 4186 7596 15 15 35 Uttar Pradesh 36411 5060 1978525 8817 23286 9 9 36 West Bengal 20213 933 1962721 2421 20758 35 35 Total# 1331648 103921 40247902 230814 501114 689 370 1059 *** For Kerala as per the State media bulletin: 247 deaths reported on 5th February+197 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

