  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 1.07 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 7.42%; 865 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 1.07 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 7.42%; 865 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 12,25,011 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2022 9:55 IST
Healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for Covid test, in Jammu. 

 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 12,25,011 today
  • Total death toll in the country is now at 5,01,979
  • The daily positivity rate is at 7.42 per cent on Feb 6

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,07,474 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 865 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (February 6), the country saw a total of 2,13,246 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 95.64 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,04,61,148.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 12,25,011 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,01,979. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 7.42 per cent today. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 74,01,87,141 samples have been tested up to February 5 for COVID-19. Of these 14,48,513 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the covid related deaths in Gujarat increase, experts say Omicron can be responsible for the same. Speaking to India TV, an expert said, "Covid 19 cases have definitely started stabilizing in Gujarat but the number of patients dying is increasing continuously. At this time the situation is almost similar to the first wave of Covid when comorbid and high risk patients died in the state." 

Initially, common symptoms of corona were seen in all types of people due to vaccination but in the last few days the number of deaths has suddenly increased. Experts believe the new variant of Omicron to be responsible. 

The total number of deaths in Gujarat during the last month was approximately 550. As the number of daily deaths in the state has been recorded above 30 in the last 8 days, it has created a worrying situation. Medical experts say that most of these patients are comorbid or are senior citizens, apart from patients suffering from kidney and liver diseases. Experts also say that many of these patients are reporting to the hospital with delayed symptoms. 

In Gujarat, 325 to 350 patients including private and government hospitals were on ventilators. In such a situation now medical experts are saying that the virus should not be taken too lightly, especially this variant can be fatal for those who are already suffering from other diseases or are above the age of 60 years. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 211 37  9543 53  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 88364 5124  2194359 9317  14646   5
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1985 211  61039 407  291      
4 Assam 13289 1844  700856 2568  6533 15    15
5 Bihar 3238 153  811103 645  12234   4
6 Chandigarh 2099 216  87247 396  1135   3
7 Chhattisgarh 18686 1395  1103835 3489  13914 19    19
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 107 11281 21  4      
9 Delhi 11716 1914  1803251 4166  25952 20    20
10 Goa 5968 737  231989 1322  3727 10    10
11 Gujarat 57521 6043  1123499 12105  10614 35    35
12 Haryana 16877 1741  934090 4220  10372 19    19
13 Himachal Pradesh 7539 1663  263931 2472  4026   7
14 Jammu and Kashmir 24080 2631  415109 4057  4702   3
15 Jharkhand 3055 201  422440 708  5308      
16 Karnataka 123131 25702  3713343 40599  39250 53    53
17 Kerala*** 366871 2948  5786949 41037  57296 225  370 595
18 Ladakh 1079 68  25405 218  226      
19 Lakshadweep 188 25  10947 40  52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 51019 1944  933382 8451  10648   9
21 Maharashtra 147941 14132  7491759 27891  142940 81    81
22 Manipur 3893 83  128494 357  2057   3
23 Meghalaya 1839 166  88644 375  1538   2
24 Mizoram 14999 633  167853 2406  621   4
25 Nagaland 787 20  33235 98  737   1
26 Odisha 24437 3435  1228976 6109  8689 23    23
27 Puducherry 5458 1180  156159 1608  1946   3
28 Punjab 14321 1749  718559 2998  17392 32    32
29 Rajasthan 54869 4644  1170849 10560  9353 21    21
30 Sikkim 655   37437 109  433   1
31 Tamil Nadu 155329 11549  3204213 21435  37696 30    30
32 Telangana 30931 2173  739187 4559  4097   1
33 Tripura 1184 542  98537 594  916   1
34 Uttarakhand 21358 3018  399156 4186  7596 15    15
35 Uttar Pradesh 36411 5060  1978525 8817  23286   9
36 West Bengal 20213 933  1962721 2421  20758 35    35
Total# 1331648 103921  40247902 230814  501114 689  370 1059
*** For Kerala as per the State media bulletin: 247 deaths reported on 5th February+197 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

