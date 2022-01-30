Sunday, January 30, 2022
     
  4. Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 2.34 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 14.50%; 893 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 18,84,937 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2022 9:19 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 18,84,937 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 4,94,091
  • The daily positivity rate is at 14.50 per cent on January 30

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,34,281 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 893 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (January 30), the country saw a total of 3,52,784 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.89 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,87,13,494.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 18,84,937 (4.59% per cent) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,94,091. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 14.50 per cent today. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 72,73,90,698  samples have been tested up to January 29 for COVID-19. Of these 16,15,993 samples were tested on Saturday.

ALSO READ: How did Omicron evolve? Scientists explore theories relating to origins of COVID variant

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday reported 4,483 fresh COVID-19 cases, a positivity rate of 7.41 per cent and 28 deaths, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count has increased to 18,23,815 and the death toll to 25,797, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 60,532, it said.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 4,044 cases with a positivity rate of 8.60 per cent and 25 deaths. The day before, on Thursday, it recorded 4,291 cases with a positivity rate of 9.56 per cent and 34 deaths. On Wednesday, it had logged 7,498 cases with a positivity rate of 10.59 per cent and 29 deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day
(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 475 29  9086 95  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 113300 3807  2120717 8742  14591 12    12
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3197 135  58145 515  285      
4 Assam 33360 3162  671631 6002  6400 21    21
5 Bihar 8994 1328  799308 2976  12211   6
6 Chandigarh 4647 773  82623 1168  1112   4
7 Chhattisgarh 26123 1167  1077082 5075  13809 11    11
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 129 22  11140 34  4      
9 Delhi 29152 4023  1764411 8042  25769 25    25
10 Goa 11903 1366  220793 2668  3665 20    20
11 Gujarat 107915 9969  1014501 22070  10375 30    30
12 Haryana 32011 3570  895339 8181  10256 19    19
13 Himachal Pradesh 9752 584  253847 2417  3978 10    10
14 Jammu and Kashmir 45156 1501  374282 5850  4647   5
15 Jharkhand 10383 1693  410461 2599  5297   6
16 Karnataka 288797 39944  3396093 71092  38804 50    50
17 Kerala*** 334162 23960  5494185 30225  52786 94  258 352
18 Ladakh 1295 45  24018 143  223      
19 Lakshadweep 278 10659 47  52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 67945 3258  862909 11016  10602   5
21 Maharashtra 270444 20803  7242649 45648  142461 103    103
22 Manipur 3804 44  126315 407  2037   1
23 Meghalaya 2422 86265 348  1515   6
24 Mizoram 14608 887  154663 1250  597   6
25 Nagaland 902 52  32574 74  713   4
26 Odisha 53759 5464  1173907 10511  8560 10    10
27 Puducherry 14293 1458  142755 2724  1921   5
28 Punjab 33036 3905  684944 6879  17159 30    30
29 Rajasthan 80488 6780  1089864 14884  9202 21    21
30 Sikkim 1450 172  35938 336  428   1
31 Tamil Nadu 211863 1671  3029961 28156  37460 48    48
32 Telangana 40414 894  710479 2981  4083   2
33 Tripura 5798 833  93266 982  892   3
34 Uttarakhand 31086 236  376907 3042  7521   7
35 Uttar Pradesh 65263 7130  1908570 14993  23139 14    14
36 West Bengal 45729 9996  1920423 13767  20515 34    34
Total# 2004333 101278  38360710 335939  493198 613  258 871
*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 94 deaths reported on 29th January + 311 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: NeoCov: Doctors advise not to panic over new COVID19 variant

 

 

