Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 2.34 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 14.50%; 893 deaths. 

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 18,84,937 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 4,94,091
- The daily positivity rate is at 14.50 per cent on January 30
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,34,281 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 893 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (January 30), the country saw a total of 3,52,784 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.89 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,87,13,494.
,
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 18,84,937 (4.59% per cent) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,94,091. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 14.50 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 72,73,90,698 samples have been tested up to January 29 for COVID-19. Of these 16,15,993 samples were tested on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday reported 4,483 fresh COVID-19 cases, a positivity rate of 7.41 per cent and 28 deaths, according to data shared by the city health department.
With this, the national capital's case count has increased to 18,23,815 and the death toll to 25,797, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 60,532, it said.
On Friday, Delhi recorded 4,044 cases with a positivity rate of 8.60 per cent and 25 deaths. The day before, on Thursday, it recorded 4,291 cases with a positivity rate of 9.56 per cent and 34 deaths. On Wednesday, it had logged 7,498 cases with a positivity rate of 10.59 per cent and 29 deaths.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|475
|29
|9086
|95
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|113300
|3807
|2120717
|8742
|14591
|12
|12
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3197
|135
|58145
|515
|285
|4
|Assam
|33360
|3162
|671631
|6002
|6400
|21
|21
|5
|Bihar
|8994
|1328
|799308
|2976
|12211
|6
|6
|6
|Chandigarh
|4647
|773
|82623
|1168
|1112
|4
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|26123
|1167
|1077082
|5075
|13809
|11
|11
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|129
|22
|11140
|34
|4
|9
|Delhi
|29152
|4023
|1764411
|8042
|25769
|25
|25
|10
|Goa
|11903
|1366
|220793
|2668
|3665
|20
|20
|11
|Gujarat
|107915
|9969
|1014501
|22070
|10375
|30
|30
|12
|Haryana
|32011
|3570
|895339
|8181
|10256
|19
|19
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|9752
|584
|253847
|2417
|3978
|10
|10
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|45156
|1501
|374282
|5850
|4647
|5
|5
|15
|Jharkhand
|10383
|1693
|410461
|2599
|5297
|6
|6
|16
|Karnataka
|288797
|39944
|3396093
|71092
|38804
|50
|50
|17
|Kerala***
|334162
|23960
|5494185
|30225
|52786
|94
|258
|352
|18
|Ladakh
|1295
|45
|24018
|143
|223
|19
|Lakshadweep
|278
|2
|10659
|47
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|67945
|3258
|862909
|11016
|10602
|5
|5
|21
|Maharashtra
|270444
|20803
|7242649
|45648
|142461
|103
|103
|22
|Manipur
|3804
|44
|126315
|407
|2037
|1
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|2422
|7
|86265
|348
|1515
|6
|6
|24
|Mizoram
|14608
|887
|154663
|1250
|597
|6
|6
|25
|Nagaland
|902
|52
|32574
|74
|713
|4
|4
|26
|Odisha
|53759
|5464
|1173907
|10511
|8560
|10
|10
|27
|Puducherry
|14293
|1458
|142755
|2724
|1921
|5
|5
|28
|Punjab
|33036
|3905
|684944
|6879
|17159
|30
|30
|29
|Rajasthan
|80488
|6780
|1089864
|14884
|9202
|21
|21
|30
|Sikkim
|1450
|172
|35938
|336
|428
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|211863
|1671
|3029961
|28156
|37460
|48
|48
|32
|Telangana
|40414
|894
|710479
|2981
|4083
|2
|2
|33
|Tripura
|5798
|833
|93266
|982
|892
|3
|3
|34
|Uttarakhand
|31086
|236
|376907
|3042
|7521
|7
|7
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|65263
|7130
|1908570
|14993
|23139
|14
|14
|36
|West Bengal
|45729
|9996
|1920423
|13767
|20515
|34
|34
|Total#
|2004333
|101278
|38360710
|335939
|493198
|613
|258
|871
|*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 94 deaths reported on 29th January + 311 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
