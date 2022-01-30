Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 2.34 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 14.50%; 893 deaths.

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,34,281 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 893 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (January 30), the country saw a total of 3,52,784 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.89 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,87,13,494.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 18,84,937 (4.59% per cent) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,94,091. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 14.50 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 72,73,90,698 samples have been tested up to January 29 for COVID-19. Of these 16,15,993 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday reported 4,483 fresh COVID-19 cases, a positivity rate of 7.41 per cent and 28 deaths, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count has increased to 18,23,815 and the death toll to 25,797, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 60,532, it said.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 4,044 cases with a positivity rate of 8.60 per cent and 25 deaths. The day before, on Thursday, it recorded 4,291 cases with a positivity rate of 9.56 per cent and 34 deaths. On Wednesday, it had logged 7,498 cases with a positivity rate of 10.59 per cent and 29 deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day

(a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 475 29 9086 95 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 113300 3807 2120717 8742 14591 12 12 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3197 135 58145 515 285 4 Assam 33360 3162 671631 6002 6400 21 21 5 Bihar 8994 1328 799308 2976 12211 6 6 6 Chandigarh 4647 773 82623 1168 1112 4 4 7 Chhattisgarh 26123 1167 1077082 5075 13809 11 11 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 129 22 11140 34 4 9 Delhi 29152 4023 1764411 8042 25769 25 25 10 Goa 11903 1366 220793 2668 3665 20 20 11 Gujarat 107915 9969 1014501 22070 10375 30 30 12 Haryana 32011 3570 895339 8181 10256 19 19 13 Himachal Pradesh 9752 584 253847 2417 3978 10 10 14 Jammu and Kashmir 45156 1501 374282 5850 4647 5 5 15 Jharkhand 10383 1693 410461 2599 5297 6 6 16 Karnataka 288797 39944 3396093 71092 38804 50 50 17 Kerala*** 334162 23960 5494185 30225 52786 94 258 352 18 Ladakh 1295 45 24018 143 223 19 Lakshadweep 278 2 10659 47 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 67945 3258 862909 11016 10602 5 5 21 Maharashtra 270444 20803 7242649 45648 142461 103 103 22 Manipur 3804 44 126315 407 2037 1 1 23 Meghalaya 2422 7 86265 348 1515 6 6 24 Mizoram 14608 887 154663 1250 597 6 6 25 Nagaland 902 52 32574 74 713 4 4 26 Odisha 53759 5464 1173907 10511 8560 10 10 27 Puducherry 14293 1458 142755 2724 1921 5 5 28 Punjab 33036 3905 684944 6879 17159 30 30 29 Rajasthan 80488 6780 1089864 14884 9202 21 21 30 Sikkim 1450 172 35938 336 428 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 211863 1671 3029961 28156 37460 48 48 32 Telangana 40414 894 710479 2981 4083 2 2 33 Tripura 5798 833 93266 982 892 3 3 34 Uttarakhand 31086 236 376907 3042 7521 7 7 35 Uttar Pradesh 65263 7130 1908570 14993 23139 14 14 36 West Bengal 45729 9996 1920423 13767 20515 34 34 Total# 2004333 101278 38360710 335939 493198 613 258 871 *** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 94 deaths reported on 29th January + 311 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

