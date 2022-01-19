Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India logs over 2.82 lakh new cases, 441 deaths in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. People wait in queue to give swab sample for Covid testing at a govt hospital amid concern over spread of coronavirus in Kolkata.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 2,82,970 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 441 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (January 19), the country saw a total of 1,88,157 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.88 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,55,83,039.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 18,31,000 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,87,202. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 8,961 on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate is at 15.13 per cent today.

As compared to yesterday (January 18), the total number of fresh COVID cases is up by 44,889 today. India had reported 2,38,018 cases on Tuesday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 70,74,21,650 samples have been tested up to January 18 for COVID-19. Of these 18,69,642 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 11,684 fresh Covid cases and 38 fatalities due to the infection. The national capital had reported 12,527 fresh Covid cases and 24 deaths due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 27.99 per cent. A total of 52,002 tests were conducted to detect the infection on Monday, higher than the 44,762 tests carried out on Sunday.

A total of 2,730 patients are admitted to hospitals, including 139 on ventilators.

The case tally has climbed to 17,34,181 in Delhi while the death toll due to Covid has gone up to 25,425. The number of active cases in the city stands at 78,112, including 63,432 patients in home isolation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 460 11 8190 73 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 36108 5926 2066762 1066 14514 4 4 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1697 221 55408 129 282 4 Assam 30907 5612 624649 2444 6233 16 16 5 Bihar 33885 762 749174 3785 12145 4 4 6 Chandigarh 9578 474 69098 799 1091 2 2 7 Chhattisgarh 31769 191 1024462 5796 13673 9 9 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 216 10813 27 4 9 Delhi 78112 5870 1630644 17516 25425 38 38 10 Goa 21997 40 189605 2476 3569 6 6 11 Gujarat 79600 9226 866338 7883 10174 10 10 12 Haryana 57300 2463 797066 5917 10124 8 8 13 Himachal Pradesh 13639 1497 231354 1582 3902 5 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 21677 3749 340599 899 4575 3 3 15 Jharkhand 28586 1388 376523 3898 5213 4 4 16 Karnataka 250410 33084 2999825 8353 38465 20 20 17 Kerala*** 143219 21056 5236013 7303 51026 39 83 122 18 Ladakh 965 121 22513 43 222 19 Lakshadweep 148 37 10376 5 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 39450 4477 795050 2675 10547 2 2 21 Maharashtra 271427 330 6868816 38824 141885 53 53 22 Manipur 1791 334 124067 46 2015 23 Meghalaya 1318 111 83997 162 1492 2 2 24 Mizoram 9012 143 145485 1169 574 1 1 25 Nagaland 454 30 31896 119 703 26 Odisha 73222 3337 1073777 7745 8488 4 4 27 Puducherry 10393 1834 128424 256 1893 3 3 28 Punjab 43977 548 616153 5912 16817 27 27 29 Rajasthan 69388 2646 978199 7056 9019 9 9 30 Sikkim 2157 145 32731 227 415 2 2 31 Tamil Nadu 161171 8823 2789045 15036 37038 29 29 32 Telangana 22472 275 688105 2706 4062 2 2 33 Tripura 7050 559 86305 679 848 4 4 34 Uttarakhand 20620 2424 349661 2052 7450 6 6 35 Uttar Pradesh 101114 5502 1740268 20191 22984 12 12 36 West Bengal 155711 2912 1741648 13308 20155 34 34 Total# 1831000 94372 35583039 188157 487202 358 83 441 ***For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 39 deaths reported on 18th January + 83 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

