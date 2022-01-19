Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India logs over 2.82 lakh new cases, 441 deaths in last 24 hours

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 18,31,000 today
- The daily positivity rate is at 15.13 per cent on Jan 19
- The tally of Omicron cases has reached 8,961 on Wednesday
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,82,970 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 441 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (January 19), the country saw a total of 1,88,157 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.88 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,55,83,039.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 18,31,000 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,87,202. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 8,961 on Wednesday.
The daily positivity rate is at 15.13 per cent today.
As compared to yesterday (January 18), the total number of fresh COVID cases is up by 44,889 today. India had reported 2,38,018 cases on Tuesday.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 70,74,21,650 samples have been tested up to January 18 for COVID-19. Of these 18,69,642 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 11,684 fresh Covid cases and 38 fatalities due to the infection. The national capital had reported 12,527 fresh Covid cases and 24 deaths due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 27.99 per cent. A total of 52,002 tests were conducted to detect the infection on Monday, higher than the 44,762 tests carried out on Sunday.
A total of 2,730 patients are admitted to hospitals, including 139 on ventilators.
The case tally has climbed to 17,34,181 in Delhi while the death toll due to Covid has gone up to 25,425. The number of active cases in the city stands at 78,112, including 63,432 patients in home isolation.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|460
|11
|8190
|73
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|36108
|5926
|2066762
|1066
|14514
|4
|4
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1697
|221
|55408
|129
|282
|4
|Assam
|30907
|5612
|624649
|2444
|6233
|16
|16
|5
|Bihar
|33885
|762
|749174
|3785
|12145
|4
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|9578
|474
|69098
|799
|1091
|2
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|31769
|191
|1024462
|5796
|13673
|9
|9
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|216
|10813
|27
|4
|9
|Delhi
|78112
|5870
|1630644
|17516
|25425
|38
|38
|10
|Goa
|21997
|40
|189605
|2476
|3569
|6
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|79600
|9226
|866338
|7883
|10174
|10
|10
|12
|Haryana
|57300
|2463
|797066
|5917
|10124
|8
|8
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|13639
|1497
|231354
|1582
|3902
|5
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|21677
|3749
|340599
|899
|4575
|3
|3
|15
|Jharkhand
|28586
|1388
|376523
|3898
|5213
|4
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|250410
|33084
|2999825
|8353
|38465
|20
|20
|17
|Kerala***
|143219
|21056
|5236013
|7303
|51026
|39
|83
|122
|18
|Ladakh
|965
|121
|22513
|43
|222
|19
|Lakshadweep
|148
|37
|10376
|5
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|39450
|4477
|795050
|2675
|10547
|2
|2
|21
|Maharashtra
|271427
|330
|6868816
|38824
|141885
|53
|53
|22
|Manipur
|1791
|334
|124067
|46
|2015
|23
|Meghalaya
|1318
|111
|83997
|162
|1492
|2
|2
|24
|Mizoram
|9012
|143
|145485
|1169
|574
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|454
|30
|31896
|119
|703
|26
|Odisha
|73222
|3337
|1073777
|7745
|8488
|4
|4
|27
|Puducherry
|10393
|1834
|128424
|256
|1893
|3
|3
|28
|Punjab
|43977
|548
|616153
|5912
|16817
|27
|27
|29
|Rajasthan
|69388
|2646
|978199
|7056
|9019
|9
|9
|30
|Sikkim
|2157
|145
|32731
|227
|415
|2
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|161171
|8823
|2789045
|15036
|37038
|29
|29
|32
|Telangana
|22472
|275
|688105
|2706
|4062
|2
|2
|33
|Tripura
|7050
|559
|86305
|679
|848
|4
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|20620
|2424
|349661
|2052
|7450
|6
|6
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|101114
|5502
|1740268
|20191
|22984
|12
|12
|36
|West Bengal
|155711
|2912
|1741648
|13308
|20155
|34
|34
|Total#
|1831000
|94372
|35583039
|188157
|487202
|358
|83
|441
|***For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 39 deaths reported on 18th January + 83 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: Can a person be infected with Omicron twice? Here's what experts have to say
ALSO READ: India's first homegrown mRNA vaccine to be tested amid Omicron spike: Official sources