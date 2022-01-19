Wednesday, January 19, 2022
     
Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India logs over 2.82 lakh new cases, 441 deaths in last 24 hours

The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 18,31,000 the health ministry data showed today.

New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2022 9:35 IST
Image Source : PTI.

People wait in queue to give swab sample for Covid testing at a govt hospital amid concern over spread of coronavirus in Kolkata. 

 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 18,31,000 today
  • The daily positivity rate is at 15.13 per cent on Jan 19
  • The tally of Omicron cases has reached 8,961 on Wednesday

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,82,970 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 441 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (January 19), the country saw a total of 1,88,157 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.88 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,55,83,039.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 18,31,000 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,87,202. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 8,961 on Wednesday.   

The daily positivity rate is at 15.13 per cent today. 

As compared to yesterday (January 18), the total number of fresh COVID cases is up by 44,889 today. India had reported 2,38,018 cases on Tuesday.

 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 70,74,21,650 samples have been tested up to January 18 for COVID-19. Of these 18,69,642 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 11,684 fresh Covid cases and 38 fatalities due to the infection.  The national capital had reported 12,527 fresh Covid cases and 24 deaths due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 27.99 per cent. A total of 52,002 tests were conducted to detect the infection on Monday, higher than the 44,762 tests carried out on Sunday.

A total of 2,730 patients are admitted to hospitals, including 139 on ventilators.

The case tally has climbed to 17,34,181 in Delhi while the death toll due to Covid has gone up to 25,425. The number of active cases in the city stands at 78,112, including 63,432 patients in home isolation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 460 11  8190 73  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 36108 5926  2066762 1066  14514   4
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1697 221  55408 129  282      
4 Assam 30907 5612  624649 2444  6233 16    16
5 Bihar 33885 762  749174 3785  12145   4
6 Chandigarh 9578 474  69098 799  1091   2
7 Chhattisgarh 31769 191  1024462 5796  13673   9
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 216   10813 27  4      
9 Delhi 78112 5870  1630644 17516  25425 38    38
10 Goa 21997 40  189605 2476  3569   6
11 Gujarat 79600 9226  866338 7883  10174 10    10
12 Haryana 57300 2463  797066 5917  10124   8
13 Himachal Pradesh 13639 1497  231354 1582  3902   5
14 Jammu and Kashmir 21677 3749  340599 899  4575   3
15 Jharkhand 28586 1388  376523 3898  5213   4
16 Karnataka 250410 33084  2999825 8353  38465 20    20
17 Kerala*** 143219 21056  5236013 7303  51026 39  83 122
18 Ladakh 965 121  22513 43  222      
19 Lakshadweep 148 37  10376 51      
20 Madhya Pradesh 39450 4477  795050 2675  10547   2
21 Maharashtra 271427 330  6868816 38824  141885 53    53
22 Manipur 1791 334  124067 46  2015      
23 Meghalaya 1318 111  83997 162  1492   2
24 Mizoram 9012 143  145485 1169  574   1
25 Nagaland 454 30  31896 119  703      
26 Odisha 73222 3337  1073777 7745  8488   4
27 Puducherry 10393 1834  128424 256  1893   3
28 Punjab 43977 548  616153 5912  16817 27    27
29 Rajasthan 69388 2646  978199 7056  9019   9
30 Sikkim 2157 145  32731 227  415   2
31 Tamil Nadu 161171 8823  2789045 15036  37038 29    29
32 Telangana 22472 275  688105 2706  4062   2
33 Tripura 7050 559  86305 679  848   4
34 Uttarakhand 20620 2424  349661 2052  7450   6
35 Uttar Pradesh 101114 5502  1740268 20191  22984 12    12
36 West Bengal 155711 2912  1741648 13308  20155 34    34
Total# 1831000 94372  35583039 188157  487202 358  83 441
***For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 39 deaths reported on 18th January + 83 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

