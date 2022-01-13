Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India logs over 2.47 lakh new cases in last 24 hrs; active cases rise to 11.17L

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Covid infected patients inside Covid Care Centre of Commonwealth Games village in New Delhi.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 2,47,417 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (January 13), the country saw a total of 84,825 discharges.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 11,17,531 the ministry data showed today.

As compared to yesterday (January 11), the total number of fresh COVID cases is up by 27 per cent today.

The daily positivity rate is at 13.11 per cent today.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 5,488 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 46,000 fresh cases Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, almost 12000 more than Tuesday. The state positivity rate currently stands at 21.4% while for Mumbai it is 27%. At present, there are around 2.25 lakh active cases in the state.

Speaking on the current pandemic situation in Maharashtra, state health minister Rajesh Tope said, "more than 2.25 lakh active cases in the state, total 86% are in-home quarantine, while less than 1% people are on oxygen support."

"Many people are doing self rapid antigens testing, so I request if they are doing self-testing than one must inform the local authorities too," he added.

ALSO READ: Covid virus starts losing ability to infect within 5 minutes in air: Study

ALSO READ: 1,700 Delhi Police personnel tested COVID positive from January 1 to January 12: Data

Latest India News