Coronavirus pandemic: Death rituals being postponed in lockdown

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus pandemic: Death rituals also being postponed in lockdown

Weddings, celebrations, parties and social get-togethers are being postponed due to the lockdown and the Corona scare but now the post-death rituals are also being put off. A family in a village of Ballia has postponed the last rituals of their mother to maintain social distancing.

Premchand Gupta, Motichand Gupta and Lakhichand Gupta in Amrit Pali village in Dubahad area of Ballia have postponed the 'Brahmbhoj' and 'tehravi' of their mother who died recently.

"These rituals are very important but, in these times, we decided to put them off. Even the pandits said that it would be better to hold the rituals at a later date because even our close relatives would not have been able to attend the same. Besides, social distancing is also important. We will hold the rituals when the lockdown is lifted," said Premchand Gupta.