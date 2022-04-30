Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID pandemic: India reports 3,688 new cases, 50 deaths in last 24 hours; Haryana and Delhi most affected.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 3,688 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 50 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (April 30), the country saw a total of 2,755 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,33,377.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 18,684 the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 17,801.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. An increase of 883 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,23,803. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR data on COVID testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,74,42,023 samples have been tested up to April 29 for COVID-19. Of these 4,96,640 samples were tested on Friday.

SEC seeks data from SII over Covovax:

Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) subject expert committee on Friday (April 29) sought more data from Pune based Serum Institute of India (SII) on the Covovax vaccine for the age group of 7-12 years.

"SEC has sought more data for Covovax vaccine for 7-12 years age group after a meeting took place in the evening today," said sources to news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) approved the Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for the age group of 12-17 years.

Covovax has already been recommended by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for children above 12 years of age, but its administration has not been allowed yet.'

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

