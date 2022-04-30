COVID pandemic: India reports 3,688 new cases, 50 deaths in last 24 hours; Haryana and Delhi most affected.

Saturday, April 30, 2022
     
The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 18,684, the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2022 9:29 IST
Highlights

  • India saw a total of 2,755 discharges in the last 24 hours
  • The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, said health ministry
  • According to ICMR, 83,74,42,023 samples have been tested up to April 29

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 3,688 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 50 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (April 30), the country saw a total of 2,755 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,33,377.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 18,684 the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 17,801. 

The  active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. An increase of 883 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,23,803. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR data on COVID testing: 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,74,42,023 samples have been tested up to April 29 for COVID-19. Of these 4,96,640 samples were tested on Friday.

SEC seeks data from SII over Covovax: 

Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) subject expert committee on Friday (April 29) sought more data from Pune based Serum Institute of India (SII) on the Covovax vaccine for the age group of 7-12 years.

"SEC has sought more data for Covovax vaccine for 7-12 years age group after a meeting took place in the evening today," said sources to news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) approved the Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for the age group of 12-17 years.

Covovax has already been recommended by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for children above 12 years of age, but its administration has not been allowed yet.'

 
S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1   9905   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 16 2304929 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0   64199   296      
4 Assam 9   716215   7986      
5 Bihar 32 818261 12256      
6 Chandigarh 65 90811 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 30 1138195 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 5250 418  1848526 1070  26172   2
10 Goa 43 241540 3832      
11 Gujarat 99 1213263 20  10943      
12 Haryana 2238 217  978537 363  10619      
13 Himachal Pradesh 62 280596 12  4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 65 449212   4751      
15 Jharkhand 28   429876 5317      
16 Karnataka**** 1751 3905513 116  40099   42 42
17 Kerala*** 2770 33  6468929 300  68966   14 14
18 Ladakh 3   28014   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 95 12  1030550 17  10735      
21 Maharashtra 961 7728628 157  147840   2
22 Manipur 17   135083 2120      
23 Meghalaya 5 92199   1593      
24 Mizoram 744 14  225896 85  696      
25 Nagaland 0   34728   760      
26 Odisha 133   1278767 9124      
27 Puducherry 8 163815   1962      
28 Punjab 178 741612 20  17748      
29 Rajasthan 255 13  1273699 22  9552      
30 Sikkim 3 38696   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 488 41  3415316 32  38025      
32 Telangana 296 20  787539 20  4111      
33 Tripura 1   99957   922      
34 Uttarakhand 460 10  429299 7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1394 10  2048879 208  23506      
36 West Bengal 301 13  1996651 21  21201      
Total# 17801 821  42530622 2496  523753 15  56 60
***For Kerala: 0 death in the last 24 hours, 2 Deaths declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents and 43 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
