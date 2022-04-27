COVID: Over 2,900 new pandemic cases, 32 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 16,279

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 16,279 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,23,654
- The daily positivity rate is 0.58 per cent on April 27
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,927 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 32 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (April 27), the country saw a total of 2,252 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,25,563.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 16,279 (0.04%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 15,636.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,23,654. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is 0.58 per cent on April 27.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,59,74,079 samples have been tested up to April 26 for COVID-19. Of these 5,05,065 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved three Covid vaccines for the restricted emergency use authorisation (EUA) for children of different age groups.
The DCGI gave the restricted emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between the age of 6-12 years. In another development, the drug regulator approved restricted use in emergency situation for Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax for children of 5 to 12 years age group.
This development comes after the Subject Expert Committee discussed recommendations for the restricted emergency use of Covaxin in children aged between 2-12 years. However, the SEC, after a meeting on Thursday, has recommended restricted emergency use of Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine, Corbevax, in children aged 5-12 years.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|9905
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|18
|4
|2304918
|8
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|64199
|296
|4
|Assam
|10
|1
|716214
|2
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|22
|4
|818255
|3
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|55
|14
|90802
|1
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|27
|4
|1138187
|3
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4508
|340
|1846414
|863
|26169
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|27
|1
|241536
|6
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|99
|6
|1213234
|13
|10943
|12
|Haryana
|1983
|132
|977678
|385
|10618
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|72
|5
|280572
|14
|4134
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|55
|5
|449207
|4
|4751
|15
|Jharkhand
|22
|1
|429873
|3
|5317
|16
|Karnataka
|1728
|15
|3905298
|70
|40057
|17
|Kerala***
|2660
|96
|6468401
|325
|68916
|26
|26
|18
|Ladakh
|5
|1
|28012
|1
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|75
|5
|1030526
|8
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|943
|14
|7728297
|135
|147838
|4
|4
|22
|Manipur
|17
|135080
|2
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|3
|3
|92199
|3
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|759
|62
|225697
|101
|696
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|34728
|760
|26
|Odisha
|123
|14
|1278760
|23
|9124
|27
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|163815
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|178
|11
|741550
|23
|17748
|29
|Rajasthan
|203
|32
|1273657
|18
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|2
|38696
|1
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|404
|42
|3415250
|30
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|238
|6
|787508
|24
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99957
|922
|34
|Uttarakhand
|453
|14
|429269
|2
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1316
|39
|2048482
|162
|23505
|36
|West Bengal
|266
|17
|1996600
|19
|21201
|Total#
|16279
|643
|42525563
|2252
|523654
|6
|26
|32
|***For Kerala: 0 death in last 24 hours, 4 Deaths declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents and 22 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filled)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
