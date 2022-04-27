COVID: Over 2,900 new pandemic cases, 32 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 16,279

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID: Over 2,900 new cases, 32 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 16,279.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 2,927 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 32 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (April 27), the country saw a total of 2,252 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,25,563.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 16,279 (0.04%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 15,636.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,23,654. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,59,74,079 samples have been tested up to April 26 for COVID-19. Of these 5,05,065 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday approved three Covid vaccines for the restricted emergency use authorisation (EUA) for children of different age groups.

The DCGI gave the restricted emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between the age of 6-12 years. In another development, the drug regulator approved restricted use in emergency situation for Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax for children of 5 to 12 years age group.

This development comes after the Subject Expert Committee discussed recommendations for the restricted emergency use of Covaxin in children aged between 2-12 years. However, the SEC, after a meeting on Thursday, has recommended restricted emergency use of Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine, Corbevax, in children aged 5-12 years.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 9905 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 18 4 2304918 8 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 64199 296 4 Assam 10 1 716214 2 7986 5 Bihar 22 4 818255 3 12256 6 Chandigarh 55 14 90802 1 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 27 4 1138187 3 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 4508 340 1846414 863 26169 1 1 10 Goa 27 1 241536 6 3832 11 Gujarat 99 6 1213234 13 10943 12 Haryana 1983 132 977678 385 10618 13 Himachal Pradesh 72 5 280572 14 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 55 5 449207 4 4751 15 Jharkhand 22 1 429873 3 5317 16 Karnataka 1728 15 3905298 70 40057 17 Kerala*** 2660 96 6468401 325 68916 26 26 18 Ladakh 5 1 28012 1 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 75 5 1030526 8 10735 21 Maharashtra 943 14 7728297 135 147838 4 4 22 Manipur 17 135080 2 2120 23 Meghalaya 3 3 92199 3 1593 24 Mizoram 759 62 225697 101 696 1 1 25 Nagaland 0 34728 760 26 Odisha 123 14 1278760 23 9124 27 Puducherry 7 3 163815 1962 28 Punjab 178 11 741550 23 17748 29 Rajasthan 203 32 1273657 18 9552 30 Sikkim 2 38696 1 452 31 Tamil Nadu 404 42 3415250 30 38025 32 Telangana 238 6 787508 24 4111 33 Tripura 0 99957 922 34 Uttarakhand 453 14 429269 2 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1316 39 2048482 162 23505 36 West Bengal 266 17 1996600 19 21201 Total# 16279 643 42525563 2252 523654 6 26 32 ***For Kerala: 0 death in last 24 hours, 4 Deaths declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents and 22 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filled) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

