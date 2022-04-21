Thursday, April 21, 2022
     
  Active COVID-19 cases in country increase to 13,433:Union Health Ministry
  Single day rise of 2,380 new COVID-19 infections, 56 fatalities in last 24 hours in India: Govt
COVID: Over 2,300 new cases, 56 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 13,433

The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 13,433 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Edited by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: April 21, 2022 9:32 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID: Over 2,300 new cases, 56 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 13,433.

Highlights

  • India saw a total of 1,231 discharges in the last 24 hours
  • Active caseload increased at 13,433 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,062

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,380 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 56 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (April 21), the country saw a total of 1,231 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,14,479.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 13,433 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 12,340.  

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,062. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,33,77,052 samples have been tested up to April 20 for COVID-19. Of these 4,49,114 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported an over 62 per cent rise in its daily Covid tally in last 24 hours, at 1,009 cases, as against 623 the previous day, while there was one death, as per the Health Department bulletin.

The positivity rate has jumped to 5.7 per cent against 4.42 per cent on the previous day. The number of active cases has also surged to 2,641, out of which 1,578 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 314 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 18,41,890.

The fresh Covid infection has taken the cumulative caseload tally to 18,70,692, while the death toll has risen to 26,161. The Covid fatality rate stands at 1.4 per cent, as per the bulletin. The number of Covid containment zones stand at 625.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   9905   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 38 2304883 10  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 64197 296      
4 Assam 1351 716212   6639      
5 Bihar 14   818239 12256      
6 Chandigarh 21   90781 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 8 1138178 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 1947 218  1841576 414  26160      
10 Goa 19   241516 3832      
11 Gujarat 91 10  1213149 22  10942      
12 Haryana 1125 128  975736 121  10618      
13 Himachal Pradesh 63   280515 14  4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 64 449140 12  4751      
15 Jharkhand 14 429856 5315      
16 Karnataka 1529 14  3904898 48  40057      
17 Kerala*** 2432 34  6466768 488  68649 32 34
18 Ladakh 5   28006   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 48 1030477 10735      
21 Maharashtra 660 26  7727551 108  147830   3
22 Manipur 55 135026 2120      
23 Meghalaya 5 92193 1593      
24 Mizoram 585 26  225118 98  693   1
25 Nagaland 8   34720   760   1
26 Odisha 156 1278672 20  9123      
27 Puducherry 3   163812   1962      
28 Punjab 90 15  741471 17743      
29 Rajasthan 113 1273561 15  9552      
30 Sikkim 3 38693 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 235 3415060 27  38025      
32 Telangana 187 787374 24  4111      
33 Tripura 1   99956   922      
34 Uttarakhand 398 429253 7692      
35 Uttar Pradesh 798 103  2047595 55  23502   1
36 West Bengal 272 18  1996374 41  21200      
Total# 12340 480  42513248 1547  522006 -13  32 40
*** For Kerala: 0 death in last 24 hours, 2 deaths were declared in the last 24 hours but of previous day because of late receiving of document and 51 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filled)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

