Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID: Over 2,300 new cases, 56 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 13,433.

Highlights India saw a total of 1,231 discharges in the last 24 hours

Active caseload increased at 13,433 today

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,062

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 2,380 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 56 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (April 21), the country saw a total of 1,231 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,14,479.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 13,433 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 12,340.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,062. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ALSO READ: 'Keep Covid contingency plans ready': Odisha govt asks collectors to be prepared

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,33,77,052 samples have been tested up to April 20 for COVID-19. Of these 4,49,114 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported an over 62 per cent rise in its daily Covid tally in last 24 hours, at 1,009 cases, as against 623 the previous day, while there was one death, as per the Health Department bulletin.

The positivity rate has jumped to 5.7 per cent against 4.42 per cent on the previous day. The number of active cases has also surged to 2,641, out of which 1,578 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 314 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 18,41,890.

The fresh Covid infection has taken the cumulative caseload tally to 18,70,692, while the death toll has risen to 26,161. The Covid fatality rate stands at 1.4 per cent, as per the bulletin. The number of Covid containment zones stand at 625.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9905 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 38 5 2304883 10 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 4 64197 4 296 4 Assam 1351 2 716212 6639 5 Bihar 14 818239 1 12256 6 Chandigarh 21 90781 1 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 8 1 1138178 3 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 1947 218 1841576 414 26160 10 Goa 19 241516 2 3832 11 Gujarat 91 10 1213149 22 10942 12 Haryana 1125 128 975736 121 10618 13 Himachal Pradesh 63 280515 14 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 64 3 449140 12 4751 15 Jharkhand 14 2 429856 2 5315 16 Karnataka 1529 14 3904898 48 40057 17 Kerala*** 2432 34 6466768 488 68649 2 32 34 18 Ladakh 5 28006 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 48 5 1030477 5 10735 21 Maharashtra 660 26 7727551 108 147830 3 3 22 Manipur 55 2 135026 1 2120 23 Meghalaya 5 1 92193 2 1593 24 Mizoram 585 26 225118 98 693 1 1 25 Nagaland 8 34720 760 1 1 26 Odisha 156 4 1278672 20 9123 27 Puducherry 3 163812 1962 28 Punjab 90 15 741471 5 17743 29 Rajasthan 113 8 1273561 15 9552 30 Sikkim 3 1 38693 1 452 31 Tamil Nadu 235 3 3415060 27 38025 32 Telangana 187 2 787374 24 4111 33 Tripura 1 99956 922 34 Uttarakhand 398 9 429253 3 7692 35 Uttar Pradesh 798 103 2047595 55 23502 1 1 36 West Bengal 272 18 1996374 41 21200 Total# 12340 480 42513248 1547 522006 -13 32 40 *** For Kerala: 0 death in last 24 hours, 2 deaths were declared in the last 24 hours but of previous day because of late receiving of document and 51 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filled) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Is surge in Covid cases a start of fourth wave? Here's what top scientist says

Latest India News