India reports 1,088 new COVID pandemic cases with 26 fatalities in single day.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,088 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 26 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (April 13), the country saw a total of 1,081 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,05,410.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 10,870 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,736. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is 0.25 per cent on April 13.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,49,54,525 samples have been tested up to April 12 for COVID-19. Of these 4,29,323 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the capital and there is no major reason to panic at present. He said all necessary steps will be taken if the need arises.

Delhi reported a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent on Monday, the highest in the last two months, triggering concerns about the resurgence of Covid in the capital. The test positivity rate stood at 2.87 per cent on February 5.

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation.There's no major reason to panic right now. We will take all necessary steps according to the situation," Kejriwal told reporters.



With the positivity rate jumping from 0.5 per cent on April 4 to 2.70 percent on Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said the city government is keeping a watchful eye on the COVID-19 situation and there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day

(a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 9904 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 43 14 2304841 16 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 1 64190 296 4 Assam 1350 1 716210 6639 5 Bihar 16 818222 1 12256 6 Chandigarh 16 3 90764 1 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 41 6 1138133 12 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 601 7 1839622 144 26157 10 Goa 19 2 241495 3832 11 Gujarat 148 19 1212992 16 10942 12 Haryana 418 2 974896 56 10617 13 Himachal Pradesh 61 7 280444 15 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 79 13 449060 13 4750 15 Jharkhand 10 5 429840 6 5315 16 Karnataka 1488 5 3904491 29 40057 17 Kerala*** 2965 87 6464775 265 68383 3 15 18 18 Ladakh 12 2 27996 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 51 1 1030423 3 10735 21 Maharashtra 732 46 7726663 87 147816 22 Manipur 38 6 135004 12 2120 23 Meghalaya 15 92176 1593 24 Mizoram 828 33 224215 115 689 1 1 25 Nagaland 5 2 34716 2 759 26 Odisha 185 20 1278548 32 9121 27 Puducherry 0 163812 1962 28 Punjab 61 5 741407 4 17742 29 Rajasthan 77 1 1273482 9 9552 30 Sikkim 2 1 38690 1 452 31 Tamil Nadu 229 1 3414858 27 38025 32 Telangana 213 1 787198 25 4111 33 Tripura 0 99956 922 34 Uttarakhand 451 3 429154 5 7692 35 Uttar Pradesh 293 3 2047307 17 23499 36 West Bengal 437 20 1996058 33 21200 Total# 10889 169 42504329 946 521710 1 15 19 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 1 of deaths reported 12th April , +18 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

