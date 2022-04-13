India reports 1,088 new COVID pandemic cases with 26 fatalities in single day.

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 10,870 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,736
- The daily positivity rate is 0.25 per cent on Apr 13
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,088 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 26 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (April 13), the country saw a total of 1,081 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,05,410.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 10,870 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,736. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is 0.25 per cent on April 13.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,49,54,525 samples have been tested up to April 12 for COVID-19. Of these 4,29,323 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the capital and there is no major reason to panic at present. He said all necessary steps will be taken if the need arises.
Delhi reported a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent on Monday, the highest in the last two months, triggering concerns about the resurgence of Covid in the capital. The test positivity rate stood at 2.87 per cent on February 5.
"We are keeping a close watch on the situation.There's no major reason to panic right now. We will take all necessary steps according to the situation," Kejriwal told reporters.
With the positivity rate jumping from 0.5 per cent on April 4 to 2.70 percent on Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said the city government is keeping a watchful eye on the COVID-19 situation and there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|9904
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|43
|14
|2304841
|16
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4
|1
|64190
|296
|4
|Assam
|1350
|1
|716210
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|16
|818222
|1
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|16
|3
|90764
|1
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|41
|6
|1138133
|12
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|601
|7
|1839622
|144
|26157
|10
|Goa
|19
|2
|241495
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|148
|19
|1212992
|16
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|418
|2
|974896
|56
|10617
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|61
|7
|280444
|15
|4134
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|79
|13
|449060
|13
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|10
|5
|429840
|6
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1488
|5
|3904491
|29
|40057
|17
|Kerala***
|2965
|87
|6464775
|265
|68383
|3
|15
|18
|18
|Ladakh
|12
|2
|27996
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|51
|1
|1030423
|3
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|732
|46
|7726663
|87
|147816
|22
|Manipur
|38
|6
|135004
|12
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|15
|92176
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|828
|33
|224215
|115
|689
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|5
|2
|34716
|2
|759
|26
|Odisha
|185
|20
|1278548
|32
|9121
|27
|Puducherry
|0
|163812
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|61
|5
|741407
|4
|17742
|29
|Rajasthan
|77
|1
|1273482
|9
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|2
|1
|38690
|1
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|229
|1
|3414858
|27
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|213
|1
|787198
|25
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99956
|922
|34
|Uttarakhand
|451
|3
|429154
|5
|7692
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|293
|3
|2047307
|17
|23499
|36
|West Bengal
|437
|20
|1996058
|33
|21200
|Total#
|10889
|169
|42504329
|946
|521710
|1
|15
|19
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 1 of deaths reported 12th April , +18 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
