  • Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik seeks early hearing of his plea for release from custody in money laundering case
India reports 1,088 new COVID pandemic cases with 26 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 10,870 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: April 13, 2022 11:41 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

India reports 1,088 new COVID pandemic cases with 26 fatalities in single day.

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 10,870 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,736
  • The daily positivity rate is 0.25 per cent on Apr 13

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,088 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 26 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (April 13), the country saw a total of 1,081 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,05,410.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 10,870 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,736. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is 0.25 per cent on April 13.

Also Read: No need to panic, keeping close watch on Covid situation: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,49,54,525 samples have been tested up to April 12 for COVID-19. Of these 4,29,323 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the capital and there is no major reason to panic at present. He said all necessary steps will be taken if the need arises.

 
Delhi reported a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent on Monday, the highest in the last two months, triggering concerns about the resurgence of Covid in the capital. The test positivity rate stood at 2.87 per cent on February 5.

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation.There's no major reason to panic right now. We will take all necessary steps according to the situation," Kejriwal told reporters.
  
With the positivity rate jumping from 0.5 per cent on April 4 to 2.70 percent on Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said the city government is keeping a watchful eye on the COVID-19 situation and there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day
(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1   9904   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 43 14  2304841 16  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 64190   296      
4 Assam 1350 716210   6639      
5 Bihar 16   818222 12256      
6 Chandigarh 16 90764 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 41 1138133 12  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 601 1839622 144  26157      
10 Goa 19 241495   3832      
11 Gujarat 148 19  1212992 16  10942      
12 Haryana 418 974896 56  10617      
13 Himachal Pradesh 61 280444 15  4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 79 13  449060 13  4750      
15 Jharkhand 10 429840 5315      
16 Karnataka 1488 3904491 29  40057      
17 Kerala*** 2965 87  6464775 265  68383 15 18
18 Ladakh 12 27996   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 51 1030423 10735      
21 Maharashtra 732 46  7726663 87  147816      
22 Manipur 38 135004 12  2120      
23 Meghalaya 15   92176   1593      
24 Mizoram 828 33  224215 115  689   1
25 Nagaland 5 34716 759      
26 Odisha 185 20  1278548 32  9121      
27 Puducherry 0   163812   1962      
28 Punjab 61 741407 17742      
29 Rajasthan 77 1273482 9552      
30 Sikkim 2 38690 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 229 3414858 27  38025      
32 Telangana 213 787198 25  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99956   922      
34 Uttarakhand 451 429154 7692      
35 Uttar Pradesh 293 2047307 17  23499      
36 West Bengal 437 20  1996058 33  21200      
Total# 10889 169  42504329 946  521710 15 19
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 1 of deaths reported 12th April , +18 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

Also Read: No reason to worry until new Covid 'variant of concern' detected, says Delhi Health Minister

