  India reports 2,628 new COVID cases, 18 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 15,414

The total active cases of COVID in India have risen to 15,414, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: May 26, 2022 9:27 IST
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus Cases in India, India Covid Cases, Corona Cases in India
India reports 2,628 new COVID cases, 18 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 15,414.

 

Highlights

  • India saw a total of 2,167 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,525
  • An increase of 443 cases has been recorded in active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,628 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 18 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (May 26), the country saw a total of 2,167 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,04,881.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 15,414, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 14,971. 

An increase of 443 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,525. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 425 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.89 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department on Wednesday. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,04,664 and the death toll climbed to 26,207.

A total of 22,490 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 418 fresh coronavirus cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.27 per cent. On Monday, the national capital had reported 268 fresh cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.69 per cent.

The city saw 365 cases with a positivity rate of 1.97 per cent and one death on Sunday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 9910   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 58 12  2305102 18  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1   64207   296      
4 Assam 3 716236 7986      
5 Bihar 51 818419 12256      
6 Chandigarh 80 91078 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 62 11  1138307 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 1841 22  1876196 394  26203   2
10 Goa 99 15  241760 11  3832      
11 Gujarat 186 1213837 31  10944      
12 Haryana 1062 34  989579 264  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 50 280828 10  4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 57 449398 4752      
15 Jharkhand 19   429981 5318      
16 Karnataka 1715 3908949 121  40106      
17 Kerala*** 3955 27  6477952 428  69630   13 13
18 Ladakh 5   28028   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 289 14  1031251 18  10736   1
21 Maharashtra 2039 61  7733452 276  147857   1
22 Manipur 1 135110   2120      
23 Meghalaya 2   92227   1593      
24 Mizoram 168 227339 16  698      
25 Nagaland 1 34735   760      
26 Odisha 143 1279118   9126      
27 Puducherry 27 163854 1962      
28 Punjab 103 742363 22  17752      
29 Rajasthan 491 17  1275251 88  9554      
30 Sikkim 4   38709   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 354 23  3416605 36  38025      
32 Telangana 377 788460 45  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99964   923      
34 Uttarakhand 481 10  429652 7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 885 2054484 123  23519      
36 West Bengal 360 17  1997586 42  21203      
Total# 14971 130  42602714 1977  524507 13 17
***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 3 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 10 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

