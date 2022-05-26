Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India reports 2,628 new COVID cases, 18 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 15,414.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 2,628 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 18 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (May 26), the country saw a total of 2,167 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,04,881.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 15,414, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 14,971.

An increase of 443 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,525. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 425 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.89 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department on Wednesday. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,04,664 and the death toll climbed to 26,207.

A total of 22,490 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 418 fresh coronavirus cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.27 per cent. On Monday, the national capital had reported 268 fresh cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.69 per cent.

The city saw 365 cases with a positivity rate of 1.97 per cent and one death on Sunday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 2 9910 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 58 12 2305102 18 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 64207 296 4 Assam 3 1 716236 1 7986 5 Bihar 51 8 818419 2 12256 6 Chandigarh 80 5 91078 8 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 62 11 1138307 4 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 1841 22 1876196 394 26203 2 2 10 Goa 99 15 241760 11 3832 11 Gujarat 186 4 1213837 31 10944 12 Haryana 1062 34 989579 264 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 50 8 280828 10 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 57 1 449398 4 4752 15 Jharkhand 19 429981 4 5318 16 Karnataka 1715 3 3908949 121 40106 17 Kerala*** 3955 27 6477952 428 69630 13 13 18 Ladakh 5 28028 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 289 14 1031251 18 10736 1 1 21 Maharashtra 2039 61 7733452 276 147857 1 1 22 Manipur 1 1 135110 2120 23 Meghalaya 2 92227 1593 24 Mizoram 168 7 227339 16 698 25 Nagaland 1 1 34735 760 26 Odisha 143 8 1279118 9126 27 Puducherry 27 5 163854 2 1962 28 Punjab 103 7 742363 22 17752 29 Rajasthan 491 17 1275251 88 9554 30 Sikkim 4 38709 452 31 Tamil Nadu 354 23 3416605 36 38025 32 Telangana 377 5 788460 45 4111 33 Tripura 0 99964 923 34 Uttarakhand 481 10 429652 9 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 885 1 2054484 123 23519 36 West Bengal 360 17 1997586 42 21203 Total# 14971 130 42602714 1977 524507 4 13 17 ***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 3 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 10 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

