India reports 2,226 new COVID cases, 65 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 14,955

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 14,955, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: May 22, 2022 9:23 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • According to ICMR, 84,67,97,414 samples have been tested up to May 21 for COVID
  • India saw a total of 2,202 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
  • A decrease of 41 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,226 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 25 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (May 22), the country saw a total of 2,202 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,97,003.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 14,955, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 14,996. 

A decrease of 41 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,413. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR data on COVID testing: 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,67,97,414 samples have been tested up to May 21 for COVID-19. Of these 4,42,681 samples were tested on Saturday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 479 new Covid cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday while the positivity rate was 2.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload increased to 19,03,189 and the death toll rose to 26,200.

A total of 23,214 Covid tests were conducted here a day ago, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi had reported 530 new Covid cases and zero deaths on Friday while the positivity rate was 2.17 per cent. The day before, it had logged 520 new cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent and a death.

The city saw 532 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was 2.13 per cent. On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 393 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.35 per cent and two deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   9910   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 62 2305076 14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 64207 296      
4 Assam 4   716235   7986      
5 Bihar 43 818403 12256      
6 Chandigarh 67 91061 18  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 36 1138300 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 2138 91  1874851 569  26200   1
10 Goa 89 241725 10  3832      
11 Gujarat 199 1213750 34  10944      
12 Haryana 1247 34  988843 201  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 71 280796 11  4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 55 449384 4752      
15 Jharkhand 22 429969 5318      
16 Karnataka 1655 11  3908617 166  40106      
17 Kerala*** 3799 49  6476700 446  69543   63 63
18 Ladakh 4 28028 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 262 1031170 41  10735      
21 Maharashtra 1828 67  7732792 240  147856      
22 Manipur 0   135110   2120      
23 Meghalaya 1   92227 1593      
24 Mizoram 138 12  227290 28  698      
25 Nagaland 0   34735   760      
26 Odisha 148 23  1279083 31  9126      
27 Puducherry 21 163849 1962      
28 Punjab 126 13  742303 26  17751      
29 Rajasthan 478 14  1275081 66  9554      
30 Sikkim 4 38709 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 321 3416501 40  38025      
32 Telangana 407 788324 46  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99964   923      
34 Uttarakhand 477 429619 15  7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 874 32  2054127 152  23518   1
36 West Bengal 378 1997477 38  21203      
Total# 14955 41  42597003 2202  524413 63 65
***Kerala: 1 Death in last 24 Hrs; 0 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 62 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

