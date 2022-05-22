India reports 2,226 new COVID cases, 65 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 14,955

Highlights
- According to ICMR, 84,67,97,414 samples have been tested up to May 21 for COVID
- India saw a total of 2,202 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
- A decrease of 41 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,226 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 25 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (May 22), the country saw a total of 2,202 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,97,003.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 14,955, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 14,996.
A decrease of 41 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,413. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR data on COVID testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,67,97,414 samples have been tested up to May 21 for COVID-19. Of these 4,42,681 samples were tested on Saturday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 479 new Covid cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday while the positivity rate was 2.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload increased to 19,03,189 and the death toll rose to 26,200.
A total of 23,214 Covid tests were conducted here a day ago, the department said in its latest bulletin.
Delhi had reported 530 new Covid cases and zero deaths on Friday while the positivity rate was 2.17 per cent. The day before, it had logged 520 new cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent and a death.
The city saw 532 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was 2.13 per cent. On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 393 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.35 per cent and two deaths.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|9910
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|62
|5
|2305076
|2
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|64207
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|4
|716235
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|43
|1
|818403
|2
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|67
|8
|91061
|18
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|2
|1138300
|1
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2138
|91
|1874851
|569
|26200
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|89
|6
|241725
|10
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|199
|6
|1213750
|34
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|1247
|34
|988843
|201
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|71
|8
|280796
|11
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|55
|8
|449384
|7
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|22
|4
|429969
|5
|5318
|16
|Karnataka
|1655
|11
|3908617
|166
|40106
|17
|Kerala***
|3799
|49
|6476700
|446
|69543
|63
|63
|18
|Ladakh
|4
|1
|28028
|1
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|262
|2
|1031170
|41
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|1828
|67
|7732792
|240
|147856
|22
|Manipur
|0
|135110
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|1
|92227
|1
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|138
|12
|227290
|28
|698
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|34735
|760
|26
|Odisha
|148
|23
|1279083
|31
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|21
|4
|163849
|3
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|126
|13
|742303
|26
|17751
|29
|Rajasthan
|478
|14
|1275081
|66
|9554
|30
|Sikkim
|4
|1
|38709
|1
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|321
|6
|3416501
|40
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|407
|6
|788324
|46
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|477
|6
|429619
|15
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|874
|32
|2054127
|152
|23518
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|378
|6
|1997477
|38
|21203
|Total#
|14955
|41
|42597003
|2202
|524413
|2
|63
|65
|***Kerala: 1 Death in last 24 Hrs; 0 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 62 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
