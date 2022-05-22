India reports 2,226 new COVID cases, 65 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 14,955

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). dsfdfd

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 2,226 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 25 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (May 22), the country saw a total of 2,202 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,97,003.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 14,955, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 14,996.

A decrease of 41 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,413. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR data on COVID testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,67,97,414 samples have been tested up to May 21 for COVID-19. Of these 4,42,681 samples were tested on Saturday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 479 new Covid cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday while the positivity rate was 2.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload increased to 19,03,189 and the death toll rose to 26,200.

A total of 23,214 Covid tests were conducted here a day ago, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi had reported 530 new Covid cases and zero deaths on Friday while the positivity rate was 2.17 per cent. The day before, it had logged 520 new cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent and a death.

The city saw 532 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was 2.13 per cent. On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 393 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.35 per cent and two deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9910 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 62 5 2305076 2 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 64207 1 296 4 Assam 4 716235 7986 5 Bihar 43 1 818403 2 12256 6 Chandigarh 67 8 91061 18 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 36 2 1138300 1 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 2138 91 1874851 569 26200 1 1 10 Goa 89 6 241725 10 3832 11 Gujarat 199 6 1213750 34 10944 12 Haryana 1247 34 988843 201 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 71 8 280796 11 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 55 8 449384 7 4752 15 Jharkhand 22 4 429969 5 5318 16 Karnataka 1655 11 3908617 166 40106 17 Kerala*** 3799 49 6476700 446 69543 63 63 18 Ladakh 4 1 28028 1 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 262 2 1031170 41 10735 21 Maharashtra 1828 67 7732792 240 147856 22 Manipur 0 135110 2120 23 Meghalaya 1 92227 1 1593 24 Mizoram 138 12 227290 28 698 25 Nagaland 0 34735 760 26 Odisha 148 23 1279083 31 9126 27 Puducherry 21 4 163849 3 1962 28 Punjab 126 13 742303 26 17751 29 Rajasthan 478 14 1275081 66 9554 30 Sikkim 4 1 38709 1 452 31 Tamil Nadu 321 6 3416501 40 38025 32 Telangana 407 6 788324 46 4111 33 Tripura 0 99964 923 34 Uttarakhand 477 6 429619 15 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 874 32 2054127 152 23518 1 1 36 West Bengal 378 6 1997477 38 21203 Total# 14955 41 42597003 2202 524413 2 63 65 ***Kerala: 1 Death in last 24 Hrs; 0 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 62 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

