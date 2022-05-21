India reports 2,323 new COVID cases, 25 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 14,996.

Highlights
- India saw a total of 2,346 COVID discharges in last 24 hours
- According to ICMR, 84,63,54,733 samples have been tested up to May 20 for COVID
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,303
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,323 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 25 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (May 21), the country saw a total of 2,346 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,94,801.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 14,996, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 15,044.
A decrease of 48 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,303. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR data on COVID testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,63,54,733 samples have been tested up to May 20 for COVID-19. Of these 4,99,382 samples were tested on Friday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 530 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 2.17 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
With the new infections, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload increases to 19,02,710, while the death toll stands at 26,199. A total of 24,458 Covid tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the department said in its latest bulletin.
The capital had on Thursday logged 520 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent and one death due to the disease. It saw 532 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 percent.
On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 393 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.35 per cent and two deaths.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|9910
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|57
|13
|2305074
|20
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|64206
|296
|4
|Assam
|4
|716235
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|42
|2
|818401
|6
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|75
|10
|91043
|8
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|34
|2
|1138299
|2
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2229
|148
|1874282
|678
|26199
|10
|Goa
|95
|4
|241715
|13
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|205
|1
|1213716
|31
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|1213
|35
|988642
|297
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|79
|3
|280785
|13
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|47
|7
|449377
|13
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|26
|3
|429964
|4
|5318
|16
|Karnataka
|1666
|60
|3908451
|155
|40106
|17
|Kerala***
|3750
|171
|6476254
|362
|69480
|23
|23
|18
|Ladakh
|3
|1
|28027
|2
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|260
|24
|1031129
|31
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|1761
|41
|7732552
|270
|147856
|22
|Manipur
|0
|3
|135110
|3
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|1
|2
|92226
|2
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|150
|50
|227262
|65
|698
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|34735
|760
|26
|Odisha
|171
|10
|1279052
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|17
|3
|163846
|6
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|139
|3
|742277
|21
|17751
|29
|Rajasthan
|464
|1
|1275015
|76
|9554
|30
|Sikkim
|5
|3
|38708
|3
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|315
|7
|3416461
|44
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|413
|17
|788278
|28
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|483
|9
|429604
|21
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|906
|8
|2053975
|137
|23517
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|384
|7
|1997439
|35
|21203
|Total#
|14996
|48
|42594801
|2346
|524348
|2
|23
|25
|***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 1 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 22 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
