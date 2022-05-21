Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India reports 2,323 new COVID cases, 25 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 14,996.

Highlights India saw a total of 2,346 COVID discharges in last 24 hours

According to ICMR, 84,63,54,733 samples have been tested up to May 20 for COVID

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,303

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 2,323 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 25 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (May 21), the country saw a total of 2,346 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,94,801.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 14,996, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 15,044.

A decrease of 48 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,303. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR data on COVID testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,63,54,733 samples have been tested up to May 20 for COVID-19. Of these 4,99,382 samples were tested on Friday.

ALSO READ: Over 60% India's teenagers fully vaccinated against Covid

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 530 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 2.17 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With the new infections, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload increases to 19,02,710, while the death toll stands at 26,199. A total of 24,458 Covid tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The capital had on Thursday logged 520 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent and one death due to the disease. It saw 532 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 percent.

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 393 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.35 per cent and two deaths.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9910 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 57 13 2305074 20 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 64206 296 4 Assam 4 716235 7986 5 Bihar 42 2 818401 6 12256 6 Chandigarh 75 10 91043 8 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 34 2 1138299 2 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 2229 148 1874282 678 26199 10 Goa 95 4 241715 13 3832 11 Gujarat 205 1 1213716 31 10944 12 Haryana 1213 35 988642 297 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 79 3 280785 13 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 47 7 449377 13 4752 15 Jharkhand 26 3 429964 4 5318 16 Karnataka 1666 60 3908451 155 40106 17 Kerala*** 3750 171 6476254 362 69480 23 23 18 Ladakh 3 1 28027 2 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 260 24 1031129 31 10735 21 Maharashtra 1761 41 7732552 270 147856 22 Manipur 0 3 135110 3 2120 23 Meghalaya 1 2 92226 2 1593 24 Mizoram 150 50 227262 65 698 1 1 25 Nagaland 0 34735 760 26 Odisha 171 10 1279052 9126 27 Puducherry 17 3 163846 6 1962 28 Punjab 139 3 742277 21 17751 29 Rajasthan 464 1 1275015 76 9554 30 Sikkim 5 3 38708 3 452 31 Tamil Nadu 315 7 3416461 44 38025 32 Telangana 413 17 788278 28 4111 33 Tripura 0 99964 923 34 Uttarakhand 483 9 429604 21 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 906 8 2053975 137 23517 1 1 36 West Bengal 384 7 1997439 35 21203 Total# 14996 48 42594801 2346 524348 2 23 25 ***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 1 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 22 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Studies report acute hepatitis among Indian children during Covid

Latest India News