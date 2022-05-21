India reports 2,323 new COVID cases, 25 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 14,996.

Saturday, May 21, 2022
     
The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 14,996, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: May 21, 2022 9:36 IST
Highlights

  • India saw a total of 2,346 COVID discharges in last 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 84,63,54,733 samples have been tested up to May 20 for COVID
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,303

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,323 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 25 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (May 21), the country saw a total of 2,346 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,94,801.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 14,996, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 15,044. 

A decrease of 48 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,303. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR data on COVID testing: 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,63,54,733 samples have been tested up to May 20 for COVID-19. Of these 4,99,382 samples were tested on Friday.

ALSO READ: Over 60% India's teenagers fully vaccinated against Covid

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 530 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 2.17 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With the new infections, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload increases to 19,02,710, while the death toll stands at 26,199. A total of 24,458 Covid tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The capital had on Thursday logged 520 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent and one death due to the disease. It saw 532 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 percent.

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 393 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.35 per cent and two deaths.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   9910   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 57 13  2305074 20  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2   64206   296      
4 Assam 4   716235   7986      
5 Bihar 42 818401 12256      
6 Chandigarh 75 10  91043 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 34 1138299 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 2229 148  1874282 678  26199      
10 Goa 95 241715 13  3832      
11 Gujarat 205 1213716 31  10944      
12 Haryana 1213 35  988642 297  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 79 280785 13  4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 47 449377 13  4752      
15 Jharkhand 26 429964 5318      
16 Karnataka 1666 60  3908451 155  40106      
17 Kerala*** 3750 171  6476254 362  69480   23 23
18 Ladakh 3 28027 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 260 24  1031129 31  10735      
21 Maharashtra 1761 41  7732552 270  147856      
22 Manipur 0 135110 2120      
23 Meghalaya 1 92226 1593      
24 Mizoram 150 50  227262 65  698   1
25 Nagaland 0   34735   760      
26 Odisha 171 10  1279052   9126      
27 Puducherry 17 163846 1962      
28 Punjab 139 742277 21  17751      
29 Rajasthan 464 1275015 76  9554      
30 Sikkim 5 38708 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 315 3416461 44  38025      
32 Telangana 413 17  788278 28  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99964   923      
34 Uttarakhand 483 429604 21  7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 906 2053975 137  23517   1
36 West Bengal 384 1997439 35  21203      
Total# 14996 48  42594801 2346  524348 23 25
***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 1 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 22 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

ALSO READ: Studies report acute hepatitis among Indian children during Covid

