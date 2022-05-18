COVID: India reports 1,829 new cases, 33 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 15,647.

Highlights
- The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.44 per cent, according to health ministry
- According to ICMR, 84,49,26,602 samples have been tested up to May 17 for COVID
- India saw a total of 2,549 discharges in the last 24 hours
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 15,647, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 16,400.
A decrease of 753 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,293. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR data on COVID testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,49,26,602 samples have been tested up to May 17 for COVID-19. Of these 4,34,962 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday recorded 393 fresh COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 3.35 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
With this, the national capital's COVID-19 caseload increased to 19,01,128 and the death toll climbed to 26,198.A total of 11,731 tests were conducted a day ago, the department said in its latest bulletin.
There has been a decline in daily cases over the last two days. This could be partly due to the fact that fewer tests were conducted owing to the fact that the last two days were holidays. It was a Sunday on May 15 and Buddh Purnima, a gazetted holiday, on May 16.
Delhi on Monday reported 377 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.37 per cent and one death. On Sunday, 613 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.74 per cent and three deaths.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|1
|9910
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|92
|3
|2305024
|6
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|2
|64205
|2
|296
|4
|Assam
|3
|3
|716234
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|36
|1
|818384
|6
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|75
|4
|91003
|12
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|21
|2
|1138286
|2
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2910
|318
|1872020
|709
|26198
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|80
|2
|241683
|10
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|213
|9
|1213625
|37
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|1431
|157
|987638
|432
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|81
|4
|280747
|8
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|50
|1
|449351
|6
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|26
|1
|429953
|4
|5318
|16
|Karnataka
|1802
|38
|3907975
|147
|40105
|17
|Kerala***
|3331
|71
|6475066
|364
|69434
|31
|31
|18
|Ladakh
|3
|4
|28025
|4
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|232
|22
|1031020
|41
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|1551
|25
|7731829
|241
|147855
|22
|Manipur
|3
|1
|135107
|1
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|11
|1
|92216
|1
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|256
|12
|227081
|24
|697
|25
|Nagaland
|1
|1
|34732
|1
|760
|26
|Odisha
|171
|3
|1279017
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|15
|163837
|1
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|149
|4
|742207
|20
|17751
|29
|Rajasthan
|488
|44
|1274792
|103
|9554
|30
|Sikkim
|7
|38702
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|324
|8
|3416337
|42
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|370
|4
|788184
|42
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|491
|27
|429550
|39
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1024
|73
|2053447
|202
|23513
|36
|West Bengal
|398
|7
|1997321
|41
|21203
|Total#
|15647
|753
|42587259
|2549
|524293
|2
|31
|33
|***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 hours; 2 Deaths declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 29 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )