COVID: India reports 1,829 new cases, 33 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 15,647.

COVID-19 India News Updates

: India recorded 1,829 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 33 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (May 18), the country saw a total of 2,549 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,87,259.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 15,647, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 16,400.

A decrease of 753 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,293. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.