India reports 1,569 new COVID cases, 19 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 16,400

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid test at KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru on May 12, 2022.

Highlights India saw a total of 2,467 discharges in the last 24 hours

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,260

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.44 per cent on Tuesday

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,569 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 19 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (May 17), the country saw a total of 2,467 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,84,710.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 16,400, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 17,317.

A decrease of 917 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,260. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.44 per cent, according to the ministry.

ALSO READ: Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax price cut to Rs 250 per dose

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 377 new Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate stood at 3.37 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The capital had on Sunday logged 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 per cent and three deaths. The city had on Saturday seen 673 Covid cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.

It had reported three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4. The city on Friday had recorded 899 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 1,032 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.64 per cent.

ICMR data on COVID testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,44,91,640 samples have been tested up to May 16 for COVID-19. Of these 3,57,484 samples were tested on Monday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 1 9909 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 89 3 2305018 8 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 64203 296 4 Assam 0 2 716234 2 7986 5 Bihar 35 818378 3 12256 6 Chandigarh 79 8 90991 9 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 19 1 1138284 4 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 3228 534 1871311 910 26196 1 1 10 Goa 78 3 241673 8 3832 11 Gujarat 222 8 1213588 25 10944 12 Haryana 1588 210 987206 428 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 77 1 280739 7 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 51 4 449345 6 4752 15 Jharkhand 27 4 429949 4 5318 16 Karnataka 1840 51 3907828 149 40105 17 Kerala*** 3402 4 6474702 299 69403 18 18 18 Ladakh 7 28021 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 254 8 1030979 31 10735 21 Maharashtra 1526 8 7731588 121 147855 22 Manipur 4 4 135106 4 2120 23 Meghalaya 12 1 92215 1 1593 24 Mizoram 268 2 227057 24 697 25 Nagaland 2 34731 760 26 Odisha 168 10 1279017 17 9126 27 Puducherry 15 163836 1 1962 28 Punjab 153 7 742187 25 17751 29 Rajasthan 532 35 1274689 34 9554 30 Sikkim 7 38702 452 31 Tamil Nadu 332 27 3416295 58 38025 32 Telangana 374 34 788142 62 4111 33 Tripura 0 99964 923 34 Uttarakhand 518 10 429511 1 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1097 48 2053245 186 23513 36 West Bengal 391 25 1997280 39 21203 Total# 16400 917 42584710 2467 524260 1 18 19 ***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 hours; 2 Deaths declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 16 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: North Korea reports 2,70,000 new fever cases amid COVID crisis; 56 dead so far

Latest India News