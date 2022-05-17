Tuesday, May 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India reports 1,569 new COVID cases, 19 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 16,400

India reports 1,569 new COVID cases, 19 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 16,400

Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 16,400, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: May 17, 2022 9:25 IST
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus Cases in India, India Covid Cases, Corona Cases in India, Covid 1
Image Source : PTI.

A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid test at KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru on May 12, 2022.

 

Highlights

  • India saw a total of 2,467 discharges in the last 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,260
  • The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.44 per cent on Tuesday

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,569 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 19 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (May 17), the country saw a total of 2,467 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,84,710.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 16,400, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 17,317. 

A decrease of 917 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,260. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.44 per cent, according to the ministry.

ALSO READ: Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax price cut to Rs 250 per dose

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 377 new Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate stood at 3.37 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The capital had on Sunday logged 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 per cent and three deaths. The city had on Saturday seen 673 Covid cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.

It had reported three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4. The city on Friday had recorded 899 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 1,032 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.64 per cent.

ICMR data on COVID testing: 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,44,91,640 samples have been tested up to May 16 for COVID-19. Of these 3,57,484 samples were tested on Monday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 9909 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 89 2305018 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4   64203   296      
4 Assam 0 716234 7986      
5 Bihar 35   818378 12256      
6 Chandigarh 79 90991 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 19 1138284 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 3228 534  1871311 910  26196   1
10 Goa 78 241673 3832      
11 Gujarat 222 1213588 25  10944      
12 Haryana 1588 210  987206 428  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 77 280739 4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 51 449345 4752      
15 Jharkhand 27 429949 5318      
16 Karnataka 1840 51  3907828 149  40105      
17 Kerala*** 3402 6474702 299  69403   18 18
18 Ladakh 7   28021   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 254 1030979 31  10735      
21 Maharashtra 1526 7731588 121  147855      
22 Manipur 4 135106 2120      
23 Meghalaya 12 92215 1593      
24 Mizoram 268 227057 24  697      
25 Nagaland 2   34731   760      
26 Odisha 168 10  1279017 17  9126      
27 Puducherry 15   163836 1962      
28 Punjab 153 742187 25  17751      
29 Rajasthan 532 35  1274689 34  9554      
30 Sikkim 7   38702   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 332 27  3416295 58  38025      
32 Telangana 374 34  788142 62  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99964   923      
34 Uttarakhand 518 10  429511 7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1097 48  2053245 186  23513      
36 West Bengal 391 25  1997280 39  21203      
Total# 16400 917  42584710 2467  524260 18 19
***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 hours; 2 Deaths declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 16 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

ALSO READ: North Korea reports 2,70,000 new fever cases amid COVID crisis; 56 dead so far

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News