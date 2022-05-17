India reports 1,569 new COVID cases, 19 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 16,400

Highlights
- India saw a total of 2,467 discharges in the last 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,260
- The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.44 per cent on Tuesday
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,569 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 19 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (May 17), the country saw a total of 2,467 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,84,710.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 16,400, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 17,317.
A decrease of 917 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,260. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.44 per cent, according to the ministry.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 377 new Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate stood at 3.37 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.
The capital had on Sunday logged 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 per cent and three deaths. The city had on Saturday seen 673 Covid cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.
It had reported three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4. The city on Friday had recorded 899 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent.
On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 1,032 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.64 per cent.ICMR data on COVID testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,44,91,640 samples have been tested up to May 16 for COVID-19. Of these 3,57,484 samples were tested on Monday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|1
|9909
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|89
|3
|2305018
|8
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4
|64203
|296
|4
|Assam
|0
|2
|716234
|2
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|35
|818378
|3
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|79
|8
|90991
|9
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|19
|1
|1138284
|4
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3228
|534
|1871311
|910
|26196
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|78
|3
|241673
|8
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|222
|8
|1213588
|25
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|1588
|210
|987206
|428
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|77
|1
|280739
|7
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|51
|4
|449345
|6
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|27
|4
|429949
|4
|5318
|16
|Karnataka
|1840
|51
|3907828
|149
|40105
|17
|Kerala***
|3402
|4
|6474702
|299
|69403
|18
|18
|18
|Ladakh
|7
|28021
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|254
|8
|1030979
|31
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|1526
|8
|7731588
|121
|147855
|22
|Manipur
|4
|4
|135106
|4
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|12
|1
|92215
|1
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|268
|2
|227057
|24
|697
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|34731
|760
|26
|Odisha
|168
|10
|1279017
|17
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|15
|163836
|1
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|153
|7
|742187
|25
|17751
|29
|Rajasthan
|532
|35
|1274689
|34
|9554
|30
|Sikkim
|7
|38702
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|332
|27
|3416295
|58
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|374
|34
|788142
|62
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|518
|10
|429511
|1
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1097
|48
|2053245
|186
|23513
|36
|West Bengal
|391
|25
|1997280
|39
|21203
|Total#
|16400
|917
|42584710
|2467
|524260
|1
|18
|19
|***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 hours; 2 Deaths declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 16 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
