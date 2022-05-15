India reports 2,487 new COVID cases, 13 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 17,692

Highlights
- The total death toll due to COVID in the country is now at 5,24,214
- According to ICMR, 84,38,36,914 samples have been tested up to May 14 for COVID
- India saw a total of 2,878 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,487 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 13 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (May 15), the country saw a total of 2,878 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,79,693.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 17,692 the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 18,096.
A decrease of 404 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,214. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR data on COVID testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,38,36,914 samples have been tested up to May 14 for COVID-19. Of these 4,05,156 samples were tested on Saturday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday recorded 673 new Covid cases and four more deaths, while the positivity rate was 2.77 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.
The city had on March 18 reported 607 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate on that day was 0.76 per cent. On Friday Delhi had also reported four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.
Delhi had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4. The city on Friday had recorded 899 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent.
On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 1,032 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.64 per cent.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|3
|9907
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|79
|7
|2305005
|10
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4
|64203
|296
|4
|Assam
|2
|716232
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|38
|11
|818365
|17
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|90
|6
|90971
|12
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|28
|1138272
|1
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3936
|405
|1869617
|1074
|26192
|4
|4
|10
|Goa
|77
|10
|241653
|4
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|218
|7
|1213526
|24
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|1952
|17
|986322
|326
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|78
|9
|280724
|3
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|58
|3
|449330
|5
|4751
|15
|Jharkhand
|34
|4
|429941
|8
|5318
|16
|Karnataka
|1868
|7
|3907576
|96
|40105
|17
|Kerala***
|3393
|70
|6474002
|445
|69363
|8
|8
|18
|Ladakh
|8
|1
|28020
|1
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|244
|12
|1030924
|24
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|1439
|16
|7731292
|263
|147854
|1
|1
|22
|Manipur
|8
|135102
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|13
|92214
|1
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|269
|9
|227026
|21
|697
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|1
|34731
|760
|26
|Odisha
|184
|18
|1278980
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|12
|163835
|3
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|165
|5
|742135
|28
|17751
|29
|Rajasthan
|558
|58
|1274561
|113
|9554
|30
|Sikkim
|7
|38702
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|408
|16
|3416158
|51
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|424
|6
|788036
|39
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|99963
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|497
|20
|429508
|4
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1174
|104
|2052877
|262
|23513
|36
|West Bengal
|421
|14
|1997196
|43
|21203
|Total#
|17692
|404
|42579693
|2878
|524214
|5
|8
|13
|***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 hours; 0 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 8 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
