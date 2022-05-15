Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India reports 2,487 new COVID cases, 13 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 17,692

Highlights The total death toll due to COVID in the country is now at 5,24,214

According to ICMR, 84,38,36,914 samples have been tested up to May 14 for COVID

India saw a total of 2,878 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 2,487 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 13 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (May 15), the country saw a total of 2,878 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,79,693.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 17,692 the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 18,096.

A decrease of 404 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,214. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Also Read: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid

ICMR data on COVID testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,38,36,914 samples have been tested up to May 14 for COVID-19. Of these 4,05,156 samples were tested on Saturday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday recorded 673 new Covid cases and four more deaths, while the positivity rate was 2.77 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The city had on March 18 reported 607 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate on that day was 0.76 per cent. On Friday Delhi had also reported four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.

Delhi had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4. The city on Friday had recorded 899 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 1,032 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.64 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 9907 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 79 7 2305005 10 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 64203 296 4 Assam 2 716232 7986 5 Bihar 38 11 818365 17 12256 6 Chandigarh 90 6 90971 12 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 28 1138272 1 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 3936 405 1869617 1074 26192 4 4 10 Goa 77 10 241653 4 3832 11 Gujarat 218 7 1213526 24 10944 12 Haryana 1952 17 986322 326 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 78 9 280724 3 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 58 3 449330 5 4751 15 Jharkhand 34 4 429941 8 5318 16 Karnataka 1868 7 3907576 96 40105 17 Kerala*** 3393 70 6474002 445 69363 8 8 18 Ladakh 8 1 28020 1 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 244 12 1030924 24 10735 21 Maharashtra 1439 16 7731292 263 147854 1 1 22 Manipur 8 135102 2120 23 Meghalaya 13 92214 1 1593 24 Mizoram 269 9 227026 21 697 25 Nagaland 2 1 34731 760 26 Odisha 184 18 1278980 9126 27 Puducherry 12 163835 3 1962 28 Punjab 165 5 742135 28 17751 29 Rajasthan 558 58 1274561 113 9554 30 Sikkim 7 38702 452 31 Tamil Nadu 408 16 3416158 51 38025 32 Telangana 424 6 788036 39 4111 33 Tripura 1 99963 923 34 Uttarakhand 497 20 429508 4 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1174 104 2052877 262 23513 36 West Bengal 421 14 1997196 43 21203 Total# 17692 404 42579693 2878 524214 5 8 13 ***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 hours; 0 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 8 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

Also Read: Akshay Kumar to miss Cannes red carpet after testing COVID-19 positive for second time

Latest India News