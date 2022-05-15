Sunday, May 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India reports 2,487 new COVID cases, 13 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 17,692

India reports 2,487 new COVID cases, 13 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 17,692

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 17,692, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: May 15, 2022 9:26 IST
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus Cases in India, India Covid Cases, Corona Cases in India, Covid 1
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

India reports 2,487 new COVID cases, 13 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 17,692

Highlights

  • The total death toll due to COVID in the country is now at 5,24,214
  • According to ICMR, 84,38,36,914 samples have been tested up to May 14 for COVID
  • India saw a total of 2,878 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,487 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 13 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (May 15), the country saw a total of 2,878 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,79,693.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 17,692 the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 18,096. 

A decrease of 404 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,214. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Also Read: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid

ICMR data on COVID testing: 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,38,36,914 samples have been tested up to May 14 for COVID-19. Of these 4,05,156 samples were tested on Saturday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday recorded 673 new Covid cases and four more deaths, while the positivity rate was 2.77 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The city had on March 18 reported 607 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate on that day was 0.76 per cent. On Friday Delhi had also reported four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.

Delhi had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4. The city on Friday had recorded 899 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 1,032 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.64 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3   9907   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 79 2305005 10  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4   64203   296      
4 Assam 2   716232   7986      
5 Bihar 38 11  818365 17  12256      
6 Chandigarh 90 90971 12  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 28   1138272 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 3936 405  1869617 1074  26192   4
10 Goa 77 10  241653 3832      
11 Gujarat 218 1213526 24  10944      
12 Haryana 1952 17  986322 326  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 78 280724 4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 58 449330 4751      
15 Jharkhand 34 429941 5318      
16 Karnataka 1868 3907576 96  40105      
17 Kerala*** 3393 70  6474002 445  69363   8 8
18 Ladakh 8 28020 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 244 12  1030924 24  10735      
21 Maharashtra 1439 16  7731292 263  147854   1
22 Manipur 8   135102   2120      
23 Meghalaya 13   92214 1593      
24 Mizoram 269 227026 21  697      
25 Nagaland 2 34731   760      
26 Odisha 184 18  1278980   9126      
27 Puducherry 12   163835 1962      
28 Punjab 165 742135 28  17751      
29 Rajasthan 558 58  1274561 113  9554      
30 Sikkim 7   38702   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 408 16  3416158 51  38025      
32 Telangana 424 788036 39  4111      
33 Tripura 1   99963   923      
34 Uttarakhand 497 20  429508 7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1174 104  2052877 262  23513      
36 West Bengal 421 14  1997196 43  21203      
Total# 17692 404  42579693 2878  524214 8 13
***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 hours; 0 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 8 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

Also Read: Akshay Kumar to miss Cannes red carpet after testing COVID-19 positive for second time

 

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News