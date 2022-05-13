COVID: India reports 2,841 new cases, 9 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 18,604

Highlights
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,190
- According to ICMR, 84,29,44,795 samples have been tested up to May 12 for COVID
- A decrease of 463 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,841 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 9 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (May 13), the country saw a total of 3,295 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,73,460.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 18,604 the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 19,067.
A decrease of 463 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,190. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent and weekly positivity rate was 0.69 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,73,460, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 190.99 crore.
ICMR data on COVID testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,29,44,795 samples have been tested up to May 12 for COVID-19. Of these 4,86,628 samples were tested on Thursday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,032 fresh coronavirus and no death cases on Thursday, according to data shared by the state health department. The data showed that the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was logged at 3.64 per cent. With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,98,173 while the death toll stood at 26,184.
Delhi reported 970 fresh Covid cases at a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent and one death on Wednesday. Delhi reported 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate was 4.38 per cent. A total of 28,386 tests were conducted a day earlier, according to the latest health bulletin.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.
Also Read: This is SERIOUS! 50 per cent hospitalised COVID patients continue to suffer after 2 years
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|3
|9907
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|60
|12
|2304987
|9
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|2
|64203
|2
|296
|4
|Assam
|5
|716229
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|57
|2
|818337
|8
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|87
|6
|90948
|16
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|35
|2
|1138262
|2
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4928
|274
|1867061
|1306
|26184
|10
|Goa
|68
|1
|241638
|12
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|188
|5
|1213490
|23
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|1953
|200
|985539
|554
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|61
|6
|280715
|10
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|54
|3
|449321
|4
|4751
|15
|Jharkhand
|36
|4
|429928
|6
|5318
|16
|Karnataka
|1884
|59
|3907301
|216
|40105
|17
|Kerala***
|3253
|103
|6473213
|302
|69350
|8
|8
|18
|Ladakh
|6
|1
|28019
|1
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|230
|11
|1030867
|29
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|1434
|22
|7730789
|208
|147851
|1
|1
|22
|Manipur
|9
|2
|135101
|1
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|13
|1
|92212
|5
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|219
|10
|226983
|40
|697
|25
|Nagaland
|1
|1
|34731
|1
|760
|26
|Odisha
|155
|19
|1278972
|33
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|7
|2
|163832
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|163
|1
|742081
|20
|17751
|29
|Rajasthan
|628
|3
|1274356
|67
|9554
|30
|Sikkim
|4
|3
|38701
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|438
|1
|3416049
|43
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|402
|11
|787961
|28
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|2
|3
|99962
|3
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|477
|3
|429491
|14
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1343
|89
|2052375
|293
|23513
|36
|West Bengal
|398
|3
|1997112
|39
|21203
|Total#
|18604
|463
|42573460
|3295
|524190
|1
|8
|9
|*** Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 hours; 0 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 8 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
Also Read: Diabetes almost doubles risk of death from Covid: Study