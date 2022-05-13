Friday, May 13, 2022
     
COVID: India reports 2,841 new cases, 9 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 18,604

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 18,604, the health ministry data showed on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2022 10:20 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID: India reports 2,841 new cases, 9 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 18,604

Highlights

  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,190
  • According to ICMR, 84,29,44,795 samples have been tested up to May 12 for COVID
  • A decrease of 463 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,841 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 9 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (May 13), the country saw a total of 3,295 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,73,460.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 18,604 the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 19,067. 

A decrease of 463 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,190. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent and weekly positivity rate was 0.69 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,73,460, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 190.99 crore.

ICMR data on COVID testing: 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,29,44,795 samples have been tested up to May 12 for COVID-19. Of these 4,86,628 samples were tested on Thursday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,032 fresh coronavirus and no death cases on Thursday, according to data shared by the state health department. The data showed that the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was logged at 3.64 per cent.  With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,98,173 while the death toll stood at 26,184.

Delhi reported 970 fresh Covid cases at a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent and one death on Wednesday. Delhi reported 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate was 4.38 per cent. A total of 28,386 tests were conducted a day earlier, according to the latest health bulletin.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3   9907   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 60 12  2304987 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 64203 296      
4 Assam 5   716229   7986      
5 Bihar 57 818337 12256      
6 Chandigarh 87 90948 16  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 35 1138262 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 4928 274  1867061 1306  26184      
10 Goa 68 241638 12  3832      
11 Gujarat 188 1213490 23  10944      
12 Haryana 1953 200  985539 554  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 61 280715 10  4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 54 449321 4751      
15 Jharkhand 36 429928 5318      
16 Karnataka 1884 59  3907301 216  40105      
17 Kerala*** 3253 103  6473213 302  69350   8 8
18 Ladakh 6 28019 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 230 11  1030867 29  10735      
21 Maharashtra 1434 22  7730789 208  147851   1
22 Manipur 9 135101 2120      
23 Meghalaya 13 92212 1593      
24 Mizoram 219 10  226983 40  697      
25 Nagaland 1 34731 760      
26 Odisha 155 19  1278972 33  9126      
27 Puducherry 7 163832   1962      
28 Punjab 163 742081 20  17751      
29 Rajasthan 628 1274356 67  9554      
30 Sikkim 4 38701   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 438 3416049 43  38025      
32 Telangana 402 11  787961 28  4111      
33 Tripura 2 99962 923      
34 Uttarakhand 477 429491 14  7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1343 89  2052375 293  23513      
36 West Bengal 398 1997112 39  21203      
Total# 18604 463  42573460 3295  524190 8 9
*** Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 hours; 0 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 8 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

