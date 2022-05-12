COVID: India logs over 2,800 new cases, 24 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 19,067

Highlights
- Active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,181
- India saw a total of 3,230 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,827 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 24 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (May 12), the country saw a total of 3,230 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,70,165.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 19,067 the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 19,494.
A decrease of 427 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,181. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.72 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,70,165, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.
ICMR data on COVID testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,24,58,167 samples have been tested up to May 11 for COVID-19. Of these 4,71,276 samples were tested on Wednesday.
How many doses administered so far in India?
Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 190.65 crore on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said.
More than 12 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Tuesday, it said, adding that the daily vaccination tally is expected to go up with the compilation of the final reports by late night.
A total of 38,476 precaution doses of the vaccines were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years till 7 pm, taking the total number of such doses given in this age-group to 11,78,161, according to the ministry's data. Also, the first dose of the Covid vaccine has been administered to more than 3.08 crore children in the age group of 12-14 years.
The country began administering the precaution doses of the vaccines to everyone aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres on April 10. All those above the age of 18 and who have completed nine months since the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose. The countrywide vaccination drive against the viral disease was rolled out on January 16 last year, with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2 last year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|3
|9907
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|48
|2304978
|4
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|5
|64201
|296
|4
|Assam
|5
|1
|716229
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|59
|2
|818329
|7
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|93
|17
|90932
|5
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|33
|1
|1138260
|7
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5202
|269
|1865755
|1238
|26184
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|67
|241626
|8
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|183
|10
|1213467
|21
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|2153
|276
|984985
|658
|10621
|1
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|55
|1
|280705
|12
|4136
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|57
|1
|449317
|8
|4751
|15
|Jharkhand
|32
|3
|429922
|2
|5318
|1
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|1943
|17
|3907085
|150
|40105
|17
|Kerala***
|3150
|155
|6472911
|317
|69342
|17
|17
|18
|Ladakh
|7
|3
|28018
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|219
|19
|1030838
|26
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|1412
|9
|7730581
|211
|147850
|1
|1
|22
|Manipur
|7
|135100
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|12
|1
|92207
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|209
|9
|226943
|46
|697
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|1
|34730
|1
|760
|26
|Odisha
|174
|7
|1278939
|10
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|5
|163832
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|164
|64
|742061
|82
|17751
|29
|Rajasthan
|625
|21
|1274289
|50
|9554
|30
|Sikkim
|1
|38701
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|439
|2
|3416006
|41
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|391
|14
|787933
|32
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|5
|99959
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|480
|4
|429477
|16
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1432
|64
|2052082
|231
|23513
|2
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|395
|22
|1997073
|47
|21203
|Total#
|19067
|427
|42570165
|3230
|524181
|7
|17
|24
|*** Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 hours; 3 Deaths declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 14 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
