Thursday, May 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID: India logs over 2,800 new cases, 24 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 19,067

COVID: India logs over 2,800 new cases, 24 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 19,067

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 19,067 the ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: May 12, 2022 10:03 IST
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus Cases in India, India Covid Cases, Corona Cases in India, Covid 1
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID: India logs over 2,800 new cases, 24 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases decline to 19,067

Highlights

  • Active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,181
  • India saw a total of 3,230 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,827 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 24 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (May 12), the country saw a total of 3,230 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,70,165.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 19,067 the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 19,494. 

A decrease of 427 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,181. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Also Read: Global COVID Virtual Summit today; PM Modi to deliver remarks on prioritizing preparedness

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.72 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,70,165, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.

ICMR data on COVID testing: 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,24,58,167 samples have been tested up to May 11 for COVID-19. Of these 4,71,276 samples were tested on Wednesday.

How many doses administered so far in India? 

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 190.65 crore on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 12 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Tuesday, it said, adding that the daily vaccination tally is expected to go up with the compilation of the final reports by late night.

A total of 38,476 precaution doses of the vaccines were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years till 7 pm, taking the total number of such doses given in this age-group to 11,78,161, according to the ministry's data. Also, the first dose of the Covid vaccine has been administered to more than 3.08 crore children in the age group of 12-14 years.

The country began administering the precaution doses of the vaccines to everyone aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres on April 10. All those above the age of 18 and who have completed nine months since the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose. The countrywide vaccination drive against the viral disease was rolled out on January 16 last year, with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2 last year.

 

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3   9907   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 48   2304978 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 5   64201   296      
4 Assam 5 716229   7986      
5 Bihar 59 818329 12256      
6 Chandigarh 93 17  90932 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 33 1138260 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 5202 269  1865755 1238  26184   1
10 Goa 67   241626 3832      
11 Gujarat 183 10  1213467 21  10944      
12 Haryana 2153 276  984985 658  10621   1
13 Himachal Pradesh 55 280705 12  4136   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 57 449317 4751      
15 Jharkhand 32 429922 5318   1
16 Karnataka 1943 17  3907085 150  40105      
17 Kerala*** 3150 155  6472911 317  69342   17 17
18 Ladakh 7 28018   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 219 19  1030838 26  10735      
21 Maharashtra 1412 7730581 211  147850   1
22 Manipur 7   135100   2120      
23 Meghalaya 12 92207   1593      
24 Mizoram 209 226943 46  697      
25 Nagaland 2 34730 760      
26 Odisha 174 1278939 10  9126      
27 Puducherry 5   163832   1962      
28 Punjab 164 64  742061 82  17751      
29 Rajasthan 625 21  1274289 50  9554      
30 Sikkim 1   38701   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 439 3416006 41  38025      
32 Telangana 391 14  787933 32  4111      
33 Tripura 5   99959   923      
34 Uttarakhand 480 429477 16  7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1432 64  2052082 231  23513   2
36 West Bengal 395 22  1997073 47  21203      
Total# 19067 427  42570165 3230  524181 17 24
*** Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 hours; 3 Deaths declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 14 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

Also Read: Fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose provides strong immunity boost: UK study 

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News