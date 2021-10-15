India logs 16,862 fresh COVID cases, over 19,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 2.03 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. India logs 16,862 fresh Covid cases, over 19,000 recoveries in 24 hrs; active cases decline to 2.3L.

India recorded new 16,862 cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 379 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 19,391 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.07 per cent and total recoveries to 3,33,82,100.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 2,03,678, the ministry data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 58,88,44,673 samples have been tested up to October 14 for COVID-19. Of these 11,80,148 samples were tested on Thursday.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,51,814. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Thursday recorded 9,246 new COVID cases and 96 deaths, taking the total caseload to 48,29,944 and fatalities to 26,667. The state has been showing a decline in the daily cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.

With 10,952 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 47,06,856 and the active cases dropped to 95,828, a state government release said. As many as 88,733 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

