India logs 43,263 fresh COVID cases, over 40,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases rise to 3.93 lakh

Beneficiaries wait in a queue for a dose of Covid vaccine at a vaccination centre in Mumbai.

India recorded new 43,263 cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 338 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 40,567 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.48 per cent and total recoveries to 3,23,04,618.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 3,93,614, the ministry data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,41,749. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Wednesday again recorded over 30,000 cases, with 30,196 new Covid cases after 1,71,295 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, and the test positivity rate rising to 17.63 per cent.

A statement issued by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 27,579 people turned negative, taking the total active cases in the state to 2,39,480. It has been a few weeks since Kerala has been leading the rest of the country in the daily new cases, total active cases, and also daily deaths. The day saw 181 Covid deaths taking the death toll to 22,001.

