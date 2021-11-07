India logs fresh 10,853 COVID cases, over 12,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 1.44 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India logs 10,853 COVID cases, over 12,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 1.44 lakh.

India recorded 10,853 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 526 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 12,432 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.24 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached 3,37,49,900.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,44,845 (lowest in 260 days), the ministry data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 61,48,85,747 samples have been tested up to November 6 for COVID-19. Of these 9,19,996 samples were tested on Saturday.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,60,791. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala logged 6,546 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths on Saturday, taking the infection count to 50,08,381 and the death toll to 33,515.

"There are 72,876 persons under treatment for COVID-19 in the state of which only seven per cent are hospitalised," the health department said in a release.

The department said 66,486 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 46 wards across 39 local self government bodies where the weekly infection population ratio is above ten per cent. Meanwhile, 6,934 persons recuperated from the disease, taking the total cured to 49,01,369.

