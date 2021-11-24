India logs 9,283 COVID cases, over 10,000 recoveries in 24 hrs; active cases at 537-day low of 1.11 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India logs 9,283 COVID cases, over 10,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases at 537-day low.

COVID-19 India Live News Updates: India recorded 9,283 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 437 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 10,949 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.33 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,39,57,698.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,11,481 (lowest in 537 days), the ministry data showed today.

More than 118.44 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,66,584. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Tuesday recorded a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, reporting 4,972 infections and 370 deaths, raising the caseload to 50,97,845 and the toll to 38,045. The state had on Monday seen a dip in cases at 3,698 after consistently maintaining a high level of infections over the past few months

With 5,978 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries reached 50,18,279 and the active cases dropped to 52,710, an official press release said. Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 917 cases, followed by Thirssur (619) and Kozhikode (527).

Of the 370 deaths, 57 were reported over the last few days and 313 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said. As many as 60,265 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

