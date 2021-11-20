India logs 10,302 COVID cases, over 11,000 recoveries in 24 hrs; active cases at 531-day low of 1.24 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India logs 10,302 COVID cases, over 11,000 recoveries; active cases at 531-day low of 1.24 lakh.

Highlights Over 115.79 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

Active caseload account for less than 1 pc of total cases, currently at 0.36%

Kerala logged 5,754 fresh COVID cases taking total affected to 50,89,849 in the state

COVID-19 India Live News Updates: India recorded 10,302 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 267 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 11,787 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.28 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,39,09,708.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,24,868 (lowest in 531 days), the ministry data showed today.

​According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 63,05,75,279 samples have been tested up to November 19 for COVID-19. Of these 10,72,863 samples were tested on Friday.

More than 115.79 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,65,349. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

As per the information provided by the Ministry of Health, the active caseload account for less than 1 per cent of the total cases, currently at 0.36% - lowest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala logged 5,754 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 37 health workers, and 49 deaths on Friday, taking the total affected in the state to 50,89,849 and the toll to 37,051.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases on Friday--1,109, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 929 and Kozhikode with 600 cases, the health department said in a release. Recoveries (6,489) outnumbered fresh cases, taking the total cured in the state to 49,90,817. Active cases stood at 61,348, out of which only 6.8 per cent have been admitted to hospitals," the release said.

A total of 63,534 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and there are 46 wards across 39 local self government bodies which have a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent, it said.

Out of those found infected today, 25 reached the state from outside while 5,382 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 310 was yet to be traced.

