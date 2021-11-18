India reports 11,919 COVID cases, over 11,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases rise to 1.28 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic inoculates a dose of Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Mumbai's Kandivali.

COVID-19 India Live News Updates: India recorded 11,919 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 470 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 11,242 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.28 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,38,85,132.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 1,28,762, the ministry data showed today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 62,82,48,841 samples have been tested up to November 17 for COVID-19. Of these 12,32,505 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,64,623. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

More than 114.46 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

As per the information provided by the Ministry of Health, the active caseload account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.37% - lowest since March 2020. The weekly positivity rate (0.96 per cent) is less than 2 per cent from last 54 days. The daily positivity rate (0.82 per cent) is less than 2 per cent for last 44 days.

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 6,849 fresh coronavirus infections and 388 deaths on Wednesday, raising the caseload to 50,77,984 and the toll of fatalities to 36,475.

With 6,046 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total number touched 49,77,126 and the active cases reached 63,752, an official press release said. Of the 388 deaths, 61 were reported over the last few days and 327 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the Supreme Court directions, it said.

As many as 69,334 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 958 cases followed by Kozhikode (932) and Thiruvananthapuram (839). Of the new cases, 34 were health workers, 18 from outside the State and 6,473 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 324.

There are currently 2,08,004 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,02,837 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,167 in hospitals.

