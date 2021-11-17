India logs 10,197 COVID cases, over 12,000 recoveries in 24 hrs; active cases at 527-day low of 1.28 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Pilgrims undergo Covid testing before visit to Pakistan to celebrate birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Amritsar.

COVID-19 India Live News Updates: India recorded 10,197 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 301 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 12,134 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.27 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,38,73,890.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,28,555 (lowest in 527 days), the ministry data showed.

As per the information provided by the Ministry of Health, the weekly positivity rate (0.96 per cent) is less than 2 per cent from last 54 days. The daily positivity rate (0.82 per cent) is less than 2 per cent for last 44 days.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,64,153. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 62,70,16,336 samples have been tested up to November 16 for COVID-19. Of these 12,42,177 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 5,516 fresh coronavirus infections and 210 deaths on Tuesday thereby raising the caseload to 50,71,135 and the toll of fatalities to 36,087.

With 6,705 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries touched 49,71,080 and the active cases dropped to 63,338, an official press release said.

Of the 210 deaths, 39 were reported over the last few days and 171 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the Supreme Court directions, it said.

As many as 70,576 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 798 cases followed by Thrissur (732) and Kottayam (624).

