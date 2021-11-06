India logs fresh 10,929 COVID cases, over 12,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 1.46 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India reports 10,929 COVID cases, over 12,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 1.46 lakh.

India recorded 10,929 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 392 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 12,509 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.23 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached 3,37,37,468.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,46,950, the ministry data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 61,39,65,751 samples have been tested up to November 5 for COVID-19. Of these 8,10,783 samples were tested on Friday.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,60,265. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 6,580 fresh COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths on Friday, taking the total affected in the state to 5,001,835 and the toll to 33,048.

Thiruvananthapuram district topped with 878 cases, followed by Ernakulam (791) and Thrissur (743). A total of 7,085 people recuperated from the disease, taking the cumulative to 48,94,435. The state health department said 62,219 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 46 wards across 39 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio of above 10 per cent.

"Currently, there are 73,733 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only 7.3 per cent people are admitted to hospitals," the health department said in a release.

There are 2,47,485 persons under observation in the state, out of which 6,626 are under observation in various hospitals.

