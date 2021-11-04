Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India logs fresh 12,885 COVID cases, over 15,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 1.48 lakh.

India recorded 12,885 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 461 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 15,054 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.22 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached 3,37,12,794.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,48,579, the ministry data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 61,23,46,767 samples have been tested up to November 3 for COVID-19. Of these 10,67,914 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,59,652. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 7,312 fresh COVID-19 cases and 362 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49,87,710 and the fatalities to 32,598, the state government said on Wednesday. The state government also said that all those who have taken a single dose of COVID vaccine can enter theatres.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a release, said the decision was taken in the COVID review meeting held during the day.

Besides that, it was also decided in the meeting that with schools opened, as and when children there exhibit health problems, doctors should go and examine them, he said and added that this will help to reduce fear of COVID among them.

