India logs fresh 12,830 COVID cases, over 14,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 1.59 lakh

India recorded 12,830 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 446 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 14,667 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.20 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached 3,36,55,842.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 1,59,272 (lowest in 247 days), the ministry data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 60,83,19,915 samples have been tested up to October 30 for COVID-19. Of these 11,35,142 samples were tested on Saturday.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,58,186. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

As per the information provided by the Ministry of Health, the active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.46 per cent- which is lowest since March 2020. The weekly positivity rate (1.18 per cent) is less than 2 per cent from last 37 days. The daily positivity rate (1.13 per cent) is less than 2 per cent for last 27 days.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Saturday logged 7,427 new COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths, taking the infection count to 49,61,490 and the death toll to 31,514.

State Health Minister Veena George said 7,166 persons recuperated from the disease today, pushing the total cured in the state to 48,50,742, while 70,709 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 115 wards across 77 local self government bodies which have a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.

"Of the 78,624 active COVID-19 cases in the state only 8.2 per cent of the patients are admitted to hospitals," the minister said in a release.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases in the state today--1,001, followed by Kozhikode with 997 cases and Ernakulam with 862 cases.

