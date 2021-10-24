India logs fresh 15,906 COVID cases, over 16,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 1.72 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India logs 15,906 COVID cases, over 16,000 recoveries in 24 hrs; active cases decline to 1.72 lakh.

India recorded 15,906 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 561 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 16,479 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.16 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,35,48,605.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 1,72,594, the ministry data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 59,97,71,320 samples have been tested up to October 23 for COVID-19. Of these 13,40,158 samples were tested on Saturday.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,54,269. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday. According to official sources, around 75 per cent of India's all eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose and around 31 per cent has received both the doses of the vaccine.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Also, Kerala logged 8,909 new COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths on Saturday, taking the infection count to 48,97,587 and the death toll to 28,229.

A total of 8,780 persons recuperated from the disease, taking the tally of those cured to 47,97,409, leaving 80,555 active cases. Of these active cases, only 9.8 per cent patients are admitted to hospitals, according to an official release.

State Health Minister Veena George said 86,111 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 211 wards across 158 local self-government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.

