  Covid-19: At 12,213 new infections, India logs nearly 40% rise in daily cases

Covid-19: At 12,213 new infections, India logs nearly 40% rise in daily cases

COVID-19 cases in India: The total active cases in India have risen to 58,215, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

New Delhi Updated on: June 16, 2022 11:48 IST
India reports 12,213 fresh COVID cases, 11 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 58,215. 

  • According to ICMR, over 85 crore samples have been tested up to June 15 for COVID-19
  • An increase of 4,578 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • India saw a total of 7,624 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 12,213 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 11 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (June 16), the country saw a total of 7,624 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.66 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,74,712.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 58,215, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 53,637. 

Jump in active cases: 

An increase of 4,578 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,803. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is 2.35 per cent on June 16. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,63,90,449 samples have been tested up to June 15 for COVID-19. Of these 5,19,419 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Mumbai COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,293 new COVID-19 cases, up by 569 from a day ago and the highest daily count registered since January 23, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,85,882, while the death toll increased to 19,576, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

The metropolis has crossed the 2,000 daily case mark after almost five months. On January 23, Mumbai had logged 2,550 COVID-19 cases and 13 fatalities.

The financial capital had recorded 1,724 cases and two deaths due to the disease on Tuesday. Mumbai has a positivity rate (cases detected per 100 tests) of 13. 37 per cent, while the number of beds in Mumbai hospitals occupied by coronavirus patients has crossed the 500-mark.

The growth rate of COVID-19 infections stood at 0. 155 per cent between June 8-14 and the case doubling rate dropped to 438 days, as per the bulletin.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5   9924 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 164 17  2305277 16  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2   64212   296      
4 Assam 33 10  716246   7988      
5 Bihar 136 818599 17  12256      
6 Chandigarh 238 29  91405 19  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 195 28  1138487 10  14035      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 3177 616  1885130 500  26223   2
10 Goa 549 74  242230 30  3833      
11 Gujarat 920 88  1214663 77  10945      
12 Haryana 1844 159  994026 271  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 148 280997 4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 99 449522 4752      
15 Jharkhand 65 13  430052 5319      
16 Karnataka 3882 194  3913353 400  40108      
17 Kerala*** 16278 406  6496280 1576  69842   7 7
18 Ladakh 22 28046 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 381 17  1032101 25  10739   1
21 Maharashtra 18267 787  7749276 2165  147875   4
22 Manipur 2   135121   2120      
23 Meghalaya 5   92234 1593      
24 Mizoram 199 227749 20  701      
25 Nagaland 3   34736   761      
26 Odisha 197 1279351 14  9126      
27 Puducherry 49 11  163944 1962      
28 Punjab 339 40  742738 22  17756      
29 Rajasthan 596 53  1276498 34  9560   1
30 Sikkim 13 38718 453      
31 Tamil Nadu 1632 179  3418312 153  38025      
32 Telangana 1259 143  789433 76  4111      
33 Tripura 1 99966 923      
34 Uttarakhand 561 13  429892 38  7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1510 120  2057311 164  23525      
36 West Bengal 866 78  1998472 57  21206      
Total# 53637 3089  42667088 5718  524792 12  7 15
***Kerala 3-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 3 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities

