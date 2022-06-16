Covid-19: At 12,213 new infections, India logs nearly 40% rise in daily cases

Highlights
- According to ICMR, over 85 crore samples have been tested up to June 15 for COVID-19
- An increase of 4,578 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
- India saw a total of 7,624 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 12,213 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 11 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (June 16), the country saw a total of 7,624 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.66 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,74,712.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 58,215, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 53,637.
Jump in active cases:
An increase of 4,578 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,803. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is 2.35 per cent on June 16.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,63,90,449 samples have been tested up to June 15 for COVID-19. Of these 5,19,419 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Mumbai COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,293 new COVID-19 cases, up by 569 from a day ago and the highest daily count registered since January 23, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.
With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,85,882, while the death toll increased to 19,576, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.
The metropolis has crossed the 2,000 daily case mark after almost five months. On January 23, Mumbai had logged 2,550 COVID-19 cases and 13 fatalities.
The financial capital had recorded 1,724 cases and two deaths due to the disease on Tuesday. Mumbai has a positivity rate (cases detected per 100 tests) of 13. 37 per cent, while the number of beds in Mumbai hospitals occupied by coronavirus patients has crossed the 500-mark.
The growth rate of COVID-19 infections stood at 0. 155 per cent between June 8-14 and the case doubling rate dropped to 438 days, as per the bulletin.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|9924
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|164
|17
|2305277
|16
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|64212
|296
|4
|Assam
|33
|10
|716246
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|136
|9
|818599
|17
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|238
|29
|91405
|19
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|195
|28
|1138487
|10
|14035
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3177
|616
|1885130
|500
|26223
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|549
|74
|242230
|30
|3833
|11
|Gujarat
|920
|88
|1214663
|77
|10945
|12
|Haryana
|1844
|159
|994026
|271
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|148
|1
|280997
|7
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|99
|9
|449522
|9
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|65
|13
|430052
|5
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|3882
|194
|3913353
|400
|40108
|17
|Kerala***
|16278
|406
|6496280
|1576
|69842
|7
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|22
|3
|28046
|2
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|381
|17
|1032101
|25
|10739
|1
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|18267
|787
|7749276
|2165
|147875
|4
|4
|22
|Manipur
|2
|135121
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|5
|92234
|1
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|199
|9
|227749
|20
|701
|25
|Nagaland
|3
|34736
|761
|26
|Odisha
|197
|9
|1279351
|14
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|49
|11
|163944
|5
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|339
|40
|742738
|22
|17756
|29
|Rajasthan
|596
|53
|1276498
|34
|9560
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|13
|1
|38718
|2
|453
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|1632
|179
|3418312
|153
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|1259
|143
|789433
|76
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|1
|99966
|2
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|561
|13
|429892
|38
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1510
|120
|2057311
|164
|23525
|36
|West Bengal
|866
|78
|1998472
|57
|21206
|Total#
|53637
|3089
|42667088
|5718
|524792
|12
|7
|15
|***Kerala 3-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 3 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities
