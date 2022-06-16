Covid-19: At 12,213 new infections, India logs nearly 40% rise in daily cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India reports 12,213 fresh COVID cases, 11 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 58,215.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 12,213 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 11 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (June 16), the country saw a total of 7,624 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.66 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,74,712.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 58,215, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 53,637.

Jump in active cases:

An increase of 4,578 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,803. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is 2.35 per cent on June 16.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,63,90,449 samples have been tested up to June 15 for COVID-19. Of these 5,19,419 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Mumbai COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,293 new COVID-19 cases, up by 569 from a day ago and the highest daily count registered since January 23, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,85,882, while the death toll increased to 19,576, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

The metropolis has crossed the 2,000 daily case mark after almost five months. On January 23, Mumbai had logged 2,550 COVID-19 cases and 13 fatalities.

The financial capital had recorded 1,724 cases and two deaths due to the disease on Tuesday. Mumbai has a positivity rate (cases detected per 100 tests) of 13. 37 per cent, while the number of beds in Mumbai hospitals occupied by coronavirus patients has crossed the 500-mark.

The growth rate of COVID-19 infections stood at 0. 155 per cent between June 8-14 and the case doubling rate dropped to 438 days, as per the bulletin.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 9924 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 164 17 2305277 16 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 64212 296 4 Assam 33 10 716246 7988 5 Bihar 136 9 818599 17 12256 6 Chandigarh 238 29 91405 19 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 195 28 1138487 10 14035 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 3177 616 1885130 500 26223 2 2 10 Goa 549 74 242230 30 3833 11 Gujarat 920 88 1214663 77 10945 12 Haryana 1844 159 994026 271 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 148 1 280997 7 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 99 9 449522 9 4752 15 Jharkhand 65 13 430052 5 5319 16 Karnataka 3882 194 3913353 400 40108 17 Kerala*** 16278 406 6496280 1576 69842 7 7 18 Ladakh 22 3 28046 2 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 381 17 1032101 25 10739 1 1 21 Maharashtra 18267 787 7749276 2165 147875 4 4 22 Manipur 2 135121 2120 23 Meghalaya 5 92234 1 1593 24 Mizoram 199 9 227749 20 701 25 Nagaland 3 34736 761 26 Odisha 197 9 1279351 14 9126 27 Puducherry 49 11 163944 5 1962 28 Punjab 339 40 742738 22 17756 29 Rajasthan 596 53 1276498 34 9560 1 1 30 Sikkim 13 1 38718 2 453 31 Tamil Nadu 1632 179 3418312 153 38025 32 Telangana 1259 143 789433 76 4111 33 Tripura 1 1 99966 2 923 34 Uttarakhand 561 13 429892 38 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1510 120 2057311 164 23525 36 West Bengal 866 78 1998472 57 21206 Total# 53637 3089 42667088 5718 524792 12 7 15 ***Kerala 3-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 3 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No. *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities

