India reports 8,582 fresh COVID cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 44,513

Highlights
- An increase of 4,143 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,761
- India saw a total of 4,435 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 8,582 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (June 12), the country saw a total of 4,435 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.68 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,52,743.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 44,513, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 40,370.
An increase of 4,143 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,761. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 2,922 fresh covid cases with one fatality. The state saw a dip in cases after it recorded 159 cases less than the previous day, a state health official said.
A 37-year-old man from Pune was diagnosed with BA.5 sub-variant. Officials stated that his sample was processed at the Pune-based Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research and recovered in home isolation. The man had returned from England on May 12.
The state is now left with 14,858 active cases. Maharashtra's overall caseload went up to 79,07,631 and the number of Covid fatalities to 1,47,868.
The state Covid recovery rate now stands at 97.94 per cent, the official said. The case fatality rate is 1.86 per cent.
A total of 41,302 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra to 8,12,78,846.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6
|1
|9920
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|126
|11
|2305241
|5
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|64212
|296
|4
|Assam
|20
|2
|716246
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|105
|27
|818573
|17
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|174
|22
|91350
|15
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|123
|21
|1138458
|6
|14035
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2247
|239
|1883598
|556
|26218
|10
|Goa
|452
|21
|242123
|50
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|704
|96
|1214463
|58
|10945
|12
|Haryana
|1548
|279
|993190
|132
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|144
|4
|280965
|13
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|81
|10
|449504
|2
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|50
|430032
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|3387
|210
|3912376
|352
|40108
|17
|Kerala***
|14518
|1216
|6491787
|1252
|69832
|3
|3
|18
|Ladakh
|13
|2
|28043
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|305
|22
|1032014
|57
|10738
|21
|Maharashtra
|14858
|1529
|7744905
|1392
|147868
|1
|1
|22
|Manipur
|1
|135121
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|3
|2
|92233
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|169
|16
|227704
|12
|700
|25
|Nagaland
|3
|1
|34736
|761
|26
|Odisha
|202
|24
|1279292
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|35
|2
|163932
|6
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|235
|41
|742679
|24
|17754
|29
|Rajasthan
|481
|39
|1276383
|37
|9559
|30
|Sikkim
|11
|38714
|1
|453
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|1231
|72
|3417877
|145
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|977
|70
|789241
|75
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|2
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|552
|4
|429840
|23
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1087
|81
|2056934
|152
|23525
|36
|West Bengal
|662
|87
|1998306
|52
|21205
|Total#
|44513
|4143
|42652743
|4435
|524761
|1
|3
|4
|** For Jharkhand, bulletin for 11June2022 has not been prepared due to internet problem. Further, it has been communicated by State that district-wise figures could not be obtained. So numbers for Jharkhand are those reported on 10June2022
|***Kerala 3-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs;1 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 2 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
