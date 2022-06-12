Sunday, June 12, 2022
     
India reports 8,582 fresh COVID cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 44,513

The total active cases of COVID in India have risen to 44,513, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: June 12, 2022 9:24 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A health worker collects swab samples of residents for Covid-19 testing, in Gurugram, Friday, April 15, 2022. 

Highlights

  • An increase of 4,143 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,761
  • India saw a total of 4,435 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 8,582 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (June 12), the country saw a total of 4,435 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.68 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,52,743.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 44,513, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 40,370. 

An increase of 4,143 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,761. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 2,922 fresh covid cases with one fatality. The state saw a dip in cases after it recorded 159 cases less than the previous day, a state health official said. 

A 37-year-old man from Pune was diagnosed with BA.5 sub-variant. Officials stated that his sample was processed at the Pune-based Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research and recovered in home isolation. The man had returned from England on May 12.

The state is now left with 14,858 active cases. Maharashtra's overall caseload went up to 79,07,631 and the number of Covid fatalities to 1,47,868. 

The state Covid recovery rate now stands at 97.94 per cent, the official said. The case fatality rate is 1.86 per cent.

A total of 41,302 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra to 8,12,78,846.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 9920 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 126 11  2305241 14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1   64212   296      
4 Assam 20 716246   7986      
5 Bihar 105 27  818573 17  12256      
6 Chandigarh 174 22  91350 15  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 123 21  1138458 14035      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 2247 239  1883598 556  26218      
10 Goa 452 21  242123 50  3832      
11 Gujarat 704 96  1214463 58  10945      
12 Haryana 1548 279  993190 132  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 144 280965 13  4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 81 10  449504 4752      
15 Jharkhand 50   430032   5319      
16 Karnataka 3387 210  3912376 352  40108      
17 Kerala*** 14518 1216  6491787 1252  69832   3 3
18 Ladakh 13 28043   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 305 22  1032014 57  10738      
21 Maharashtra 14858 1529  7744905 1392  147868   1
22 Manipur 1   135121   2120      
23 Meghalaya 3 92233   1593      
24 Mizoram 169 16  227704 12  700      
25 Nagaland 3 34736   761      
26 Odisha 202 24  1279292   9126      
27 Puducherry 35 163932 1962      
28 Punjab 235 41  742679 24  17754      
29 Rajasthan 481 39  1276383 37  9559      
30 Sikkim 11   38714 453      
31 Tamil Nadu 1231 72  3417877 145  38025      
32 Telangana 977 70  789241 75  4111      
33 Tripura 2   99964   923      
34 Uttarakhand 552 429840 23  7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1087 81  2056934 152  23525      
36 West Bengal 662 87  1998306 52  21205      
Total# 44513 4143  42652743 4435  524761 3 4
** For Jharkhand, bulletin for 11June2022 has not been prepared due to internet problem. Further, it has been communicated by State that district-wise figures could not be obtained. So numbers for Jharkhand are those reported on 10June2022
***Kerala 3-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs;1 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 2 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

