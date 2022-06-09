Massive 40% jump in India's daily Covid count with 7,240 cases; Maharashtra sees biggest 4-month spike

Highlights
- India saw a total of 3,591 COVID discharges in the span of last 24 hours
- An increase of 3,641 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll due to COVID in the country is now at 5,24,723
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 7,240 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 8 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (June 9), the country saw a total of 3,591 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,40,301.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 32,498, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 28,857.
An increase of 3,641 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,723. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,38,63,238 samples have been tested up to June 8 for COVID-19. Of these 3,40,615 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 2,701 fresh coronavirus positive cases, highest in nearly four months, and zero fatality, while the active cases increased to a little less than 10,000, the health department said.
With the fresh cases, the state's overall infection tally rose to 78,98,815 and death toll to 11,47,866. The active cases stand at 9,806, it said.
The state had recorded 2,797 fresh cases on February 17 this year.
Out of 2701 cases, Mumbai alone contributed with 1,765 new cases, however, majority of them are asymptomatic.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6
|9918
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|97
|18
|2305210
|12
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|64210
|296
|4
|Assam
|13
|3
|716243
|2
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|82
|2
|818528
|11
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|131
|91296
|22
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|76
|2
|1138432
|16
|14035
|1
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1691
|157
|1882086
|406
|26214
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|376
|48
|241984
|29
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|445
|82
|1214309
|29
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|933
|92
|992719
|155
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|103
|5
|280931
|7
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|58
|3
|449491
|8
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|50
|1
|430023
|3
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|2623
|145
|3911582
|231
|40108
|17
|Kerala***
|11263
|1406
|6487988
|859
|69807
|6
|6
|18
|Ladakh
|8
|1
|28040
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|245
|9
|1031893
|30
|10737
|21
|Maharashtra
|9806
|1374
|7741143
|1327
|147866
|22
|Manipur
|2
|1
|135119
|1
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|1
|92233
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|122
|13
|227656
|16
|700
|25
|Nagaland
|1
|34736
|761
|26
|Odisha
|149
|6
|1279270
|9
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|33
|8
|163915
|14
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|138
|7
|742626
|16
|17754
|29
|Rajasthan
|392
|43
|1276239
|30
|9557
|30
|Sikkim
|9
|4
|38713
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|1021
|94
|3417466
|101
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|731
|73
|789065
|43
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|2
|2
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|506
|21
|429813
|6
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|914
|4
|2056515
|159
|23523
|36
|West Bengal
|469
|37
|1998158
|48
|21205
|Total#
|32498
|3641
|42640301
|3591
|524723
|2
|6
|8
|***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 2 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 4 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
