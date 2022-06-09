Massive 40% jump in India's daily Covid count with 7,240 cases; Maharashtra sees biggest 4-month spike

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Massive 40% jump in daily Covid count with 7,240 cases; Maharashtra sees biggest 4-months spike.

Highlights India saw a total of 3,591 COVID discharges in the span of last 24 hours

An increase of 3,641 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours

The total death toll due to COVID in the country is now at 5,24,723

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 7,240 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 8 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (June 9), the country saw a total of 3,591 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,40,301.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 32,498, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 28,857.

An increase of 3,641 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,723. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ALSO READ: Covid norms: Passengers without masks can be put on 'no-fly list', orders Delhi HC

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,38,63,238 samples have been tested up to June 8 for COVID-19. Of these 3,40,615 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 2,701 fresh coronavirus positive cases, highest in nearly four months, and zero fatality, while the active cases increased to a little less than 10,000, the health department said.

With the fresh cases, the state's overall infection tally rose to 78,98,815 and death toll to 11,47,866. The active cases stand at 9,806, it said.

The state had recorded 2,797 fresh cases on February 17 this year.

Out of 2701 cases, Mumbai alone contributed with 1,765 new cases, however, majority of them are asymptomatic.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 9918 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 97 18 2305210 12 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 64210 296 4 Assam 13 3 716243 2 7986 5 Bihar 82 2 818528 11 12256 6 Chandigarh 131 91296 22 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 76 2 1138432 16 14035 1 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 1691 157 1882086 406 26214 1 1 10 Goa 376 48 241984 29 3832 11 Gujarat 445 82 1214309 29 10944 12 Haryana 933 92 992719 155 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 103 5 280931 7 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 58 3 449491 8 4752 15 Jharkhand 50 1 430023 3 5319 16 Karnataka 2623 145 3911582 231 40108 17 Kerala*** 11263 1406 6487988 859 69807 6 6 18 Ladakh 8 1 28040 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 245 9 1031893 30 10737 21 Maharashtra 9806 1374 7741143 1327 147866 22 Manipur 2 1 135119 1 2120 23 Meghalaya 1 92233 1593 24 Mizoram 122 13 227656 16 700 25 Nagaland 1 34736 761 26 Odisha 149 6 1279270 9 9126 27 Puducherry 33 8 163915 14 1962 28 Punjab 138 7 742626 16 17754 29 Rajasthan 392 43 1276239 30 9557 30 Sikkim 9 4 38713 452 31 Tamil Nadu 1021 94 3417466 101 38025 32 Telangana 731 73 789065 43 4111 33 Tripura 2 2 99964 923 34 Uttarakhand 506 21 429813 6 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 914 4 2056515 159 23523 36 West Bengal 469 37 1998158 48 21205 Total# 32498 3641 42640301 3591 524723 2 6 8 ***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 2 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 4 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Food allergy may cut risk of Covid infection by 50 per cent, claims study

Latest India News