Covid-19: India logs 40% rise in daily tally with 5,233 new cases, Maharashtra worst affected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India reports 5,233 new COVID cases, 7 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 28,857.

Highlights The total death toll due to COVID in the country is now at 5,24,715

An increase of 1,881 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours

India saw a total of 3,345 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 5,233 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 7 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (June 8), the country saw a total of 3,345 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.72 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,36,710.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 28,857, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 26,976.

An increase of 1,881 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,715. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,35,22,623 samples have been tested up to June 7 for COVID-19. Of these 3,13,361 samples were tested on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Food allergy may cut risk of Covid infection by 50 per cent, claims study

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,881 fresh Covid cases, a rise of over 81% from Monday while alone Mumbai contributed with 1,242 infections.

The health department stated that a single case of the Omicron B.A.5 variant was reported.

"A 31-year-old woman from Pune was found positive for B.A.5 variant", the health department stated. The report further stated that the woman was asymptomatic and recovered in home isolation. Meanwhile, the state did not record any covid related deaths on Tuesday.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 1,036 infections. Prior to this, it was on February 19 when Maharashtra recorded 1,635 new cases post which the cases were on a downward trend, however, once again on Tuesday, new Covid infections are close to 2000.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 2 9917 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 68 2 2305189 5 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 64209 296 4 Assam 10 716241 7986 5 Bihar 74 1 818508 5 12256 6 Chandigarh 135 2 91251 10 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 76 8 1138404 7 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 1349 73 1881416 320 26212 10 Goa 274 12 241947 18 3832 11 Gujarat 344 4 1214227 49 10944 12 Haryana 821 92 992357 257 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 97 15 280917 9 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 55 3 449476 6 4752 15 Jharkhand 49 4 430016 2 5319 16 Karnataka 2441 27 3911040 203 40108 17 Kerala*** 9405 570 6486092 807 69796 6 6 18 Ladakh 7 28037 1 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 253 5 1031829 35 10737 21 Maharashtra 7429 662 7738938 374 147866 22 Manipur 5 135116 2120 23 Meghalaya 1 92233 1593 24 Mizoram 117 12 227617 18 700 25 Nagaland 1 34736 761 26 Odisha 138 5 1279253 18 9126 27 Puducherry 41 163895 3 1962 28 Punjab 124 6 742591 16 17754 1 1 29 Rajasthan 349 90 1276148 124 9557 30 Sikkim 1 1 38713 452 31 Tamil Nadu 862 26 3417286 64 38025 32 Telangana 582 19 788979 46 4111 33 Tripura 0 99964 923 34 Uttarakhand 480 9 429795 16 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 968 76 2056172 61 23522 36 West Bengal 412 14 1998069 39 21205 Total# 26976 1194 42633365 2513 524708 2 6 7 ***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 1 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 4 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Is Covid back again? Maha, Bengaluru bring back mask mandate amid possible 4th wave | Top points

Latest India News