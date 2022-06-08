Covid-19: India logs 40% rise in daily tally with 5,233 new cases, Maharashtra worst affected

Highlights
- The total death toll due to COVID in the country is now at 5,24,715
- An increase of 1,881 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
- India saw a total of 3,345 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 5,233 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 7 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (June 8), the country saw a total of 3,345 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.72 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,36,710.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 28,857, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 26,976.
An increase of 1,881 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,715. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,35,22,623 samples have been tested up to June 7 for COVID-19. Of these 3,13,361 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,881 fresh Covid cases, a rise of over 81% from Monday while alone Mumbai contributed with 1,242 infections.
The health department stated that a single case of the Omicron B.A.5 variant was reported.
"A 31-year-old woman from Pune was found positive for B.A.5 variant", the health department stated. The report further stated that the woman was asymptomatic and recovered in home isolation. Meanwhile, the state did not record any covid related deaths on Tuesday.
On Monday, Maharashtra reported 1,036 infections. Prior to this, it was on February 19 when Maharashtra recorded 1,635 new cases post which the cases were on a downward trend, however, once again on Tuesday, new Covid infections are close to 2000.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|2
|9917
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|68
|2
|2305189
|5
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|64209
|296
|4
|Assam
|10
|716241
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|74
|1
|818508
|5
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|135
|2
|91251
|10
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|76
|8
|1138404
|7
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1349
|73
|1881416
|320
|26212
|10
|Goa
|274
|12
|241947
|18
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|344
|4
|1214227
|49
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|821
|92
|992357
|257
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|97
|15
|280917
|9
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|55
|3
|449476
|6
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|49
|4
|430016
|2
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|2441
|27
|3911040
|203
|40108
|17
|Kerala***
|9405
|570
|6486092
|807
|69796
|6
|6
|18
|Ladakh
|7
|28037
|1
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|253
|5
|1031829
|35
|10737
|21
|Maharashtra
|7429
|662
|7738938
|374
|147866
|22
|Manipur
|5
|135116
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|1
|92233
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|117
|12
|227617
|18
|700
|25
|Nagaland
|1
|34736
|761
|26
|Odisha
|138
|5
|1279253
|18
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|41
|163895
|3
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|124
|6
|742591
|16
|17754
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|349
|90
|1276148
|124
|9557
|30
|Sikkim
|1
|1
|38713
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|862
|26
|3417286
|64
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|582
|19
|788979
|46
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|480
|9
|429795
|16
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|968
|76
|2056172
|61
|23522
|36
|West Bengal
|412
|14
|1998069
|39
|21205
|Total#
|26976
|1194
|42633365
|2513
|524708
|2
|6
|7
|***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 1 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 4 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
