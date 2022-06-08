Wednesday, June 08, 2022
     
  4. Covid-19: India logs 40% rise in daily tally with 5,233 new cases, Maharashtra worst affected

The total active cases of COVID in India have risen to 28,857, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: June 08, 2022 9:22 IST
India reports 5,233 new COVID cases, 7 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 28,857. 

Highlights

  • The total death toll due to COVID in the country is now at 5,24,715
  • An increase of 1,881 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • India saw a total of 3,345 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 5,233 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 7 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (June 8), the country saw a total of 3,345 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.72 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,36,710.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 28,857, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 26,976. 

An increase of 1,881 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,715. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing: 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,35,22,623 samples have been tested up to June 7 for COVID-19. Of these 3,13,361 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,881 fresh Covid cases, a rise of over 81% from Monday while alone Mumbai contributed with 1,242 infections.

The health department stated that a single case of the Omicron B.A.5 variant was reported.

"A 31-year-old woman from Pune was found positive for B.A.5 variant", the health department stated. The report further stated that the woman was asymptomatic and recovered in home isolation.  Meanwhile, the state did not record any covid related deaths on Tuesday.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 1,036 infections. Prior to this, it was on February 19 when Maharashtra recorded 1,635 new cases post which the cases were on a downward trend, however, once again on Tuesday, new Covid infections are close to 2000.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 9917   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 68 2305189 14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3   64209   296      
4 Assam 10   716241   7986      
5 Bihar 74 818508 12256      
6 Chandigarh 135 91251 10  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 76 1138404 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 1349 73  1881416 320  26212      
10 Goa 274 12  241947 18  3832      
11 Gujarat 344 1214227 49  10944      
12 Haryana 821 92  992357 257  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 97 15  280917 4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 55 449476 4752      
15 Jharkhand 49 430016 5319      
16 Karnataka 2441 27  3911040 203  40108      
17 Kerala*** 9405 570  6486092 807  69796   6 6
18 Ladakh 7   28037 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 253 1031829 35  10737      
21 Maharashtra 7429 662  7738938 374  147866      
22 Manipur 5   135116   2120      
23 Meghalaya 1   92233   1593      
24 Mizoram 117 12  227617 18  700      
25 Nagaland 1   34736   761      
26 Odisha 138 1279253 18  9126      
27 Puducherry 41   163895 1962      
28 Punjab 124 742591 16  17754   1
29 Rajasthan 349 90  1276148 124  9557      
30 Sikkim 1 38713   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 862 26  3417286 64  38025      
32 Telangana 582 19  788979 46  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99964   923      
34 Uttarakhand 480 429795 16  7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 968 76  2056172 61  23522      
36 West Bengal 412 14  1998069 39  21205      
Total# 26976 1194  42633365 2513  524708 6 7
***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 1 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 4 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

