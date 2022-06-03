India reports 4,041 new COVID cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 21,177. 

Highlights
- An increase of 1,668 cases has been recorded in active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll due to COVID in the country is now at 5,24,651
- India saw a total of 2,363 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 4,041 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 10 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (June 3), the country saw a total of 2,363 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,22,757.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 21,177, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 19,509.
An increase of 1,668 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,651. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,045 new coronavirus infections and one death, the state health department said. The tally of active cases in the state also rose to 4,559.
The caseload in the state now stands at 78,89,212, and death toll at 1,47,861.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra had recorded 1,081 new cases and zero fatalities. The increase in cases on Wednesday was the highest since February 24.
Of 1,045 new cases recorded on Thursday, Mumbai alone accounted for 704. The sole fatality in the state was also reported from Mumbai. The state's case fatality rate stands at 1.78 per cent.
Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Buldhana and Gondia districts have zero active cases.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|3
|1
|9915
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|58
|9
|2305168
|5
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|1
|64209
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|10
|3
|716237
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|42
|818490
|6
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|122
|3
|91194
|23
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|62
|2
|1138380
|6
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1490
|77
|1879935
|448
|26212
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|185
|36
|241879
|11
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|254
|25
|1214094
|25
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|860
|4
|991635
|184
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|55
|6
|280888
|7
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|56
|449454
|7
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|39
|11
|430001
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|2204
|203
|3910266
|94
|40107
|17
|Kerala***
|6990
|734
|6482880
|630
|69753
|6
|6
|18
|Ladakh
|8
|1
|28033
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|254
|24
|1031653
|49
|10736
|21
|Maharashtra
|4559
|527
|7736792
|517
|147861
|1
|1
|22
|Manipur
|10
|1
|135111
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|3
|1
|92230
|1
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|126
|2
|227548
|18
|698
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|1
|34736
|761
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|134
|11
|1279205
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|29
|4
|163883
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|132
|8
|742507
|13
|17752
|29
|Rajasthan
|513
|2
|1275819
|62
|9557
|30
|Sikkim
|0
|38713
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|711
|82
|3417022
|63
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|521
|40
|788787
|27
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|481
|9
|429747
|8
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|888
|38
|2055673
|119
|23520
|36
|West Bengal
|375
|18
|1997922
|39
|21204
|Total#
|21177
|1668
|42622757
|2363
|524651
|4
|6
|10
|***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 4 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 2 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
