India reports 3,712 new COVID cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 19,509.

Highlights
- India saw a total of 2,584 COVID discharges in last 24 hours
- According to ICMR, 85,13,38,595 samples have been tested up to June 1 for COVID
- An increase of 1,123 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 3,712 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 5 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (June 2), the country saw a total of 2,584 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,20,394.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 19,509, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 18,386.
An increase of 1,123 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,641. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Positivity rate:
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.84 per cent, according to the health ministry.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,13,38,595 samples have been tested up to June 1 for COVID-19. Of these 4,41,989 samples were tested on Wednesday.
ALSO READ: Mumbai civic body on alert with covid positivity rate at 6%; officials asked to ramp up testing
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 368 new Covid cases and zero death on Wednesday while the positivity rate declined to 1.74 per cent, according to data shared the city health department. With this, the national capital's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 19,07,264 while the death toll stands at 26,210, the department said in its latest bulletin.
A total of 21,147 Covid tests were conducted in the city on Tuesday, it added. Delhi logged 373 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.15 per cent and one death on Tuesday.
The capital recorded 212 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate was 2.42 per cent.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|3
|9914
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|47
|4
|2305154
|6
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|64208
|296
|4
|Assam
|7
|716237
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|34
|9
|818483
|14
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|116
|10
|91158
|13
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|52
|1
|1138367
|13
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1603
|117
|1879083
|255
|26210
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|133
|16
|241842
|13
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|225
|9
|1214033
|36
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|916
|128
|991204
|289
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|47
|1
|280876
|5
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|54
|10
|449443
|11
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|24
|5
|429999
|1
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|2029
|77
|3909966
|273
|40107
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|5708
|210
|6481606
|514
|69742
|2
|2
|18
|Ladakh
|7
|3
|28033
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|292
|26
|1031555
|46
|10736
|21
|Maharashtra
|3475
|344
|7735751
|366
|147860
|1
|1
|22
|Manipur
|8
|2
|135110
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|4
|92229
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|125
|17
|227513
|36
|698
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|34735
|760
|26
|Odisha
|118
|9
|1279196
|12
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|16
|163881
|5
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|132
|7
|742472
|20
|17752
|29
|Rajasthan
|532
|17
|1275674
|40
|9557
|30
|Sikkim
|0
|38713
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|542
|49
|3416907
|49
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|435
|19
|788731
|40
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|473
|11
|429730
|5
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|872
|48
|2055408
|142
|23520
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|353
|17
|1997848
|32
|21204
|Total#
|18386
|503
|42617810
|2236
|524636
|1
|2
|6
|***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 2 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 3 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: Three doses of same or mixed jabs work equally well against Covid: Study