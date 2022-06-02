India reports 3,712 new COVID cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 19,509.

Thursday, June 02, 2022
     
The total active cases of COVID in India have risen to 19,509, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: June 02, 2022 9:23 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • India saw a total of 2,584 COVID discharges in last 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 85,13,38,595 samples have been tested up to June 1 for COVID
  • An increase of 1,123 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 3,712 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 5 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (June 2), the country saw a total of 2,584 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,20,394.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 19,509, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 18,386. 

An increase of 1,123 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,641. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Positivity rate: 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.84 per cent, according to the health ministry.

ICMR Testing: 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,13,38,595 samples have been tested up to June 1 for COVID-19. Of these 4,41,989 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 368 new Covid cases and zero death on Wednesday while the positivity rate declined to 1.74 per cent, according to data shared the city health department. With this, the national capital's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 19,07,264 while the death toll stands at 26,210, the department said in its latest bulletin.

A total of 21,147 Covid tests were conducted in the city on Tuesday, it added. Delhi logged 373 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.15 per cent and one death on Tuesday.

The capital recorded 212 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate was 2.42 per cent.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3   9914   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 47 2305154 14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 64208   296      
4 Assam 7   716237   7986      
5 Bihar 34 818483 14  12256      
6 Chandigarh 116 10  91158 13  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 52 1138367 13  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 1603 117  1879083 255  26210   1
10 Goa 133 16  241842 13  3832      
11 Gujarat 225 1214033 36  10944      
12 Haryana 916 128  991204 289  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 47 280876 4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 54 10  449443 11  4752      
15 Jharkhand 24 429999 5319      
16 Karnataka 2029 77  3909966 273  40107   1
17 Kerala*** 5708 210  6481606 514  69742   2 2
18 Ladakh 7 28033   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 292 26  1031555 46  10736      
21 Maharashtra 3475 344  7735751 366  147860   1
22 Manipur 8 135110   2120      
23 Meghalaya 4   92229   1593      
24 Mizoram 125 17  227513 36  698      
25 Nagaland 2   34735   760      
26 Odisha 118 1279196 12  9126      
27 Puducherry 16   163881 1962      
28 Punjab 132 742472 20  17752      
29 Rajasthan 532 17  1275674 40  9557      
30 Sikkim 0   38713   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 542 49  3416907 49  38025      
32 Telangana 435 19  788731 40  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99964   923      
34 Uttarakhand 473 11  429730 7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 872 48  2055408 142  23520   1
36 West Bengal 353 17  1997848 32  21204      
Total# 18386 503  42617810 2236  524636 2 6
***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 2 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 3 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

