Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India reports 2,745 new COVID cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 18,386.

Highlights The total death toll due to COVID in the country currently stands at 5,24,636

According to ICMR, 85,08,96,606 samples have been tested up to May 31 for COVID

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent on Wednesday

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 2,745 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 6 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (June 1), the country saw a total of 2,236 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,17,810.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 18,386, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 17,883.

An increase of 503 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,636. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Positivity rate:

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent, according to the health ministry.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,08,96,606 samples have been tested up to May 31 for COVID-19. Of these 4,55,314 samples were tested on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Raj Thackeray's hip surgery at Lilavati hospital postponed after MNS chief found Covid positive

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 373 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.15 per cent and one death due to the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 19,06,896 and the death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 26,210. A total of 17,371 Covid tests were conducted in the city on Monday, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi recorded 212 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate was 2.42 per cent.

On Sunday, the national capital saw 357 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent.

It logged 442 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.02 per cent on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 9914 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 47 4 2305154 6 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 64208 296 4 Assam 7 716237 7986 5 Bihar 34 9 818483 14 12256 6 Chandigarh 116 10 91158 13 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 52 1 1138367 13 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 1603 117 1879083 255 26210 1 1 10 Goa 133 16 241842 13 3832 11 Gujarat 225 9 1214033 36 10944 12 Haryana 916 128 991204 289 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 47 1 280876 5 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 54 10 449443 11 4752 15 Jharkhand 24 5 429999 1 5319 16 Karnataka 2029 77 3909966 273 40107 1 1 17 Kerala*** 5708 210 6481606 514 69742 2 2 18 Ladakh 7 3 28033 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 292 26 1031555 46 10736 21 Maharashtra 3475 344 7735751 366 147860 1 1 22 Manipur 8 2 135110 2120 23 Meghalaya 4 92229 1593 24 Mizoram 125 17 227513 36 698 25 Nagaland 2 34735 760 26 Odisha 118 9 1279196 12 9126 27 Puducherry 16 163881 5 1962 28 Punjab 132 7 742472 20 17752 29 Rajasthan 532 17 1275674 40 9557 30 Sikkim 0 38713 452 31 Tamil Nadu 542 49 3416907 49 38025 32 Telangana 435 19 788731 40 4111 33 Tripura 0 99964 923 34 Uttarakhand 473 11 429730 5 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 872 48 2055408 142 23520 1 1 36 West Bengal 353 17 1997848 32 21204 Total# 18386 503 42617810 2236 524636 4 2 6 ***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 0 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 2 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Covid caused collateral damage to global cardiac services, claims study

Latest India News