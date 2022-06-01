India reports 2,745 new COVID cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 18,386.

Highlights
- The total death toll due to COVID in the country currently stands at 5,24,636
- According to ICMR, 85,08,96,606 samples have been tested up to May 31 for COVID
- The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent on Wednesday
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,745 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 6 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (June 1), the country saw a total of 2,236 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,17,810.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 18,386, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 17,883.
An increase of 503 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,636. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Positivity rate:
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent, according to the health ministry.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,08,96,606 samples have been tested up to May 31 for COVID-19. Of these 4,55,314 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi logged 373 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.15 per cent and one death due to the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday.
With this, the national capital's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 19,06,896 and the death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 26,210. A total of 17,371 Covid tests were conducted in the city on Monday, the department said in its latest bulletin.
Delhi recorded 212 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate was 2.42 per cent.
On Sunday, the national capital saw 357 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent.
It logged 442 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.02 per cent on Saturday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|3
|9914
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|47
|4
|2305154
|6
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|64208
|296
|4
|Assam
|7
|716237
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|34
|9
|818483
|14
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|116
|10
|91158
|13
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|52
|1
|1138367
|13
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1603
|117
|1879083
|255
|26210
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|133
|16
|241842
|13
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|225
|9
|1214033
|36
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|916
|128
|991204
|289
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|47
|1
|280876
|5
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|54
|10
|449443
|11
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|24
|5
|429999
|1
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|2029
|77
|3909966
|273
|40107
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|5708
|210
|6481606
|514
|69742
|2
|2
|18
|Ladakh
|7
|3
|28033
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|292
|26
|1031555
|46
|10736
|21
|Maharashtra
|3475
|344
|7735751
|366
|147860
|1
|1
|22
|Manipur
|8
|2
|135110
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|4
|92229
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|125
|17
|227513
|36
|698
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|34735
|760
|26
|Odisha
|118
|9
|1279196
|12
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|16
|163881
|5
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|132
|7
|742472
|20
|17752
|29
|Rajasthan
|532
|17
|1275674
|40
|9557
|30
|Sikkim
|0
|38713
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|542
|49
|3416907
|49
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|435
|19
|788731
|40
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|473
|11
|429730
|5
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|872
|48
|2055408
|142
|23520
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|353
|17
|1997848
|32
|21204
|Total#
|18386
|503
|42617810
|2236
|524636
|4
|2
|6
|***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 0 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 2 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
