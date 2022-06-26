India registers 11,739 fresh COVID cases, 25 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 92,576

Highlights
- The total death toll due to COVID pandemic in the country is now at 5,24,999
- An increase of 797 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
- India saw a total of 10,917 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 11,739 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 25 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (June 26), the country saw a total of 10,917 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.58 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,27,72,398.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 92,576, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 91,779.
Massive jump in active cases:
An increase of 797 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,999. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ALSO READ: Maharashtra Covid: 23 new cases of highly-transmissible BA.4, BA.5 Omicron variants detected today
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Six more deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in Delhi on Saturday while the positivity rate stood at 7.8 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. In its latest bulletin, the department said at least 666 fresh coronavirus cases were reported, adding that the data pertained only up to 12:59 PM on June 24, due to "technical issues with the ICMR portal".
The number of tests conducted for that period the previous day stood at 8,544, it said. Delhi on June 20 had reported 1,060 Covid cases and six deaths, the highest in around four months, while the positivity rate had stood at 10.09 per cent.
Delhi on Friday had recorded 1,447 Covid cases and one death, while the positivity rate was 5.98 per cent. The infection tally has risen to 19,29,507 while the death toll has mounted to 26,249. Delhi had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 8.10 per cent.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|37
|4
|9960
|3
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|518
|56
|2305633
|46
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4
|1
|64216
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|240
|23
|716323
|20
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|639
|63
|819021
|92
|12257
|6
|Chandigarh
|492
|34
|91819
|64
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|640
|3
|1138968
|95
|14036
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|9
|3
|11447
|3
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4717
|790
|1898541
|1450
|26249
|6
|6
|10
|Goa
|896
|30
|243200
|139
|3833
|11
|Gujarat
|2299
|201
|1216463
|218
|10946
|12
|Haryana
|3125
|26
|999707
|484
|10622
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|292
|33
|281272
|29
|4141
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|294
|44
|449693
|21
|4755
|15
|Jharkhand
|220
|43
|430162
|9
|5320
|1
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|4822
|358
|3919766
|611
|40114
|17
|Kerala***
|27891
|1054
|6522850
|3034
|69945
|10
|10
|18
|Ladakh
|43
|2
|28082
|3
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|3
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|481
|1
|1032739
|62
|10740
|21
|Maharashtra
|24333
|984
|7783940
|2708
|147900
|4
|4
|22
|Manipur
|10
|3
|135124
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|25
|10
|92278
|1
|1594
|24
|Mizoram
|173
|31
|228020
|24
|702
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|34742
|761
|26
|Odisha
|416
|15
|1279649
|47
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|216
|34
|164085
|20
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|831
|79
|743446
|78
|17764
|29
|Rajasthan
|822
|37
|1277411
|84
|9563
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|15
|1
|38737
|1
|453
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|6677
|765
|3422169
|617
|38026
|32
|Telangana
|3613
|291
|790897
|205
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|5
|99967
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|673
|31
|430129
|23
|7695
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3607
|71
|2060825
|508
|23532
|36
|West Bengal
|3496
|16
|1999767
|217
|21216
|2
|2
|Total#
|92576
|797
|42772398
|10917
|524999
|15
|10
|25
|***Kerala 10-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 3 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 6 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 1 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: COVID-19: Over 42 lakh deaths in India prevented by vaccines in 2021