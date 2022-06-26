Sunday, June 26, 2022
     
  India registers 11,739 fresh COVID cases, 25 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 92,576

India registers 11,739 fresh COVID cases, 25 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 92,576

The total active cases of COVID in India have risen to 92,576, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu New Delhi Updated on: June 26, 2022 9:57 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • The total death toll due to COVID pandemic in the country is now at 5,24,999
  • An increase of 797 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • India saw a total of 10,917 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 11,739 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 25 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (June 26), the country saw a total of 10,917 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.58 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,27,72,398.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 92,576, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 91,779. 

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 797 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,999. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Covid: 23 new cases of highly-transmissible BA.4, BA.5 Omicron variants detected today

 

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Six more deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in Delhi on Saturday while the positivity rate stood at 7.8 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. In its latest bulletin, the department said at least 666 fresh coronavirus cases were reported, adding that the data pertained only up to 12:59 PM on June 24, due to "technical issues with the ICMR portal".

The number of tests conducted for that period the previous day stood at 8,544, it said. Delhi on June 20 had reported 1,060 Covid cases and six deaths, the highest in around four months, while the positivity rate had stood at 10.09 per cent.

Delhi on Friday had recorded 1,447 Covid cases and one death, while the positivity rate was 5.98 per cent. The infection tally has risen to 19,29,507 while the death toll has mounted to 26,249. Delhi had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 8.10 per cent.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 37 9960 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 518 56  2305633 46  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 64216 296      
4 Assam 240 23  716323 20  7988      
5 Bihar 639 63  819021 92  12257      
6 Chandigarh 492 34  91819 64  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 640 1138968 95  14036      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 11447 4      
9 Delhi 4717 790  1898541 1450  26249   6
10 Goa 896 30  243200 139  3833      
11 Gujarat 2299 201  1216463 218  10946      
12 Haryana 3125 26  999707 484  10622      
13 Himachal Pradesh 292 33  281272 29  4141   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 294 44  449693 21  4755      
15 Jharkhand 220 43  430162 5320   1
16 Karnataka 4822 358  3919766 611  40114      
17 Kerala*** 27891 1054  6522850 3034  69945   10 10
18 Ladakh 43 28082 228      
19 Lakshadweep 3   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 481 1032739 62  10740      
21 Maharashtra 24333 984  7783940 2708  147900   4
22 Manipur 10 135124   2120      
23 Meghalaya 25 10  92278 1594      
24 Mizoram 173 31  228020 24  702      
25 Nagaland 2   34742   761      
26 Odisha 416 15  1279649 47  9126      
27 Puducherry 216 34  164085 20  1962      
28 Punjab 831 79  743446 78  17764      
29 Rajasthan 822 37  1277411 84  9563   1
30 Sikkim 15 38737 453      
31 Tamil Nadu 6677 765  3422169 617  38026      
32 Telangana 3613 291  790897 205  4111      
33 Tripura 5   99967   923      
34 Uttarakhand 673 31  430129 23  7695      
35 Uttar Pradesh 3607 71  2060825 508  23532      
36 West Bengal 3496 16  1999767 217  21216   2
Total# 92576 797  42772398 10917  524999 15  10 25
***Kerala 10-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 3 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 6 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 1 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Over 42 lakh deaths in India prevented by vaccines in 2021

