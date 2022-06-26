India registers 11,739 fresh COVID cases, 25 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 92,576

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 11,739 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 25 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (June 26), the country saw a total of 10,917 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.58 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,27,72,398.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 92,576, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 91,779.

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 797 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,999. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Six more deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in Delhi on Saturday while the positivity rate stood at 7.8 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. In its latest bulletin, the department said at least 666 fresh coronavirus cases were reported, adding that the data pertained only up to 12:59 PM on June 24, due to "technical issues with the ICMR portal".

The number of tests conducted for that period the previous day stood at 8,544, it said. Delhi on June 20 had reported 1,060 Covid cases and six deaths, the highest in around four months, while the positivity rate had stood at 10.09 per cent.

Delhi on Friday had recorded 1,447 Covid cases and one death, while the positivity rate was 5.98 per cent. The infection tally has risen to 19,29,507 while the death toll has mounted to 26,249. Delhi had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 8.10 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 37 4 9960 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 518 56 2305633 46 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 1 64216 1 296 4 Assam 240 23 716323 20 7988 5 Bihar 639 63 819021 92 12257 6 Chandigarh 492 34 91819 64 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 640 3 1138968 95 14036 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 3 11447 3 4 9 Delhi 4717 790 1898541 1450 26249 6 6 10 Goa 896 30 243200 139 3833 11 Gujarat 2299 201 1216463 218 10946 12 Haryana 3125 26 999707 484 10622 13 Himachal Pradesh 292 33 281272 29 4141 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 294 44 449693 21 4755 15 Jharkhand 220 43 430162 9 5320 1 1 16 Karnataka 4822 358 3919766 611 40114 17 Kerala*** 27891 1054 6522850 3034 69945 10 10 18 Ladakh 43 2 28082 3 228 19 Lakshadweep 3 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 481 1 1032739 62 10740 21 Maharashtra 24333 984 7783940 2708 147900 4 4 22 Manipur 10 3 135124 2120 23 Meghalaya 25 10 92278 1 1594 24 Mizoram 173 31 228020 24 702 25 Nagaland 2 34742 761 26 Odisha 416 15 1279649 47 9126 27 Puducherry 216 34 164085 20 1962 28 Punjab 831 79 743446 78 17764 29 Rajasthan 822 37 1277411 84 9563 1 1 30 Sikkim 15 1 38737 1 453 31 Tamil Nadu 6677 765 3422169 617 38026 32 Telangana 3613 291 790897 205 4111 33 Tripura 5 99967 923 34 Uttarakhand 673 31 430129 23 7695 35 Uttar Pradesh 3607 71 2060825 508 23532 36 West Bengal 3496 16 1999767 217 21216 2 2 Total# 92576 797 42772398 10917 524999 15 10 25 ***Kerala 10-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 3 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 6 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 1 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

