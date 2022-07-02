India registers 17,092 fresh COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,09,568

Highlights
- The total death toll due to COVID in the country is now at 5,25,168
- An increase of 2,379 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- India saw a total of 14,684 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 17,092 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 29 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (July 2), the country saw a total of 14,684 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.54 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,28,51,590.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,09,568, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,07,189.
Massive jump in active cases:
An increase of 2,379 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
As per data, Covid active cases on February 28 stood at 1,02,601. On March 1, it declined to 92,472.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,168. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on July 2 was recorded 4.14 per cent.
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 3,249 fresh coronavirus cases, a marginal dip from the day before when the state recorded 3,640 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. The state recorded four more deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said.
With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 79,79,363, while the death toll increased to 1,47,929, the health department said in a bulletin. On Thursday, the state had recorded 3,640 cases and three fatalities. The bulletin said 4,189 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,07,438 and leaving the state with 23,996 active cases.
The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.85 per cent, it said. The health department said 42,443 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their total count to 8,20,44,129.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 79,79,363, fresh cases 3,249, death toll 1,47,929, recoveries 78,07,438, active cases 23,996, total tests 8,20,44,129.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|41
|3
|10003
|8
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|977
|109
|2306088
|114
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|6
|1
|64220
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|468
|73
|716470
|65
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|1030
|36
|819656
|142
|12260
|1
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|546
|26
|92213
|96
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|983
|50
|1139454
|78
|14038
|1
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|21
|3
|11458
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3703
|211
|1905720
|1021
|26264
|3
|3
|10
|Goa
|1033
|16
|243978
|109
|3838
|11
|Gujarat
|3289
|247
|1218426
|384
|10947
|1
|1
|12
|Haryana
|2509
|104
|1003335
|537
|10624
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|607
|57
|281513
|47
|4141
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|545
|52
|449882
|42
|4756
|15
|Jharkhand
|330
|22
|430313
|32
|5320
|16
|Karnataka
|6134
|238
|3924232
|834
|40118
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|29669
|165
|6543017
|3724
|70023
|2
|13
|15
|18
|Ladakh
|82
|3
|28119
|8
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|3
|11356
|3
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|592
|42
|1033162
|85
|10742
|21
|Maharashtra
|23996
|944
|7807438
|4189
|147929
|4
|4
|22
|Manipur
|24
|4
|135130
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|82
|3
|92298
|10
|1594
|24
|Mizoram
|301
|1
|228143
|40
|703
|25
|Nagaland
|4
|2
|34744
|761
|26
|Odisha
|925
|204
|1279910
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|402
|60
|164261
|50
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|1194
|73
|744180
|119
|17776
|2
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|920
|10
|1278043
|98
|9566
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|35
|6
|38748
|2
|454
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|12158
|1064
|3427386
|1321
|38026
|32
|Telangana
|4702
|59
|792593
|403
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|14
|4
|99972
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|770
|19
|430281
|59
|7696
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3199
|176
|2064180
|606
|23538
|36
|West Bengal
|8277
|1283
|2001668
|456
|21219
|Total#
|109568
|2379
|42851590
|14684
|525168
|16
|13
|29
|***Note for Kerala 15-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:2 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 12 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents;01 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
