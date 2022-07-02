Saturday, July 02, 2022
     
  India registers 17,092 fresh COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,09,568

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,09,568, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: July 02, 2022 9:38 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • The total death toll due to COVID in the country is now at 5,25,168
  • An increase of 2,379 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • India saw a total of 14,684 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 17,092 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 29 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (July 2), the country saw a total of 14,684 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.54 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,28,51,590.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,09,568, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,07,189. 

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 2,379 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

As per data, Covid active cases on February 28 stood at 1,02,601. On March 1, it declined to 92,472. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,168. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 2 was recorded 4.14 per cent. 

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 3,249 fresh coronavirus cases, a marginal dip from the day before when the state recorded 3,640 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. The state recorded four more deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said. 

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 79,79,363, while the death toll increased to 1,47,929, the health department said in a bulletin. On Thursday, the state had recorded 3,640 cases and three fatalities. The bulletin said 4,189 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,07,438 and leaving the state with 23,996 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.85 per cent, it said. The health department said 42,443 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their total count to 8,20,44,129.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 79,79,363, fresh cases 3,249, death toll 1,47,929, recoveries 78,07,438, active cases 23,996, total tests 8,20,44,129.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 41 10003 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 977 109  2306088 114  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 64220 296      
4 Assam 468 73  716470 65  7988      
5 Bihar 1030 36  819656 142  12260   1
6 Chandigarh 546 26  92213 96  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 983 50  1139454 78  14038   1
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 21 11458 4      
9 Delhi 3703 211  1905720 1021  26264   3
10 Goa 1033 16  243978 109  3838      
11 Gujarat 3289 247  1218426 384  10947   1
12 Haryana 2509 104  1003335 537  10624      
13 Himachal Pradesh 607 57  281513 47  4141      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 545 52  449882 42  4756      
15 Jharkhand 330 22  430313 32  5320      
16 Karnataka 6134 238  3924232 834  40118   1
17 Kerala*** 29669 165  6543017 3724  70023 13 15
18 Ladakh 82 28119 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0 11356 52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 592 42  1033162 85  10742      
21 Maharashtra 23996 944  7807438 4189  147929   4
22 Manipur 24 135130   2120      
23 Meghalaya 82 92298 10  1594      
24 Mizoram 301 228143 40  703      
25 Nagaland 4 34744   761      
26 Odisha 925 204  1279910   9126      
27 Puducherry 402 60  164261 50  1962      
28 Punjab 1194 73  744180 119  17776   2
29 Rajasthan 920 10  1278043 98  9566   1
30 Sikkim 35 38748 454      
31 Tamil Nadu 12158 1064  3427386 1321  38026      
32 Telangana 4702 59  792593 403  4111      
33 Tripura 14 99972   923      
34 Uttarakhand 770 19  430281 59  7696      
35 Uttar Pradesh 3199 176  2064180 606  23538      
36 West Bengal 8277 1283  2001668 456  21219      
Total# 109568 2379  42851590 14684  525168 16  13 29
***Note for Kerala 15-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:2 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 12 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents;01 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

