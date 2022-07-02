India registers 17,092 fresh COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,09,568

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 17,092 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 29 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (July 2), the country saw a total of 14,684 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.54 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,28,51,590.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,09,568, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,07,189.

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 2,379 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

As per data, Covid active cases on February 28 stood at 1,02,601. On March 1, it declined to 92,472.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,168. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 2 was recorded 4.14 per cent.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 3,249 fresh coronavirus cases, a marginal dip from the day before when the state recorded 3,640 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. The state recorded four more deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 79,79,363, while the death toll increased to 1,47,929, the health department said in a bulletin. On Thursday, the state had recorded 3,640 cases and three fatalities. The bulletin said 4,189 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,07,438 and leaving the state with 23,996 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.85 per cent, it said. The health department said 42,443 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their total count to 8,20,44,129.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 79,79,363, fresh cases 3,249, death toll 1,47,929, recoveries 78,07,438, active cases 23,996, total tests 8,20,44,129.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 41 3 10003 8 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 977 109 2306088 114 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 1 64220 1 296 4 Assam 468 73 716470 65 7988 5 Bihar 1030 36 819656 142 12260 1 1 6 Chandigarh 546 26 92213 96 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 983 50 1139454 78 14038 1 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 21 3 11458 1 4 9 Delhi 3703 211 1905720 1021 26264 3 3 10 Goa 1033 16 243978 109 3838 11 Gujarat 3289 247 1218426 384 10947 1 1 12 Haryana 2509 104 1003335 537 10624 13 Himachal Pradesh 607 57 281513 47 4141 14 Jammu and Kashmir 545 52 449882 42 4756 15 Jharkhand 330 22 430313 32 5320 16 Karnataka 6134 238 3924232 834 40118 1 1 17 Kerala*** 29669 165 6543017 3724 70023 2 13 15 18 Ladakh 82 3 28119 8 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 3 11356 3 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 592 42 1033162 85 10742 21 Maharashtra 23996 944 7807438 4189 147929 4 4 22 Manipur 24 4 135130 2120 23 Meghalaya 82 3 92298 10 1594 24 Mizoram 301 1 228143 40 703 25 Nagaland 4 2 34744 761 26 Odisha 925 204 1279910 9126 27 Puducherry 402 60 164261 50 1962 28 Punjab 1194 73 744180 119 17776 2 2 29 Rajasthan 920 10 1278043 98 9566 1 1 30 Sikkim 35 6 38748 2 454 31 Tamil Nadu 12158 1064 3427386 1321 38026 32 Telangana 4702 59 792593 403 4111 33 Tripura 14 4 99972 923 34 Uttarakhand 770 19 430281 59 7696 35 Uttar Pradesh 3199 176 2064180 606 23538 36 West Bengal 8277 1283 2001668 456 21219 Total# 109568 2379 42851590 14684 525168 16 13 29 ***Note for Kerala 15-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:2 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 12 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents;01 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed). *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

