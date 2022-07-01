COVID-19: India registers 17,070 fresh cases, 23 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,07,189

Highlights
- According to ICMR, 86,28,77,639 samples have been tested up to June 30 for COVID
- The total death toll in the country due to coronavirus is now at 5,25,139
- India saw a total of 14,413 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 17,070 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 23 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (July 1), the country saw a total of 14,413 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.55 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,28,36,906.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,07,189, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,04,555.
Massive jump in active cases:
An increase of 2,634 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
As per data, Covid active cases on February 28 stood at 1,02,601. On March 1, it declined to 92,472.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,139. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on July 1 was recorded 3.40 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,28,77,639 samples have been tested up to June 30 for COVID-19. Of these 5,02,150 samples were tested on Thursday.
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 3,640 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths, according to data released by the state's health department. The state's coronavirus tally declined from Wednesday when 3,957 COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities were recorded in the state.
In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 4,432 recoveries. The tally of active cases climbed to 24,490, data showed.
Mumbai on Thursday logged 1,265 new coronavirus cases, about 16 per cent less than the previous day, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. With these additions, the overall COVID-19 tally in the city increased to 11,12,492, while the death toll rose to 19,610, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|42
|4
|9986
|4
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|755
|97
|2305893
|75
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4
|2
|64218
|2
|296
|4
|Assam
|395
|33
|716405
|40
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|934
|48
|819388
|130
|12259
|6
|Chandigarh
|568
|49
|92052
|36
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|861
|10
|1139282
|116
|14036
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|14
|1
|11456
|5
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4325
|157
|1903423
|1265
|26261
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|982
|50
|243720
|151
|3838
|11
|Gujarat
|2914
|121
|1217623
|408
|10946
|12
|Haryana
|2655
|6
|1002222
|612
|10624
|2
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|507
|66
|281413
|39
|4141
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|447
|42
|449803
|31
|4756
|15
|Jharkhand
|284
|5
|430254
|39
|5320
|16
|Karnataka
|5707
|789
|3922541
|1154
|40117
|2
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|28860
|774
|6535869
|3668
|69993
|2
|15
|17
|18
|Ladakh
|78
|11
|28105
|11
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|3
|1
|11353
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|490
|36
|1033012
|57
|10741
|21
|Maharashtra
|25735
|254
|7798817
|3696
|147922
|7
|7
|22
|Manipur
|18
|2
|135128
|4
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|65
|24
|92288
|4
|1594
|24
|Mizoram
|261
|30
|228084
|9
|703
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|1
|34744
|1
|761
|26
|Odisha
|627
|106
|1279849
|55
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|304
|57
|164172
|23
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|1079
|95
|743903
|125
|17773
|3
|3
|29
|Rajasthan
|939
|35
|1277825
|105
|9564
|30
|Sikkim
|26
|3
|38744
|2
|454
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|10033
|1063
|3425057
|764
|38026
|32
|Telangana
|4421
|249
|791944
|236
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|7
|2
|99971
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|787
|19
|430180
|29
|7696
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3541
|93
|2062971
|635
|23538
|4
|4
|36
|West Bengal
|5885
|1126
|2000798
|296
|21218
|2
|2
|Total#
|104555
|4953
|42822493
|13827
|525116
|24
|15
|39
|*Note: Assam State bulletin/data( dated 30/6/22) still awaited. **Note for Kerala 15-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 7 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents;8 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
