COVID-19: India registers 17,070 fresh cases, 23 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,07,189

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights According to ICMR, 86,28,77,639 samples have been tested up to June 30 for COVID

The total death toll in the country due to coronavirus is now at 5,25,139

India saw a total of 14,413 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 17,070 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 23 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (July 1), the country saw a total of 14,413 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.55 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,28,36,906.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,07,189, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,04,555.

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 2,634 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

As per data, Covid active cases on February 28 stood at 1,02,601. On March 1, it declined to 92,472.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,139. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 1 was recorded 3.40 per cent.

ALSO READ: 'Repeated Covid infection doesn't boost immunity, can raise long Covid risk'

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,28,77,639 samples have been tested up to June 30 for COVID-19. Of these 5,02,150 samples were tested on Thursday.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 3,640 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths, according to data released by the state's health department. The state's coronavirus tally declined from Wednesday when 3,957 COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities were recorded in the state.

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 4,432 recoveries. The tally of active cases climbed to 24,490, data showed.

Mumbai on Thursday logged 1,265 new coronavirus cases, about 16 per cent less than the previous day, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. With these additions, the overall COVID-19 tally in the city increased to 11,12,492, while the death toll rose to 19,610, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 42 4 9986 4 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 755 97 2305893 75 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 2 64218 2 296 4 Assam 395 33 716405 40 7988 5 Bihar 934 48 819388 130 12259 6 Chandigarh 568 49 92052 36 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 861 10 1139282 116 14036 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 14 1 11456 5 4 9 Delhi 4325 157 1903423 1265 26261 1 1 10 Goa 982 50 243720 151 3838 11 Gujarat 2914 121 1217623 408 10946 12 Haryana 2655 6 1002222 612 10624 2 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 507 66 281413 39 4141 14 Jammu and Kashmir 447 42 449803 31 4756 15 Jharkhand 284 5 430254 39 5320 16 Karnataka 5707 789 3922541 1154 40117 2 2 17 Kerala*** 28860 774 6535869 3668 69993 2 15 17 18 Ladakh 78 11 28105 11 228 19 Lakshadweep 3 1 11353 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 490 36 1033012 57 10741 21 Maharashtra 25735 254 7798817 3696 147922 7 7 22 Manipur 18 2 135128 4 2120 23 Meghalaya 65 24 92288 4 1594 24 Mizoram 261 30 228084 9 703 25 Nagaland 2 1 34744 1 761 26 Odisha 627 106 1279849 55 9126 27 Puducherry 304 57 164172 23 1962 28 Punjab 1079 95 743903 125 17773 3 3 29 Rajasthan 939 35 1277825 105 9564 30 Sikkim 26 3 38744 2 454 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 10033 1063 3425057 764 38026 32 Telangana 4421 249 791944 236 4111 33 Tripura 7 2 99971 923 34 Uttarakhand 787 19 430180 29 7696 35 Uttar Pradesh 3541 93 2062971 635 23538 4 4 36 West Bengal 5885 1126 2000798 296 21218 2 2 Total# 104555 4953 42822493 13827 525116 24 15 39 *Note: Assam State bulletin/data( dated 30/6/22) still awaited. **Note for Kerala 15-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 7 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents;8 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed). *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Delhi reports 865 new Covid cases today, no deaths

Latest India News