  4. COVID-19: India registers 17,070 fresh cases, 23 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,07,189

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,07,189, the health ministry data showed on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: July 01, 2022 9:26 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • According to ICMR, 86,28,77,639 samples have been tested up to June 30 for COVID
  • The total death toll in the country due to coronavirus is now at 5,25,139
  • India saw a total of 14,413 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 17,070 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 23 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (July 1), the country saw a total of 14,413 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.55 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,28,36,906.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,07,189, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,04,555. 

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 2,634 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

As per data, Covid active cases on February 28 stood at 1,02,601. On March 1, it declined to 92,472. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,139. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 1 was recorded 3.40 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,28,77,639 samples have been tested up to June 30 for COVID-19. Of these 5,02,150 samples were tested on Thursday.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 3,640 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths, according to data released by the state's health department. The state's coronavirus tally declined from Wednesday when 3,957 COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities were recorded in the state. 

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 4,432 recoveries. The tally of active cases climbed to 24,490, data showed. 

Mumbai on Thursday logged 1,265 new coronavirus cases, about 16 per cent less than the previous day, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. With these additions, the overall COVID-19 tally in the city increased to 11,12,492, while the death toll rose to 19,610, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 42 9986 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 755 97  2305893 75  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 64218 296      
4 Assam 395 33  716405 40  7988      
5 Bihar 934 48  819388 130  12259      
6 Chandigarh 568 49  92052 36  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 861 10  1139282 116  14036      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 14 11456 4      
9 Delhi 4325 157  1903423 1265  26261   1
10 Goa 982 50  243720 151  3838      
11 Gujarat 2914 121  1217623 408  10946      
12 Haryana 2655 1002222 612  10624   2
13 Himachal Pradesh 507 66  281413 39  4141      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 447 42  449803 31  4756      
15 Jharkhand 284 430254 39  5320      
16 Karnataka 5707 789  3922541 1154  40117   2
17 Kerala*** 28860 774  6535869 3668  69993 15 17
18 Ladakh 78 11  28105 11  228      
19 Lakshadweep 3 11353   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 490 36  1033012 57  10741      
21 Maharashtra 25735 254  7798817 3696  147922   7
22 Manipur 18 135128 2120      
23 Meghalaya 65 24  92288 1594      
24 Mizoram 261 30  228084 703      
25 Nagaland 2 34744 761      
26 Odisha 627 106  1279849 55  9126      
27 Puducherry 304 57  164172 23  1962      
28 Punjab 1079 95  743903 125  17773   3
29 Rajasthan 939 35  1277825 105  9564      
30 Sikkim 26 38744 454   1
31 Tamil Nadu 10033 1063  3425057 764  38026      
32 Telangana 4421 249  791944 236  4111      
33 Tripura 7 99971   923      
34 Uttarakhand 787 19  430180 29  7696      
35 Uttar Pradesh 3541 93  2062971 635  23538   4
36 West Bengal 5885 1126  2000798 296  21218   2
Total# 104555 4953  42822493 13827  525116 24  15 39
*Note: Assam State bulletin/data( dated 30/6/22) still awaited. **Note for Kerala 15-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 7 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents;8 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

