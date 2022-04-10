Sunday, April 10, 2022
     
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India reports 1,054 new COVID pandemic cases with 29 fatalities in single day

India reports 1,054 new COVID pandemic cases with 29 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 11,132 the ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: April 10, 2022 9:40 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 11,132 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,685
  • India saw a total of 1,258 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,054 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 29 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 10), the country saw a total of 1,258 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,02,454.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 11,132 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,685. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,38,47,740 samples have been tested up to April 9 for COVID-19. Of these 4,18,345 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Saturday told the states that the precaution dose will be of the same COVID-19 vaccine as the one used for the administration of the first two doses and that private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine.

The Centre announced on Friday that the precaution dose of Covid vaccines will be available to everyone aged above 18 years at the private vaccination centres from April 10.

All those above the age of 18, who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, will be eligible for the precaution dose.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who held an orientation meeting of the health secretaries of all the states and Union territories on Saturday, also informed that no fresh registration would be required for the precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on the CoWIN platform.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1   9904   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 56 2304821 15  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3   64190   296      
4 Assam 1348   716210   6639      
5 Bihar 16 818219 12256      
6 Chandigarh 13   90761 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 59   1138109 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 581 32  1839365 128  26156      
10 Goa 27 241481 3832      
11 Gujarat 114 28  1212969 10942      
12 Haryana 386 38  974785 49  10617      
13 Himachal Pradesh 75 13  280422 18  4134   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 80 54  449029 59  4750      
15 Jharkhand 15 429834 5315      
16 Karnataka 1472 29  3904417 75  40057      
17 Kerala*** 3133 57  6464211 383  68360 19 21
18 Ladakh 9   27995   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 50 1030412 12  10735      
21 Maharashtra 803 7726461 135  147816   6
22 Manipur 41 134988 11  2120      
23 Meghalaya 12 92176 1593      
24 Mizoram 776 79  224069 154  688      
25 Nagaland 7   34714   759      
26 Odisha 228 11  1278485   9121      
27 Puducherry 0   163812   1962      
28 Punjab 55 741399 12  17742      
29 Rajasthan 79 11  1273459 15  9552      
30 Sikkim 2   38689   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 229 3414800 29  38025      
32 Telangana 232 16  787142 40  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99956   922      
34 Uttarakhand 459 429142 7692      
35 Uttar Pradesh 290 20  2047257 47  23499   1
36 West Bengal 481 1995984 37  21200      
Total# 11132 233  42502454 1258  521685 10  19 29
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 2 of deaths reported on 9th April , + 19 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

