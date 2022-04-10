Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India reports 1,054 new COVID pandemic cases with 29 fatalities in single day.

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,054 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 29 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 10), the country saw a total of 1,258 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,02,454.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 11,132 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,685. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,38,47,740 samples have been tested up to April 9 for COVID-19. Of these 4,18,345 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Saturday told the states that the precaution dose will be of the same COVID-19 vaccine as the one used for the administration of the first two doses and that private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine.

The Centre announced on Friday that the precaution dose of Covid vaccines will be available to everyone aged above 18 years at the private vaccination centres from April 10.

All those above the age of 18, who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, will be eligible for the precaution dose.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who held an orientation meeting of the health secretaries of all the states and Union territories on Saturday, also informed that no fresh registration would be required for the precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on the CoWIN platform.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 9904 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 56 7 2304821 15 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 64190 296 4 Assam 1348 716210 6639 5 Bihar 16 2 818219 4 12256 6 Chandigarh 13 90761 2 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 59 1138109 8 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 581 32 1839365 128 26156 10 Goa 27 3 241481 7 3832 11 Gujarat 114 28 1212969 6 10942 12 Haryana 386 38 974785 49 10617 13 Himachal Pradesh 75 13 280422 18 4134 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 80 54 449029 59 4750 15 Jharkhand 15 1 429834 1 5315 16 Karnataka 1472 29 3904417 75 40057 17 Kerala*** 3133 57 6464211 383 68360 2 19 21 18 Ladakh 9 27995 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 50 3 1030412 12 10735 21 Maharashtra 803 9 7726461 135 147816 6 6 22 Manipur 41 8 134988 11 2120 23 Meghalaya 12 2 92176 2 1593 24 Mizoram 776 79 224069 154 688 25 Nagaland 7 34714 759 26 Odisha 228 11 1278485 9121 27 Puducherry 0 163812 1962 28 Punjab 55 4 741399 12 17742 29 Rajasthan 79 11 1273459 15 9552 30 Sikkim 2 38689 452 31 Tamil Nadu 229 8 3414800 29 38025 32 Telangana 232 16 787142 40 4111 33 Tripura 0 99956 922 34 Uttarakhand 459 7 429142 9 7692 35 Uttar Pradesh 290 20 2047257 47 23499 1 1 36 West Bengal 481 9 1995984 37 21200 Total# 11132 233 42502454 1258 521685 10 19 29 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 2 of deaths reported on 9th April , + 19 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

