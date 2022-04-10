India reports 1,054 new COVID pandemic cases with 29 fatalities in single day.

Highlights
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,054 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 29 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 10), the country saw a total of 1,258 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,02,454.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 11,132 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,685. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,38,47,740 samples have been tested up to April 9 for COVID-19. Of these 4,18,345 samples were tested on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Centre on Saturday told the states that the precaution dose will be of the same COVID-19 vaccine as the one used for the administration of the first two doses and that private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine.
The Centre announced on Friday that the precaution dose of Covid vaccines will be available to everyone aged above 18 years at the private vaccination centres from April 10.
All those above the age of 18, who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, will be eligible for the precaution dose.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who held an orientation meeting of the health secretaries of all the states and Union territories on Saturday, also informed that no fresh registration would be required for the precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on the CoWIN platform.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|9904
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|56
|7
|2304821
|15
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|64190
|296
|4
|Assam
|1348
|716210
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|16
|2
|818219
|4
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|13
|90761
|2
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|1138109
|8
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|581
|32
|1839365
|128
|26156
|10
|Goa
|27
|3
|241481
|7
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|114
|28
|1212969
|6
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|386
|38
|974785
|49
|10617
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|75
|13
|280422
|18
|4134
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|80
|54
|449029
|59
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|15
|1
|429834
|1
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1472
|29
|3904417
|75
|40057
|17
|Kerala***
|3133
|57
|6464211
|383
|68360
|2
|19
|21
|18
|Ladakh
|9
|27995
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|50
|3
|1030412
|12
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|803
|9
|7726461
|135
|147816
|6
|6
|22
|Manipur
|41
|8
|134988
|11
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|12
|2
|92176
|2
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|776
|79
|224069
|154
|688
|25
|Nagaland
|7
|34714
|759
|26
|Odisha
|228
|11
|1278485
|9121
|27
|Puducherry
|0
|163812
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|55
|4
|741399
|12
|17742
|29
|Rajasthan
|79
|11
|1273459
|15
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|2
|38689
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|229
|8
|3414800
|29
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|232
|16
|787142
|40
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99956
|922
|34
|Uttarakhand
|459
|7
|429142
|9
|7692
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|290
|20
|2047257
|47
|23499
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|481
|9
|1995984
|37
|21200
|Total#
|11132
|233
|42502454
|1258
|521685
|10
|19
|29
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 2 of deaths reported on 9th April , + 19 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
