India reports 1,086 new COVID pandemic cases with 71 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 11,871 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2022 9:32 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a woman for Covid test at NMMC Hospital, in Navi Mumbai on Mar 24. 

 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 11,871 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,487
  • The daily positivity rate is 0.23% on April 6

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,086 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 71 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (April 6), the country saw a total of 1,198 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,97,567.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 11,871 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,487. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is 0.23% today. 

Around 185.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the nation. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,20,27,412 samples have been tested up to April 5 for COVID-19. Of these 4,81,374 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 112 new Covid cases and zero fatality on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.05 percent, according to data shared by the health department. These cases came out of the 10,629 tests conducted a day ago.

With 112 new cases, the national capital's infection count has increased to 18,65,494 while the death toll stands at 26,154. Delhi reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate was at 1.34 per cent.

The national capital reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.86 per cent and zero death due to the infection on Sunday. It logged 114 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.71 per cent.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

 
S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   9904   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 87 32  2304766 37  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 64188   296      
4 Assam 1348   716209   6639      
5 Bihar 15 818207 12256      
6 Chandigarh 18   90749 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 70 18  1138069 21  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 488 20  1838852 92  26154      
10 Goa 43 241454 3832      
11 Gujarat 76 1212936 10942      
12 Haryana 275 10  974587 59  10617      
13 Himachal Pradesh 91   280367 13  4133      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 159 448918 15  4750      
15 Jharkhand 17 16  429821 16  5315      
16 Karnataka 1510 32  3904162 61  40055      
17 Kerala*** 3345 6462811 282  68196 63 66
18 Ladakh 4 27993 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 81 12  1030348 19  10735      
21 Maharashtra 870 7725919 128  147793   4
22 Manipur 46 134966 2120      
23 Meghalaya 15 92166 1593      
24 Mizoram 912 39  223513 188  687      
25 Nagaland 10   34708   759      
26 Odisha 269 30  1278367 45  9121      
27 Puducherry 0   163812   1962      
28 Punjab 81 10  741342 22  17741      
29 Rajasthan 121 1273374 14  9552      
30 Sikkim 7 38684   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 256 3414674 31  38025      
32 Telangana 260 11  787004 41  4111      
33 Tripura 4 99953   921      
34 Uttarakhand 479 429105 10  7692      
35 Uttar Pradesh 373 2047048 33  23497   1
36 West Bengal 538 18  1995804 52  21199      
Total# 11871 183  42497567 1198  521487 63 71
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 3 deaths were reported on 5th April, + 63 deaths were declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

