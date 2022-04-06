India reports 1,086 new COVID pandemic cases with 71 fatalities in single day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a woman for Covid test at NMMC Hospital, in Navi Mumbai on Mar 24.

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,086 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 71 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (April 6), the country saw a total of 1,198 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,97,567.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 11,871 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,487. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is 0.23% today.

Around 185.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the nation.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,20,27,412 samples have been tested up to April 5 for COVID-19. Of these 4,81,374 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 112 new Covid cases and zero fatality on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.05 percent, according to data shared by the health department. These cases came out of the 10,629 tests conducted a day ago.

With 112 new cases, the national capital's infection count has increased to 18,65,494 while the death toll stands at 26,154. Delhi reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate was at 1.34 per cent.

The national capital reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.86 per cent and zero death due to the infection on Sunday. It logged 114 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.71 per cent.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9904 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 87 32 2304766 37 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 1 64188 296 4 Assam 1348 716209 6639 5 Bihar 15 2 818207 3 12256 6 Chandigarh 18 90749 3 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 70 18 1138069 21 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 488 20 1838852 92 26154 10 Goa 43 2 241454 2 3832 11 Gujarat 76 9 1212936 4 10942 12 Haryana 275 10 974587 59 10617 13 Himachal Pradesh 91 280367 13 4133 14 Jammu and Kashmir 159 3 448918 15 4750 15 Jharkhand 17 16 429821 16 5315 16 Karnataka 1510 32 3904162 61 40055 17 Kerala*** 3345 6 6462811 282 68196 3 63 66 18 Ladakh 4 1 27993 1 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 81 12 1030348 19 10735 21 Maharashtra 870 4 7725919 128 147793 4 4 22 Manipur 46 1 134966 5 2120 23 Meghalaya 15 3 92166 1 1593 24 Mizoram 912 39 223513 188 687 25 Nagaland 10 34708 759 26 Odisha 269 30 1278367 45 9121 27 Puducherry 0 163812 1962 28 Punjab 81 10 741342 22 17741 29 Rajasthan 121 9 1273374 14 9552 30 Sikkim 7 2 38684 452 31 Tamil Nadu 256 7 3414674 31 38025 32 Telangana 260 11 787004 41 4111 33 Tripura 4 1 99953 921 34 Uttarakhand 479 4 429105 10 7692 35 Uttar Pradesh 373 2 2047048 33 23497 1 1 36 West Bengal 538 18 1995804 52 21199 Total# 11871 183 42497567 1198 521487 8 63 71 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 3 deaths were reported on 5th April, + 63 deaths were declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

