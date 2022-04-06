India reports 1,086 new COVID pandemic cases with 71 fatalities in single day

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 11,871 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,487
- The daily positivity rate is 0.23% on April 6
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,086 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 71 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (April 6), the country saw a total of 1,198 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,97,567.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 11,871 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,487. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Also Read: This is SERIOUS! Study reveals COVID can have long-term impacts on brain
The daily positivity rate is 0.23% today.
Around 185.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the nation.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,20,27,412 samples have been tested up to April 5 for COVID-19. Of these 4,81,374 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 112 new Covid cases and zero fatality on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.05 percent, according to data shared by the health department. These cases came out of the 10,629 tests conducted a day ago.
With 112 new cases, the national capital's infection count has increased to 18,65,494 while the death toll stands at 26,154. Delhi reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate was at 1.34 per cent.
The national capital reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.86 per cent and zero death due to the infection on Sunday. It logged 114 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.71 per cent.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|9904
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|87
|32
|2304766
|37
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|1
|64188
|296
|4
|Assam
|1348
|716209
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|15
|2
|818207
|3
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|90749
|3
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|70
|18
|1138069
|21
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|488
|20
|1838852
|92
|26154
|10
|Goa
|43
|2
|241454
|2
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|76
|9
|1212936
|4
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|275
|10
|974587
|59
|10617
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|91
|280367
|13
|4133
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|159
|3
|448918
|15
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|17
|16
|429821
|16
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1510
|32
|3904162
|61
|40055
|17
|Kerala***
|3345
|6
|6462811
|282
|68196
|3
|63
|66
|18
|Ladakh
|4
|1
|27993
|1
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|81
|12
|1030348
|19
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|870
|4
|7725919
|128
|147793
|4
|4
|22
|Manipur
|46
|1
|134966
|5
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|15
|3
|92166
|1
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|912
|39
|223513
|188
|687
|25
|Nagaland
|10
|34708
|759
|26
|Odisha
|269
|30
|1278367
|45
|9121
|27
|Puducherry
|0
|163812
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|81
|10
|741342
|22
|17741
|29
|Rajasthan
|121
|9
|1273374
|14
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|7
|2
|38684
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|256
|7
|3414674
|31
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|260
|11
|787004
|41
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|4
|1
|99953
|921
|34
|Uttarakhand
|479
|4
|429105
|10
|7692
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|373
|2
|2047048
|33
|23497
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|538
|18
|1995804
|52
|21199
|Total#
|11871
|183
|42497567
|1198
|521487
|8
|63
|71
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 3 deaths were reported on 5th April, + 63 deaths were declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
Also Read: Covid19: 10 signs which indicate that you have a weak immune system