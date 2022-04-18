Nearly 90% jump in India's daily Covid-19 count with 2,183 cases, 214 fatalities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A healthworker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, in Gurugram.

Highlights India logged 2,183 new coronavirus infections

The death toll climbed to 5,21,965 with 214 fresh fatalities

Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination drive so far has exceeded 186.54 crore

COVID-19 India News Updates: India on Monday recorded a massive jump in daily Covid-19 counts with 2,183 people testing positive for infection, according to the Union Health Ministry data. This is an almost 90 per cent jump from yesterday's 1,150 cases.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 4,30,44,280, while the active cases declined to 11,542, according to the Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,965 with 214 fresh fatalities (backlog of 62 from Kerala), the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 16 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.83 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.32 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,10,773, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 186.54 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Also Read | COVID cases continue upsurge in Delhi; 517 more infections reported in 24 hours

Also Read | Covid cases surge: Delhi-NCR schools take preventive measures to avoid closure

Latest India News