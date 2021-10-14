India logs 18,987 fresh COVID cases, over 19,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 2.06 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A health worker administers Covid vaccine dose to a beneficiary at a free vaccination camp organized by Delhi govt.

India recorded new 18,987 cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 246 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 19,808 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.06 per cent and total recoveries to 3,33,62,709.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 2,06,586, the ministry data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 58,76,64,525 samples have been tested up to October 13 for COVID-19. Of these 13,01,083 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,51,435. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Wednesday reported 11,079 fresh COVID cases and 123 deaths, taking the total caseload to 48,20,698 and fatalities to 26,571. The state has been showing a decline in the daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.

With 9,972 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries touched 46,95,904 and the active cases dropped to 97,630, a state government release said As many as 89,995 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Also, on Wednesday, more than 97.79 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 8.43 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

