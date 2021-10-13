India logs 15,823 fresh COVID cases, over 22,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 2.07 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Healthcare workers inoculate Covid vaccine to beneficiaries during vaccination camp in Mumbai.

India recorded new 15,823 cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 226 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 22,844 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.06 per cent and total recoveries to 3,33,42,901.

Out of 15,823 new COVID-19 cases, Kerala reported 7,823 cases and 106 deaths on Tuesday. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 2,07,653, the ministry data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 58,63,63,442 samples have been tested up to October 12 for COVID-19. Of these 13,25,399 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,51,189. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID cases in Kerala dropped below one lakh on Tuesday after it had breached that figure more than five months back during the start of the second wave.

The state today reported 7,823 fresh COVID cases and 106 deaths, taking the caseload to 48,09,619 and fatalities to 26,448, an official press release said.

On April 19, the state had breached the one lakh mark with 1,07,330 active cases after reporting 13,644 fresh COVID-19 infections.

The state has been showing a decline in the daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.

With 12,490 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries touched 46,85,932 and the active cases dropped to 96,646, the release said.

